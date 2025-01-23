No. 3 Desert Oasis outlasts No. 5 Liberty in flag football — PHOTOS

Desert Oasis’ flag football team claimed a home win over Liberty on Wednesday. Here are photos from the game.

Liberty quarterback Kaylie Phillips (14) runs the ball during a flag football game between Liberty and Desert Oasis at Desert Oasis High School Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Oasis wide receiver Allie Peralta (14) heads back to the sidelines after a team touchdown during a flag football game between Liberty and Desert Oasis at Desert Oasis High School Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Oasis linebacker Brooke Campion is seen during a flag football game between Liberty and Desert Oasis at Desert Oasis High School Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty quarterback Kaylie Phillips (14) gets her flag yanked as she scrambles during a flag football game between Liberty and Desert Oasis at Desert Oasis High School Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty wide receiver Sheaza Lopes (13) during a flag football game between Liberty and Desert Oasis at Desert Oasis High School Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty wide receiver Trishelle Tucay (1) gets her flag yanked during a run with the ball at a flag football game between Liberty and Desert Oasis at Desert Oasis High School Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Oasis quarterback Akemi Higa (5) gets her flag yanked during a flag football game between Liberty and Desert Oasis at Desert Oasis High School Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Oasis quarterback Akemi Higa looks to throw the ball during a flag football game between Liberty and Desert Oasis at Desert Oasis High School Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty quarterback Kaylie Phillips (14) gets ready to throw the ball during a flag football game between Liberty and Desert Oasis at Desert Oasis High School Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Oasis wide receiver Johnna Waldahl (9) runs the ball during a flag football game between Liberty and Desert Oasis at Desert Oasis High School Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Oasis quarterback Akemi Higa scrambles during a flag football game between Liberty and Desert Oasis at Desert Oasis High School Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Oasis’ flag football team, No. 3 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, claimed a 41-26 home win over No. 5 Liberty on Wednesday.

Desert Oasis (15-2, 6-1 5A Southern League) next plays at No. 4 Bishop Gorman at 4:30 p.m. Monday. Liberty (11-4, 4-4) hosts Centennial at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

