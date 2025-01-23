37°F
No. 3 Desert Oasis outlasts No. 5 Liberty in flag football — PHOTOS

Desert Oasis quarterback Akemi Higa scrambles during a flag football game between Liberty and Desert Oasis at Desert Oasis High School Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Desert Oasis wide receiver Johnna Waldahl (9) runs the ball during a flag football game between Liberty and Desert Oasis at Desert Oasis High School Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Liberty quarterback Kaylie Phillips (14) gets ready to throw the ball during a flag football game between Liberty and Desert Oasis at Desert Oasis High School Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Desert Oasis quarterback Akemi Higa looks to throw the ball during a flag football game between Liberty and Desert Oasis at Desert Oasis High School Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Desert Oasis quarterback Akemi Higa (5) gets her flag yanked during a flag football game between Liberty and Desert Oasis at Desert Oasis High School Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Liberty wide receiver Trishelle Tucay (1) gets her flag yanked during a run with the ball at a flag football game between Liberty and Desert Oasis at Desert Oasis High School Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Liberty wide receiver Sheaza Lopes (13) during a flag football game between Liberty and Desert Oasis at Desert Oasis High School Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Liberty quarterback Kaylie Phillips (14) gets her flag yanked as she scrambles during a flag football game between Liberty and Desert Oasis at Desert Oasis High School Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Desert Oasis linebacker Brooke Campion is seen during a flag football game between Liberty and Desert Oasis at Desert Oasis High School Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Desert Oasis wide receiver Allie Peralta (14) heads back to the sidelines after a team touchdown during a flag football game between Liberty and Desert Oasis at Desert Oasis High School Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Liberty quarterback Kaylie Phillips (14) runs the ball during a flag football game between Liberty and Desert Oasis at Desert Oasis High School Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 22, 2025 - 9:16 pm
 

Desert Oasis’ flag football team, No. 3 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, claimed a 41-26 home win over No. 5 Liberty on Wednesday.

Desert Oasis (15-2, 6-1 5A Southern League) next plays at No. 4 Bishop Gorman at 4:30 p.m. Monday. Liberty (11-4, 4-4) hosts Centennial at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

