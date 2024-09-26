No. 2 Gorman girls soccer clamps down on No. 5 Arbor View — PHOTOS

The Bishop Gorman girls soccer team, No. 2 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, got revenge Wednesday on No. 5 Arbor View for a loss earlier this season.

Arbor View’s Aspen Romeo (1) braces for impact as Bishop Gorman forward Riley Rohr (19) kicks the ball forward during a high school soccer game between Bishop Gorman and Arbor View at Bishop Gorman High School on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman defender Melina Duffy (13) and Arbor View’s Natalie Limon (10) eye the ball during a high school soccer game between Bishop Gorman and Arbor View at Bishop Gorman High School on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman defender Grace Yager (18) kicks the ball away from Arbor View’s side of the field during a high school soccer game between Bishop Gorman and Arbor View at Bishop Gorman High School on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View’s Yalina Shah (11) and Bishop Gorman midfielder Gianna Tomasello (4) chase an out of bounds ball during a high school soccer game between Bishop Gorman and Arbor View at Bishop Gorman High School on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman forward Alana Moore (9) and Arbor View’s Cadence Atkina (6) battle out for the ball during a high school soccer game between Bishop Gorman and Arbor View at Bishop Gorman High School on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View’s Cadence Atkina (6) leans away from the ball during a high school soccer game between Bishop Gorman and Arbor View at Bishop Gorman High School on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman forward Grace Allen (22) and Arbor View goalkeeper Emily Rehmel (33) laugh as they chase an out of bounds ball during a high school soccer game between Bishop Gorman and Arbor View at Bishop Gorman High School on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View goalkeeper Emily Rehmel (33) makes a save during a high school soccer game between Bishop Gorman and Arbor View at Bishop Gorman High School on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman midfielder Devyn Giraldo (11) yells to her teammate Mikayla LeCavalier (17) during a high school soccer game between Bishop Gorman and Arbor View at Bishop Gorman High School on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View’s Aspen Romeo kicks the ball during a high school soccer game between Bishop Gorman and Arbor View at Bishop Gorman High School on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View’s Kate Oliva kicks the ball during a high school soccer game between Bishop Gorman and Arbor View at Bishop Gorman High School on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman forward Riley Rohr (19) passes the ball to a teammate during a high school soccer game between Bishop Gorman and Arbor View at Bishop Gorman High School on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman midfielder Stephenie Hackett (10) kicks a goal during a high school soccer game between Bishop Gorman and Arbor View at Bishop Gorman High School on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman midfielder Devyn Giraldo (11) and teammate Alana Moore (9) celebrate a goal during a high school soccer game between Bishop Gorman and Arbor View at Bishop Gorman High School on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman midfielder Stephenie Hackett (10) chases the ball during a high school soccer game between Bishop Gorman and Arbor View at Bishop Gorman High School on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman’s girls soccer team got revenge on Arbor View with a 1-0 home win Wednesday in a chippy, defensive match.

In the 71st minute, senior forward Alana Moore put one away on a breakaway opportunity against Arbor View sophomore goalkeeper Emily Rehmel to finally give Gorman the edge it desperately wanted.

“It was definitely a scrap from the first half, ending 0-0,” Moore said. “Honestly, it was the halftime talk that kind of just gave the whole team motivation in general. Once I saw that ball come in to me, I just made sure to keep my composure and just finish it on that one-versus-one.”

Gorman (10-4, 6-4 Class 5A Southern League), No. 2 in the Review-Journal’s rankings, lost 4-2 to the No. 5 Aggies (3-4-1, 3-4-1) on Aug. 26, but the Gaels eliminated the defensive woes from that match Wednesday.

“When we played them earlier in the season, we were still tweaking with our lineups, and I think we were caught a little off guard,” Gorman coach Doug Borgel said. “They had a couple players we weren’t really ready for that made an early impact, and we fell behind early and chased the game.”

The Gaels comfortably held control of the ball most of the match Wednesday because of freshman midfielder Mikayla LeCavalier.

“As a forward, I have to understand my (smaller) size compared to the others, and put myself in front of each defender, making sure that I’m in the right position to be there before them,” LeCavalier said.

She was able to make touches all game that mitigated the Aggies’ chances of being successful.

“She’s been great. She’s a freshman and doesn’t play like she stepped in and played from Day 1,” Borgel said. “The best thing to say about her is she’s the same player consistently every single game, so you know what you’re going to get from her as a coach.”

Borgel said heading into next week, the Gaels need to capitalize more on offensive opportunities.

“We do not have the horses this year to be overlooking or underestimating anybody at this point.” Borgel said.

