No. 2 Gorman edges No. 3 Coronado in girls soccer — PHOTOS
Bishop Gorman scored in the second half to earn a home win over Coronado in a girls soccer match. Here are photos from the game.
Amiya Warner scored in the second half to give Bishop Gorman, No. 2 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, a 1-0 home win over No. 3 Coronado in a girls soccer match Monday.
Riley Rohr got an assist and goalie Clara Estiandan recorded a shutout for the Gaels (14-4-1, 10-4-1 5A Southern League).
Gorman next plays at Desert Oasis at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Coronado (12-6-1, 8-6-1) hosts No. 4 Liberty at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
