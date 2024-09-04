No. 2 Liberty defeats No. 5 Arbor View in girls soccer — PHOTOS
Liberty, No. 2 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, claimed a road win against Arbor View in a girls soccer match. Here are photos from the game.
Liberty, No. 2 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, claimed a 3-1 road win against No. 5 Arbor View in a girls soccer match Tuesday.
Liberty (3-0-1, 3-0-1 5A Southern League) next hosts No. 4 Palo Verde at 6 p.m. Thursday, and Arbor View (2-2, 2-2) hosts Palo Verde at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.