No. 1 Legacy rolls past Valley in 4A girls basketball — PHOTOS
Legacy’s girls basketball team claimed a road win over Valley on Tuesday night. Here are photos from the game.
Alabama Nieves scored 21 points to lead Legacy’s girls basketball team, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 4A rankings, to a 58-35 road win at Valley on Tuesday night.
Laila Gines added 10 points, eight steals, five assists and five rebounds for Legacy (16-6, 7-0 4A Sky League). Iyanais Vincent added 13 points for the Longhorns.
Legacy next hosts Cheyenne at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Valley (6-5, 6-2) plays at Eldorado at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.