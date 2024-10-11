No. 3 Faith Lutheran stays perfect, fends off No. 6 Legacy

The Faith Lutheran football team pulled away from Legacy in the fourth quarter Thursday night to claim a home win and improve to 7-0.

Legacy High's linebacker Martell Mckenzie (22) takes down Faith Lutheran's Cale Breslin (14) during the second half of high school football game at Faith Lutheran High School, on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Faith Lutheran's quarterback Alexander Rogers (15) avoids a tackle from Legacy High's linebacker King Williams (24) as he runs for a touchdown during the first half of high school football game at Faith Lutheran High School, on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Legacy’s football team appeared to gain some momentum early in the fourth quarter at Faith Lutheran when the Longhorns scored to cut the deficit to one score.

The Crusaders need just two plays to respond and keep their perfect record intact.

Quarterback Alex Rogers hit a wide-open Aipa Kuloloia on a 38-yard touchdown pass to help Faith Lutheran extend its lead, and the Crusaders, No. 3 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, claimed a 28-13 home with over No. 6 Legacy on Thursday night.

The win for Faith Lutheran (7-0, 4-0 5A Division II Southern League) — coupled with Green Valley’s first league loss, 42-36 to Shadow Ridge — puts the Crusaders in the driver’s seat for the league title. The Gators host Faith Lutheran at 6 p.m. on Oct 18.

“That was probably our toughest opponent yet,” Rogers said. “The bye week last week, I think, helped out a lot in our preparation for this game. We were ready to come out for our homecoming game. It was good vibes, good energy out here. That’s a really good win against a really good team. I think we’re going to see them again, so we’ve got to be ready for that.”

Matthew Mason helped stop another attempt to respond by Legacy (5-4, 3-2) when the junior defensive back intercepted Longhorns quarterback Aidan Crawford on the ensuing possession.

BYU commit Cale Breslin racked up 106 rushing yards with a touchdown run and a 10-yard touchdown reception for Faith Lutheran. The Crusaders rode Breslin to help kill clock the rest of the fourth quarter.

With Faith Lutheran holding a 21-7 lead early in the fourth quarter, Crawford hit Dominic Oliver on a 13-yard touchdown pass to cut the deficit to eight points after a blocked extra point.

On the first play of the ensuing drive, Breslin broke off a 31-yard run before Rogers connected with Kuloloia for Faith Lutheran’s final score.

Rogers completed 9 of 17 passes for 164 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Kuloloia finished with 64 receiving yards.

Oliver intercepted Rogers later in the fourth quarter, but Faith Lutheran’s defense forced a three-and-out to hold the lead.

Faith Lutheran killed over six minutes on the game’s opening drive but was stuffed on a fourth down at Legacy’s 5-yard line. The Crusaders got the ball right back when Abraham Harris forced a fumble on Legacy’s first offensive play.

One play later, Rogers kept the ball on an option and raced up the middle to score on a 10-yard touchdown run to put the Crusaders up 7-0 midway through the first quarter.

Legacy answered after getting good field possession after pinning Faith Lutheran deep into its own territory. Crawford hit Caden Bridgwater on a 35-yard touchdown pass to tie the score at 7 with 7:19 left in the first half.

Later it appeared the Longhorns came up with a third down stop and would make Faith Lutheran settle for a field goal, but a horse collar tackle on Rogers gave the Crusaders a first down. Rogers found Breslin on a 10-yard touchdown pass to put the Crusaders ahead 14-7 with under two minutes before halftime.

Faith Lutheran’s defense came up with a pair of sacks before halftime as Legacy got as close at the Crusaders’ 24-yard line. The Longhorns had another costly penalty earlier in the second quarter on a blindside block that negated a fourth down conversion run on a fake punt.

Crawford threw for 203 passing yards and two touchdowns for Legacy, and Bridgewater finished with 65 receiving yards.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.