88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

No. 2 Gorman girls soccer clamps down on No. 5 Arbor View — PHOTOS

Bishop Gorman midfielder Stephenie Hackett (10) chases the ball during a high school soccer gam ...
Bishop Gorman midfielder Stephenie Hackett (10) chases the ball during a high school soccer game between Bishop Gorman and Arbor View at Bishop Gorman High School on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman midfielder Devyn Giraldo (11) and teammate Alana Moore (9) celebrate a goal durin ...
Bishop Gorman midfielder Devyn Giraldo (11) and teammate Alana Moore (9) celebrate a goal during a high school soccer game between Bishop Gorman and Arbor View at Bishop Gorman High School on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman midfielder Stephenie Hackett (10) kicks a goal during a high school soccer game b ...
Bishop Gorman midfielder Stephenie Hackett (10) kicks a goal during a high school soccer game between Bishop Gorman and Arbor View at Bishop Gorman High School on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman forward Riley Rohr (19) passes the ball to a teammate during a high school soccer ...
Bishop Gorman forward Riley Rohr (19) passes the ball to a teammate during a high school soccer game between Bishop Gorman and Arbor View at Bishop Gorman High School on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View’s Kate Oliva kicks the ball during a high school soccer game between Bishop G ...
Arbor View’s Kate Oliva kicks the ball during a high school soccer game between Bishop Gorman and Arbor View at Bishop Gorman High School on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View’s Aspen Romeo kicks the ball during a high school soccer game between Bishop ...
Arbor View’s Aspen Romeo kicks the ball during a high school soccer game between Bishop Gorman and Arbor View at Bishop Gorman High School on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman midfielder Devyn Giraldo (11) yells to her teammate Mikayla LeCavalier (17) durin ...
Bishop Gorman midfielder Devyn Giraldo (11) yells to her teammate Mikayla LeCavalier (17) during a high school soccer game between Bishop Gorman and Arbor View at Bishop Gorman High School on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View goalkeeper Emily Rehmel (33) makes a save during a high school soccer game between B ...
Arbor View goalkeeper Emily Rehmel (33) makes a save during a high school soccer game between Bishop Gorman and Arbor View at Bishop Gorman High School on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman forward Grace Allen (22) and Arbor View goalkeeper Emily Rehmel (33) laugh as the ...
Bishop Gorman forward Grace Allen (22) and Arbor View goalkeeper Emily Rehmel (33) laugh as they chase an out of bounds ball during a high school soccer game between Bishop Gorman and Arbor View at Bishop Gorman High School on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View’s Cadence Atkina (6) leans away from the ball during a high school soccer gam ...
Arbor View’s Cadence Atkina (6) leans away from the ball during a high school soccer game between Bishop Gorman and Arbor View at Bishop Gorman High School on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman forward Alana Moore (9) and Arbor View’s Cadence Atkina (6) battle out for ...
Bishop Gorman forward Alana Moore (9) and Arbor View’s Cadence Atkina (6) battle out for the ball during a high school soccer game between Bishop Gorman and Arbor View at Bishop Gorman High School on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View’s Yalina Shah (11) and Bishop Gorman midfielder Gianna Tomasello (4) chase an ...
Arbor View’s Yalina Shah (11) and Bishop Gorman midfielder Gianna Tomasello (4) chase an out of bounds ball during a high school soccer game between Bishop Gorman and Arbor View at Bishop Gorman High School on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman defender Grace Yager (18) kicks the ball away from Arbor View’s side of th ...
Bishop Gorman defender Grace Yager (18) kicks the ball away from Arbor View’s side of the field during a high school soccer game between Bishop Gorman and Arbor View at Bishop Gorman High School on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman defender Melina Duffy (13) and Arbor View’s Natalie Limon (10) eye the bal ...
Bishop Gorman defender Melina Duffy (13) and Arbor View’s Natalie Limon (10) eye the ball during a high school soccer game between Bishop Gorman and Arbor View at Bishop Gorman High School on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View’s Aspen Romeo (1) braces for impact as Bishop Gorman forward Riley Rohr (19) ...
Arbor View’s Aspen Romeo (1) braces for impact as Bishop Gorman forward Riley Rohr (19) kicks the ball forward during a high school soccer game between Bishop Gorman and Arbor View at Bishop Gorman High School on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Palo Verde sophomore Shilo Stephenson (18) celebrates his goal with his teammates during the hi ...
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Bishop Gorman forward Alexander Rogers (24), Palo Verde defender Jaxon Law (2) and Palo Verde g ...
No. 3 Palo Verde blanks No. 2 Gorman in boys soccer — PHOTOS
Liberty sophomore Addison Jones (14) competes during the high school volleyball game against Co ...
Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Coronado junior Gentry Oblad (7) celebrates after winning the high school volleyball game again ...
Coronado avenges loss to Liberty in girls volleyball — PHOTOS
By Jacob Powers Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 25, 2024 - 8:46 pm
 

Bishop Gorman’s girls soccer team got revenge on Arbor View with a 1-0 home win Wednesday in a chippy, defensive match.

In the 71st minute, senior forward Alana Moore put one away on a breakaway opportunity against Arbor View sophomore goalkeeper Emily Rehmel to finally give Gorman the edge it desperately wanted.

“It was definitely a scrap from the first half, ending 0-0,” Moore said. “Honestly, it was the halftime talk that kind of just gave the whole team motivation in general. Once I saw that ball come in to me, I just made sure to keep my composure and just finish it on that one-versus-one.”

Gorman (10-4, 6-4 Class 5A Southern League), No. 2 in the Review-Journal’s rankings, lost 4-2 to the No. 5 Aggies (3-4-1, 3-4-1) on Aug. 26, but the Gaels eliminated the defensive woes from that match Wednesday.

“When we played them earlier in the season, we were still tweaking with our lineups, and I think we were caught a little off guard,” Gorman coach Doug Borgel said. “They had a couple players we weren’t really ready for that made an early impact, and we fell behind early and chased the game.”

The Gaels comfortably held control of the ball most of the match Wednesday because of freshman midfielder Mikayla LeCavalier.

“As a forward, I have to understand my (smaller) size compared to the others, and put myself in front of each defender, making sure that I’m in the right position to be there before them,” LeCavalier said.

She was able to make touches all game that mitigated the Aggies’ chances of being successful.

“She’s been great. She’s a freshman and doesn’t play like she stepped in and played from Day 1,” Borgel said. “The best thing to say about her is she’s the same player consistently every single game, so you know what you’re going to get from her as a coach.”

Borgel said heading into next week, the Gaels need to capitalize more on offensive opportunities.

“We do not have the horses this year to be overlooking or underestimating anybody at this point.” Borgel said.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.

MOST READ: NEVADA PREPS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES