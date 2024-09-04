No. 2 Liberty defeats No. 5 Arbor View in girls soccer — PHOTOS

Arbor View senior Molly Marsh (2) and Liberty junior Kaimiinameapono Wills (18) compete for the ball during the high school girls soccer match at Arbor View High School, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View sophomore Danielle Morales (3) and Liberty defender Ava Hutt (15) compete during the high school girls soccer match at Arbor View High School, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View senior Molly Marsh (2) waits for a corner kick during the high school girls soccer match against Liberty at Arbor View High School, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty junior Ayva Jordan (12) and Arbor View sophomore Bailee Little (8) compete for the ball during the high school girls soccer match at Arbor View High School, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View freshman Mai Ly Hayes (18) and Liberty defender Nai'a Pomaikai (16) compete for the ball during the high school girls soccer match at Arbor View High School, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty junior Lily Rothschild (4) and Arbor View sophomore Sophia Sachs (4) compete for the ball during the high school girls soccer match at Arbor View High School, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty defender Rayen Garrett (3) and Arbor View sophomore Danielle Morales (3) compete for the ball during the high school girls soccer match at Arbor View High School, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty junior Ayva Jordan (12) and Arbor View sophomore Bailee Little (8) compete for the ball during the high school girls soccer match at Arbor View High School, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View sophomore Sophia Sachs (4) and Liberty freshman Sophia Campilongo (10) compete for the ball during the high school girls soccer match at Arbor View High School, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View senior Gabriella Aguilar (21) kicks the ball from the corner during the high school girls soccer match against Liberty at Arbor View High School, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View sophomore Cadence Atkina (6) and Liberty senior Regina Cisneros (13) compete for the ball during the high school girls soccer match at Arbor View High School, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View sophomore Cadence Atkina (6) and Liberty senior Regina Cisneros (13) compete for the ball during the high school girls soccer match at Arbor View High School, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty junior Amira Walker (8) receives the ball during the high school girls soccer match against Arbor View at Arbor View High School, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty junior Ayva Jordan (12) and Arbor View senior Gabriella Aguilar (21) compete for the ball during the high school girls soccer match at Arbor View High School, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View senior Kate Oliva (17) and Liberty’s Madalynn Smith (14) compete for the ball during the high school girls soccer match at Arbor View High School, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty senior Natalie Collins (2) directs her teammates during the high school girls soccer match against Arbor View at Arbor View High School, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View sophomore Aspen Romeo (1) and Liberty defender Evyn Pallett (5) compete during the high school girls soccer match at Arbor View High School, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty junior Ayva Jordan (12) competes during the high school girls soccer match against Arbor View at Arbor View High School, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)