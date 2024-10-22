No. 2 Gorman edges No. 3 Coronado in girls soccer — PHOTOS

Bishop Gorman scored in the second half to earn a home win over Coronado in a girls soccer match. Here are photos from the game.

Coronado midfielder Alexandra Milano (3) kicks the ball under pressure from Bishop Gorman midfielder Stephenie Hackett (10) during a soccer game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman midfielder Stephenie Hackett (10) kicks the ball while playing against Coronado during a soccer game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado’s Allison Kleiner (14) kicks the ball under pressure from Bishop Gorman midfielder Amiya Warner (12) during a soccer game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman midfielder Gianna Tomasello (4) kicks the ball under pressure from Coronado midfielder Alexandra Milano (3) and Coronado defender Tielua Baptista (13) during a soccer game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado defender Jovie Poniewaz (15) kicks the ball during a soccer game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado's Allison Kleiner (14) eyes the ball against Bishop Gorman midfielder Emma Flannery (3) during a soccer game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman midfielder Amiya Warner (12) celebrates her goal against Coronado with Bishop Gorman’s Riley Rohr during a soccer game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman midfielder Amiya Warner (12) jumps to head the ball against Coronado defender Mia Schlachter (16) to score a goal during a soccer game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman’s Alana Moore (9) and Coronado’s Allison Kleiner (14) go after the ball during a soccer game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman defender Grace Yager (18) brings the ball up the field against Coronado midfielder Ryan Neel (10) during a soccer game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado midfielder Jazmine McCallum (21) moves the ball around Bishop Gorman defender Grace Yager (18) during a soccer game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado defender Tielua Baptista (13) runs with the ball during a soccer game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman midfielder Amiya Warner (12) celebrates her goal against Coronado with teammates during a soccer game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Amiya Warner scored in the second half to give Bishop Gorman, No. 2 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, a 1-0 home win over No. 3 Coronado in a girls soccer match Monday.

Riley Rohr got an assist and goalie Clara Estiandan recorded a shutout for the Gaels (14-4-1, 10-4-1 5A Southern League).

Gorman next plays at Desert Oasis at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Coronado (12-6-1, 8-6-1) hosts No. 4 Liberty at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

