2019 Baseball Region Tournament Glances
The schedules and results (when available) for the region baseball tournaments are here.
Class 4A
Desert Region Tournament
Monday, May 6
Desert Oasis 9, Durango 0
Bishop Gorman 11, Silverado 4
Basic 11, Coronado 1
Liberty 9, Spring Valley 6
Tuesday, May 7
Silverado 9, Durango 1
Spring Valley 3, Coronado 0
Desert Oasis 12, Bishop Gorman 6
Liberty 3, Basic 2
Wednesday, May 8
Basic 7, Silverado 2
Bishop Gorman 4, Spring Valley 0
Desert Oasis 7, Liberty 6
Thursday, May 9
Basic 11, Bishop Gorman 5
Liberty 7, Basic 7, susp. after 7 inn., darkness
Friday, May 10
(At Desert Oasis)
Basic 8, Liberty 7, 9 inn., completion of susp. game
Basic 2, Desert Oasis 1
Championship, Desert Oasis 18, Basic 0
Mountain Region Tournament
Monday, May 6
Cimarron-Memorial 6, Faith Lutheran 5
Arbor View 4, Centennial 2
Palo Verde 16, Rancho 5
Las Vegas 7, Shadow Ridge 6
Tuesday, May 7
Centennial 8, Faith Lutheran 2
Rancho 8, Shadow Ridge 6
Arbor View 13, Cimarron-Memorial 6
Las Vegas 4, Palo Verde 2, 9 innings
Wednesday, May 8
Palo Verde 3, Centennial 2
Rancho 9, Cimarron-Memorial 7
Arbor View 8, Las Vegas 1
Thursday, May 9
Palo Verde 6, Rancho 5
Las Vegas 7, Palo Verde 1, susp. in fourth inning, rain
Friday, May 10
(At Centennial)
Las Vegas 8, Palo Verde 3, completion of susp. game
Las Vegas 8, Arbor View 3
Championship, Las Vegas 3, Arbor View 1
Class 3A
Southern Region Tournament
Tuesday, May 7
Moapa Valley 10, Valley 0
Del Sol 8, Chaparral 7
Pahrump Valley 7, Virgin Valley 4
Boulder City 8, Mojave 2
Wednesday, May 8
Chaparral 16, Valley 3
Virgin Valley 5, Mojave 3
Moapa Valley 11, Del Sol 0
Boulder City 7, Pahrump Valley 3, 9 innings
Thursday, May 9
Pahrump Valley 7, Chaparral 2
Virgin Valley 12, Del Sol 2
Boulder City 7, Moapa Valley 4
Friday, May 10
(At Pahrump)
Pahrump Valley 6, Virgin Valley 1
Moapa Valley 6, Pahrump Valley 4
Saturday, May 11
(At Pahrump)
Championship, Boulder City 8, Moapa Valley 7
Class 2A
Southern League Tournament
(At Mountain View)
Thursday, May 9
Laughlin 4, The Meadows 1
Lincoln County 16, Needles 3
Friday, May 10
The Meadows 8, Needles 2
Lincoln County 7, Laughlin 5
The Meadows 2, Laughlin 0
Saturday, May 11
Championship, Lincoln County 10, The Meadows 3
Class 1A
Southern Region Tournament
(At Indian Springs)
Thursday, May 9
Pahranagat Valley 10, Beatty 0
Indian Springs 17, Tonopah 0
Friday, May 10
Pahranagat Valley 6, Indian Springs 2
Tonopah 14, Beatty 4
Indian Springs 16, Tonopah 1
Saturday, May 11
Indian Springs 13, Pahranagat Valley 4
Championship, Indian Springs 3, Pahranagat Valley 0