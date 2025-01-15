No. 1 Legacy rolls past Valley in 4A girls basketball — PHOTOS

Legacy’s girls basketball team claimed a road win over Valley on Tuesday night. Here are photos from the game.

Legacy head coach Tiffany Richardson instructs her players during a timeout against Valley during the second half of their high school girls basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Legacy's Ajalee Williams (32) has the ball poked away by Valley's Jennifer Hughes (20) during the second half of their high school girls basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Legacy's Laila Gines (3) lays in a basket against Valley's defense during the second half of their high school girls basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Legacy's Ajalee Williams (32) battles for a loose ball with Valley's Jennifer Hughes (20) during the second half of their high school girls basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Legacy's Laila Gines (3) posts up over Valley's Laneice Rodgers (15) during the second half of their high school girls basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Valley's Monica Wion (12) battles for a rebound against Legacy's Iyanais Vincent (34) during the second half of their high school girls basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Valley's Jennifer Hughes (20) looks to shoot against Legacy's Ajalee Williams (32) and teammate during the first half of their high school girls basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Valley's Laneice Rodgers (15) takes a shot past Legacy's Iyanais Vincent (34) and Ajalee Williams (32) during the first half of their high school girls basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Legacy's Iyanais Vincent (34) gets off a three-point shot against Valley's Laneice Rodgers (15) during the first half of their high school girls basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Legacy's Shalena Mesiona (2) keeps the ball from Valley's Jennifer Hughes (20) and Quinn Steidler (10) during the second half of their high school girls basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Legacy's Ajalee Williams (32) looks to secure a rebound against all Valley players during the first half of their high school girls basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Legacy head coach Tiffany Richardson makes a play call against Valley during the first half of their high school girls basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Valley's Jennifer Hughes (20) has the ball slapped away by Legacy's Ajalee Williams (32) during the first half of their high school girls basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Legacy's Ajalee Williams (32) drives the lane between Valley's Laneice Rodgers (15) and Jennifer Hughes (20) Valley during the first half of their high school girls basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Legacy head coach Tiffany Richardson argues a foul call against her player in favor of Valley during the second half of their high school girls basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Valley's Quinn Steidler (10) lays in the ball over Legacy's Miley Moss (30) during the first half of their high school girls basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Legacy's Ajalee Williams (32) looks to grab a rebound against Valley's Laneice Rodgers (15) during the first half of their high school girls basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Legacy's Shalena Mesiona (2) battles to get up the court with tough defense by Valley's Jennifer Hughes (20), Quinn Steidler (10) and Laneice Rodgers (15) during the second half of their high school girls basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Alabama Nieves scored 21 points to lead Legacy’s girls basketball team, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 4A rankings, to a 58-35 road win at Valley on Tuesday night.

Laila Gines added 10 points, eight steals, five assists and five rebounds for Legacy (16-6, 7-0 4A Sky League). Iyanais Vincent added 13 points for the Longhorns.

Legacy next hosts Cheyenne at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Valley (6-5, 6-2) plays at Eldorado at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

