No. 2 Gorman gets ‘good evaluation’ of QBs after opening win

Bishop Gorman played both of its quarterbacks against Kahuku on Friday. The Gaels will now prepare to face No. 11 St. Thomas Aquinas in Florida on Saturday.

Bishop Gorman quarterback Maika Eugenio, center, hands the ball off to Bishop Gorman running back Terrance Grant, left, during the first half of a high school football game against Kahuku on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman quarterback Melvin Spicer IV (2) hands the ball off to running back Myles Norman (24) during the first half of a high school football game against Kahuku on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman returned most of its defense and several key contributors on offense from last season’s national championship team.

There was one key position it needed to replace: quarterback.

The Gaels, ranked No. 2 nationally by MaxPreps, opened their 2024 campaign Friday with a 33-7 home victory over Kahuku, the three-time Hawaii Open Division champion.

In its quest to win a fifth high school football national title, Gorman got a look at two of its quarterbacks in meaningful drives and game situations as it begins a challenging out-of-state schedule that includes road games against No. 11 St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida) on Saturday and No. 1 Mater Dei (California) on Sept. 6.

Gorman had to replace Micah Alejado, who graduated after leading the Gaels to three straight state titles and throwing for 9,233 yards and 125 touchdowns in three full seasons and part of a COVID-shortened spring 2021 season.

Senior Melvin Spicer IV started and played most of the game under center Friday. The Gaels also played junior Maika Eugenio in four drives. Both battled through some inconsistency but showed flashes of their potential.

“We had planned to play both of them,” Gorman coach Brent Browner said. “None of them have actually really played in a four-quarter game. Those things happen. It was a good evaluation of both of them and good for us to see what they can and can’t do.”

Spicer, who sat behind Alejado for three seasons, completed 10 of 13 passes for 180 yards and threw two touchdown passes. He was intercepted once in the red zone and was sacked on fourth-and-goal at Kahuku’s 3-yard line.

Eugenio had a pair of touchdown runs on sneaks from the 1-yard line and completed 3 of 11 passes for 62 yards. He played in Gorman’s third and fourth drives of the game after Spicer was picked off at Kahuku’s 14-yard line.

“We just have to progress on both sides,” Browner said. “There are things we got to fix on defense and things we want to fix on offense. If we play good football, we fix the things we have to fix and stay within the game plan, we’re going to be pretty successful.”

Fortunately for the Gaels, they have several senior leaders on offense their quarterbacks can lean on, starting with senior offensive linemen SJ Alofaituli, Doug Utu and Alai Kalaniuvalu.

Running back Myles Norman and wide receiver Brandon Gaea also came through Friday. Norman racked up 98 rushing yards, and Gaea, a Hawaii commit, had five catches for 121 yards.

“Those are older guys that have been around,” Browner said of Norman and Gaea. “That’s a big piece, too. Those are the guys who have seen how things flow, and we lean on those guys to keep us on track. You don’t have to throw a 50-yard bomb, you can throw a 3-yard pass and it’s a good play.”

Jett Washington had a pair of interceptions on a defense that had many returners from last season’s team that had 10 new starters. The Gaels finished with four interceptions and recovered a muffed punt.

“Once he dedicated himself (last season), he just progressed every day and got better and better and better,” Browner said of Washington, who was converted from wide receiver. “It’s the point where he realizes he’s a leader out there. He’s still young, but he’s still the leader. It’s amazing to see and watch that kid. He’s a natural receiver.”

Browner said he was expecting some ups and downs in the game with “some new guys” on offense that are still “learning their way.” He credited offensive coordinator Craig Canfield and defensive coordinator Michael Cosgrove for putting in “so much time in the last eight months of developing and getting us to this point. Sometimes, they might go without recognition of how good they are.”

Now, Gorman gets an extra day to prepare for Saturday’s game against St. Thomas Aquinas, which will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. All eyes will be on Gorman and its quarterbacks, but Browner said he’s made sure to put all of the expectations into perspective.

“We just told them — people get wrapped up in the hoopla and stuff like that — we just got to win by one point,” Browner said. “If we beat everybody by one point, it’s going to be a really good year.

