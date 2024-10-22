70°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

No. 2 Gorman edges No. 3 Coronado in girls soccer — PHOTOS

Bishop Gorman midfielder Amiya Warner (12) celebrates her goal against Coronado with teammates ...
Bishop Gorman midfielder Amiya Warner (12) celebrates her goal against Coronado with teammates during a soccer game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Coronado defender Tielua Baptista (13) runs with the ball during a soccer game at Bishop Gorman ...
Coronado defender Tielua Baptista (13) runs with the ball during a soccer game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Coronado midfielder Jazmine McCallum (21) moves the ball around Bishop Gorman defender Grace Ya ...
Coronado midfielder Jazmine McCallum (21) moves the ball around Bishop Gorman defender Grace Yager (18) during a soccer game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Bishop Gorman defender Grace Yager (18) brings the ball up the field against Coronado midfielde ...
Bishop Gorman defender Grace Yager (18) brings the ball up the field against Coronado midfielder Ryan Neel (10) during a soccer game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Bishop Gorman’s Alana Moore (9) and Coronado’s Allison Kleiner (14) go after the ...
Bishop Gorman’s Alana Moore (9) and Coronado’s Allison Kleiner (14) go after the ball during a soccer game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Bishop Gorman midfielder Amiya Warner (12) jumps to head the ball against Coronado defender Mia ...
Bishop Gorman midfielder Amiya Warner (12) jumps to head the ball against Coronado defender Mia Schlachter (16) to score a goal during a soccer game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Bishop Gorman midfielder Amiya Warner (12) celebrates her goal against Coronado with Bishop Gor ...
Bishop Gorman midfielder Amiya Warner (12) celebrates her goal against Coronado with Bishop Gorman’s Riley Rohr during a soccer game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Coronado's Allison Kleiner (14) eyes the ball against Bishop Gorman midfielder Emma Flannery (3 ...
Coronado's Allison Kleiner (14) eyes the ball against Bishop Gorman midfielder Emma Flannery (3) during a soccer game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Coronado defender Jovie Poniewaz (15) kicks the ball during a soccer game at Bishop Gorman High ...
Coronado defender Jovie Poniewaz (15) kicks the ball during a soccer game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Bishop Gorman midfielder Gianna Tomasello (4) kicks the ball under pressure from Coronado midfi ...
Bishop Gorman midfielder Gianna Tomasello (4) kicks the ball under pressure from Coronado midfielder Alexandra Milano (3) and Coronado defender Tielua Baptista (13) during a soccer game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Coronado’s Allison Kleiner (14) kicks the ball under pressure from Bishop Gorman midfiel ...
Coronado’s Allison Kleiner (14) kicks the ball under pressure from Bishop Gorman midfielder Amiya Warner (12) during a soccer game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Bishop Gorman midfielder Stephenie Hackett (10) kicks the ball while playing against Coronado d ...
Bishop Gorman midfielder Stephenie Hackett (10) kicks the ball while playing against Coronado during a soccer game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Coronado midfielder Alexandra Milano (3) kicks the ball under pressure from Bishop Gorman midfi ...
Coronado midfielder Alexandra Milano (3) kicks the ball under pressure from Bishop Gorman midfielder Stephenie Hackett (10) during a soccer game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
More Stories
The Meadows junior Steven Tian competes during the tennis matches against Faith Lutheran at Fai ...
High school notebook: The Meadows’ tennis teams return to state meet
Bishop Gorman running back Jonathan Coar (21) runs the ball during the high school football gam ...
Prep rankings: Gorman remains No. 1 in final 5A football rankings
Liberty quarterback Elijah Espinoza (12) hands off the ball to running back Ezra Sanelivi (1) d ...
Friday recap: Liberty heating up ahead of Arbor View showdown
The Bishop Gorman offense waits for Bishop Gorman quarterback Maika Eugenio (14) to give the pl ...
Roundup: No. 1 Gorman blanks Basic; Coronado, Liberty win
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 21, 2024 - 7:56 pm
 

Amiya Warner scored in the second half to give Bishop Gorman, No. 2 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, a 1-0 home win over No. 3 Coronado in a girls soccer match Monday.

Riley Rohr got an assist and goalie Clara Estiandan recorded a shutout for the Gaels (14-4-1, 10-4-1 5A Southern League).

Gorman next plays at Desert Oasis at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Coronado (12-6-1, 8-6-1) hosts No. 4 Liberty at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MOST READ: NEVADA PREPS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES