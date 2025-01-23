No. 3 Desert Oasis outlasts No. 5 Liberty in flag football — PHOTOS
Desert Oasis’ flag football team claimed a home win over Liberty on Wednesday. Here are photos from the game.
Desert Oasis’ flag football team, No. 3 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, claimed a 41-26 home win over No. 5 Liberty on Wednesday.
Desert Oasis (15-2, 6-1 5A Southern League) next plays at No. 4 Bishop Gorman at 4:30 p.m. Monday. Liberty (11-4, 4-4) hosts Centennial at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.