“Sometimes a lot of the expectations and things like that and make sure you stay within what you do. That’s what we have to do, stay within what we do, be within our zone and try not to make everything a home run ball.”

Other notable results

Faith Lutheran defeated Desert Hills (Utah) 25-23 on Liam Radke’s 32-yard field goal with five seconds left. It was deja vu for Faith Lutheran, which won its 2023 season opener on a 30-yard field goal from Caden Chittenden against Palo Verde.

Chittenden, a two-time first-team All-Southern Nevada kicker and the state’s all-time leader in field goals (36), graduated and is now at UNLV. Crusaders coach Mike Sanford said before the season they were still looking for Chittenden’s replacement. They appear to have found one in Radke.

Las Vegas High struggled in Class 5A Division II last season and was relegated to 5A Division III for this season. That didn’t matter to the Wildcats on Friday, as they defeated Palo Verde 27-6. Quarterback Tanner Vibabul threw two touchdowns and ran for two scores.

It’s the first win for Jose Cerriteno, who’s in his first season as head coach at his alma mater. The former Wildcats defensive lineman played college football at Colorado State.

Up next

Most teams will be in action next week in a full slate of games. Liberty hosts Skyridge (Utah) to open its season Friday. Arbor View plays at Lincoln (California) on Saturday in the first game under new coach Marlon Barnett.

The top local game is Centennial at Desert Pines on Friday. Centennial won the 4A state title last season and moved up to 5A Division III. Other games of note include Shadow Ridge hosting Northern opponent Spanish Springs, Las Vegas at Basic and Sierra Vista at Coronado.

Week 1 scores

Friday

Bishop Gorman 33, Kahuku (Hawaii) 7

Legacy 34, Basic 20

Faith Lutheran 25, Desert Hills (Utah) 23

Las Vegas High 27, Palo Verde 6

Foothill 34, SLAM Academy 14

Desert Oasis 44, Del Sol 0

Boulder City 43, Valley 0

Virgin Valley 24, Somerset-Losee 23

Moapa Valley 27, Durango 0

Cadence 42, Rancho 0

Mater East 47, The Meadows 6

Democracy Prep 22, Sloan Canyon 8

Needles 26, Battle Mountain 6

Eureka 42, Tonopah 20

Saturday

Carson City 27, Canyon Springs 0

Week 2 schedule

All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Friday

Sandy Valley at Spring Mountain, 3 p.m.

Laughlin at Round Mountain, 5 p.m.

Centennial at Desert Pines

Last Vegas High at Basic

Highland (Idaho) at Legacy

Sunrise Mountain at Foothill

Spanish Springs at Shadow Ridge

Spring Valley at Cimarron-Memorial

Somerset-Losee at Eldorado

Damien (Hawaii) at Mojave

Bonanza at Valley

Clark at Sloan Canyon

Democracy Prep at Western

Skyridge (Utah) at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Green Valley at Herriman (Utah), 7 p.m.

Faith Lutheran at Bakersfield Christian (California), 7 p.m.

Northview at Durango, 7 p.m.

Hurricane (Utah) at Moapa Valley, 7 p.m.

SLAM Academy at Mohave (Arizona), 7 p.m.

Chaparral at Virgin Valley, 7 p.m.

Cheyenne at Pahrump Valley, 7 p.m.

Mater East at Rancho Christian (California), 7 p.m.

Lake Mead Academy at Granite Hills (California), 7 p.m.

Pahranagat Valley at Eureka, 7 p.m.

Battle Mountain at White Pine, 7 p.m.

Tonopah at Pyramid Lake, 7 p.m.

Beatty at Trona (California), 7 p.m.

Saturday

Palo Verde at Reno High, noon

Arbor View at Lincoln (California), 1 p.m.

Bishop Gorman at St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida), 4 p.m.

Parker (Arizona) at Needles, 4 p.m.

The Meadows at Coastal Academy (California), 5 p.m.

GV Christian at Coral Academy of Science Reno, 7 p.m.