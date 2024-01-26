51°F
No. 4 Liberty rolls past Spring Valley in girls basketball — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 25, 2024 - 9:13 pm
 
Liberty's Daisha Peavy (12) drives around Spring Valley's Jada Green (23) during the first half ...
Liberty's Daisha Peavy (12) drives around Spring Valley's Jada Green (23) during the first half of a high school basketball game at Liberty High School on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Liberty's Lillian Hastings (2) defends while Spring Valley's Charolette Delisle (21) drives tow ...
Liberty's Lillian Hastings (2) defends while Spring Valley's Charolette Delisle (21) drives toward the hoop during the first half of a high school basketball game at Liberty High School on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Spring Valley's Jada Green (23) shoots while Liberty's Xasia Smith (23) and Leiliani Harworth ( ...
Spring Valley's Jada Green (23) shoots while Liberty's Xasia Smith (23) and Leiliani Harworth (33) block her shot during the first half of a high school basketball game at Liberty High School on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The Liberty bench cheers for their team during the second half of a high school basketball game ...
The Liberty bench cheers for their team during the second half of a high school basketball game against Spring Valley at Liberty High School on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Liberty's Xasia Smith (23) and Liberty's Lillian Hastings (2) are pleased after winning a high ...
Liberty's Xasia Smith (23) and Liberty's Lillian Hastings (2) are pleased after winning a high school basketball game against Spring Valley at Liberty High School on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Liberty's Leiliani Harworth (33) shoots against Spring Valley's Melanie Ortiz (10) during the f ...
Liberty's Leiliani Harworth (33) shoots against Spring Valley's Melanie Ortiz (10) during the first half of a high school basketball game at Liberty High School on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Liberty cheerleaders pump up the crowd during the second half of a high school basketball game ...
Liberty cheerleaders pump up the crowd during the second half of a high school basketball game against Spring Valley at Liberty High School on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Liberty's Samantha Chesnut (5) passes up the court during the second half of a high school bask ...
Liberty's Samantha Chesnut (5) passes up the court during the second half of a high school basketball game against Spring Valley at Liberty High School on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Liberty's Satsuki Bradley (4) shoots against Spring Valley's Jada Green (23) during the first h ...
Liberty's Satsuki Bradley (4) shoots against Spring Valley's Jada Green (23) during the first half of a high school basketball game at Liberty High School on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Liberty's Leiliani Harworth (33) battles for the ball with Spring Valley's Mi'yana Stephens (4) ...
Liberty's Leiliani Harworth (33) battles for the ball with Spring Valley's Mi'yana Stephens (4) during the second half of a high school basketball game at Liberty High School on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Liberty's Aiyanna Eteuini (13) passes up the court against Spring Valley's Mi'yana Stephens (4) ...
Liberty's Aiyanna Eteuini (13) passes up the court against Spring Valley's Mi'yana Stephens (4) during the second half of a high school basketball game at Liberty High School on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Liberty's Alofa Eteuini (3) is announced in the starting lineup before a high school basketball ...
Liberty's Alofa Eteuini (3) is announced in the starting lineup before a high school basketball game against Spring Valley at Liberty High School on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Young Liberty fans play during a high school basketball game against Spring Valley at Liberty H ...
Young Liberty fans play during a high school basketball game against Spring Valley at Liberty High School on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Liberty's Xasia Smith (23) shoots from the corner during the first half of a high school basket ...
Liberty's Xasia Smith (23) shoots from the corner during the first half of a high school basketball game against Spring Valley at Liberty High School on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Spring Valley's Melanie Ortiz (10) dribbles against Liberty's Lillian Hastings (2) during the f ...
Spring Valley's Melanie Ortiz (10) dribbles against Liberty's Lillian Hastings (2) during the first half of a high school basketball game at Liberty High School on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Liberty's Xasia Smith (23) passes up the court during the second half of a high school basketba ...
Liberty's Xasia Smith (23) passes up the court during the second half of a high school basketball game against Spring Valley at Liberty High School on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Liberty's head coach Billy Hemberger brings his team in for a timeout during the second half of ...
Liberty's head coach Billy Hemberger brings his team in for a timeout during the second half of a high school basketball game against Spring Valley at Liberty High School on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Satsuki Bradley scored 20 points as Liberty, No. 4 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, rolled to a 60-20 home win over Spring Valley in a girls basketball game Thursday night.

Daisha Peavy scored 11 points and Leilani Harworth added 10 for the Patriots (13-7, 6-1 5A Southern League).

Liberty next plays at Faith Lutheran at 1 p.m. Saturday, and Spring Valley (8-12, 4-5) hosts No. 5 Coronado at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

