No. 2 Gorman girls soccer clamps down on No. 5 Arbor View — PHOTOS
The Bishop Gorman girls soccer team, No. 2 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, got revenge Wednesday on No. 5 Arbor View for a loss earlier this season.
Bishop Gorman’s girls soccer team got revenge on Arbor View with a 1-0 home win Wednesday in a chippy, defensive match.
In the 71st minute, senior forward Alana Moore put one away on a breakaway opportunity against Arbor View sophomore goalkeeper Emily Rehmel to finally give Gorman the edge it desperately wanted.
“It was definitely a scrap from the first half, ending 0-0,” Moore said. “Honestly, it was the halftime talk that kind of just gave the whole team motivation in general. Once I saw that ball come in to me, I just made sure to keep my composure and just finish it on that one-versus-one.”
Gorman (10-4, 6-4 Class 5A Southern League), No. 2 in the Review-Journal’s rankings, lost 4-2 to the No. 5 Aggies (3-4-1, 3-4-1) on Aug. 26, but the Gaels eliminated the defensive woes from that match Wednesday.
“When we played them earlier in the season, we were still tweaking with our lineups, and I think we were caught a little off guard,” Gorman coach Doug Borgel said. “They had a couple players we weren’t really ready for that made an early impact, and we fell behind early and chased the game.”
The Gaels comfortably held control of the ball most of the match Wednesday because of freshman midfielder Mikayla LeCavalier.
“As a forward, I have to understand my (smaller) size compared to the others, and put myself in front of each defender, making sure that I’m in the right position to be there before them,” LeCavalier said.
She was able to make touches all game that mitigated the Aggies’ chances of being successful.
“She’s been great. She’s a freshman and doesn’t play like she stepped in and played from Day 1,” Borgel said. “The best thing to say about her is she’s the same player consistently every single game, so you know what you’re going to get from her as a coach.”
Borgel said heading into next week, the Gaels need to capitalize more on offensive opportunities.
“We do not have the horses this year to be overlooking or underestimating anybody at this point.” Borgel said.
Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.