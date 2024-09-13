80°F
No. 3 Arbor View defeats No. 4 Liberty in girls volleyball — PHOTOS

Arbor View Head Coach Josh Baugus and the bench celebrate a point during the high school volleyball game against Liberty at Arbor View High School, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View junior Cameron Reese (2) dives for the ball during the high school volleyball game against Liberty at Arbor View High School, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Liberty junior Aryanna Paredes (8) yells that the ball was out-of-bounds during the high school volleyball game against Arbor View at Arbor View High School, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View junior Lauryn Brenner (11) sets the ball during the high school volleyball game against Liberty at Arbor View High School, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Liberty junior Aryanna Paredes (8) competes during the high school volleyball game against Arbor View at Arbor View High School, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View junior Lauryn Brenner (11) celebrates a point with her teammates during the high school volleyball game against Liberty at Arbor View High School, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View junior Lauryn Brenner (11) competes during the high school volleyball game against Liberty at Arbor View High School, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View Head Coach Josh Baugus anxiously watches his team play during the high school volleyball game against Liberty at Arbor View High School, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View junior Lauryn Brenner (11) competes during the high school volleyball game against Liberty at Arbor View High School, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View junior Cameron Reese (2) and senior Willow Watson (9) celebrate a point during the high school volleyball game against Liberty at Arbor View High School, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View senior Piper Halvorson (15) celebrates a point during the high school volleyball game against Liberty at Arbor View High School, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Liberty junior Myla Matavao (9) prepares for a serve during the high school volleyball game against Arbor View at Arbor View High School, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View junior Lauryn Brenner (11) celebrates a point gained from a block during the high school volleyball game against Liberty at Arbor View High School, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View junior Cameron Reese (2) and junior Lauryn Brenner (11) celebrate a point during the high school volleyball game against Liberty at Arbor View High School, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View junior Cameron Reese (2) competes during the high school volleyball game against Liberty at Arbor View High School, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View senior Madison Garvin (7) and senior Piper Halvorson (15) wait for the serve during the high school volleyball game against Liberty at Arbor View High School, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View sophomore Alexxa Chan (14) and senior Piper Halvorson (15) prepare to block the ball during the high school volleyball game against Liberty at Arbor View High School, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View fans celebrate a point during the high school volleyball game against Liberty at Arbor View High School, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View junior Tamara Unga (3) and senior Piper Halvorson (15) laugh during the high school volleyball game against Liberty at Arbor View High School, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View junior Lauryn Brenner (11) talks to junior Tamara Unga (3) during the high school volleyball game against Liberty at Arbor View High School, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
September 12, 2024 - 10:41 pm
 

Arbor View, ranked No. 3 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, claimed a 22-25, 25-15, 25-18, 25-11 home win over No. 4 Liberty in a girls volleyball match Thursday night.

Arbor View (10-1, 2-1 5A Mountain League) next plays at Legacy at 6 p.m. Monday. Liberty (11-5, 2-1) hosts No. 2 Coronado at 6 p.m. Sept. 23.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

