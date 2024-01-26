No. 4 Liberty rolls past Spring Valley in girls basketball — PHOTOS
Liberty cruised to a home victory over Spring Valley in a girls basketball game. Here are photos from the game.
Satsuki Bradley scored 20 points as Liberty, No. 4 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, rolled to a 60-20 home win over Spring Valley in a girls basketball game Thursday night.
Daisha Peavy scored 11 points and Leilani Harworth added 10 for the Patriots (13-7, 6-1 5A Southern League).
Liberty next plays at Faith Lutheran at 1 p.m. Saturday, and Spring Valley (8-12, 4-5) hosts No. 5 Coronado at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.