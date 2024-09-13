No. 3 Arbor View defeats No. 4 Liberty in girls volleyball — PHOTOS
Arbor View claimed a home win over Liberty in a girls volleyball match. Here are photos from the game.
Arbor View, ranked No. 3 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, claimed a 22-25, 25-15, 25-18, 25-11 home win over No. 4 Liberty in a girls volleyball match Thursday night.
Arbor View (10-1, 2-1 5A Mountain League) next plays at Legacy at 6 p.m. Monday. Liberty (11-5, 2-1) hosts No. 2 Coronado at 6 p.m. Sept. 23.
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.