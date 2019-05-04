92°F
Baseball

2019 Baseball Region Tournament Glances

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 4, 2019 - 4:53 pm
 
Updated May 11, 2019 - 10:05 pm

Region Tournament Glances

Class 4A

Desert Region Tournament

Monday, May 6

Desert Oasis 9, Durango 0

Bishop Gorman 11, Silverado 4

Basic 11, Coronado 1

Liberty 9, Spring Valley 6

Tuesday, May 7

Silverado 9, Durango 1

Spring Valley 3, Coronado 0

Desert Oasis 12, Bishop Gorman 6

Liberty 3, Basic 2

Wednesday, May 8

Basic 7, Silverado 2

Bishop Gorman 4, Spring Valley 0

Desert Oasis 7, Liberty 6

Thursday, May 9

Basic 11, Bishop Gorman 5

Liberty 7, Basic 7, susp. after 7 inn., darkness

Friday, May 10

(At Desert Oasis)

Basic 8, Liberty 7, 9 inn., completion of susp. game

Basic 2, Desert Oasis 1

Championship, Desert Oasis 18, Basic 0

— —

Mountain Region Tournament

Monday, May 6

Cimarron-Memorial 6, Faith Lutheran 5

Arbor View 4, Centennial 2

Palo Verde 16, Rancho 5

Las Vegas 7, Shadow Ridge 6

Tuesday, May 7

Centennial 8, Faith Lutheran 2

Rancho 8, Shadow Ridge 6

Arbor View 13, Cimarron-Memorial 6

Las Vegas 4, Palo Verde 2, 9 innings

Wednesday, May 8

Palo Verde 3, Centennial 2

Rancho 9, Cimarron-Memorial 7

Arbor View 8, Las Vegas 1

Thursday, May 9

Palo Verde 6, Rancho 5

Las Vegas 7, Palo Verde 1, susp. in fourth inning, rain

Friday, May 10

(At Centennial)

Las Vegas 8, Palo Verde 3, completion of susp. game

Las Vegas 8, Arbor View 3

Championship, Las Vegas 3, Arbor View 1

— —

— —

Class 3A

Southern Region Tournament

Tuesday, May 7

Moapa Valley 10, Valley 0

Del Sol 8, Chaparral 7

Pahrump Valley 7, Virgin Valley 4

Boulder City 8, Mojave 2

Wednesday, May 8

Chaparral 16, Valley 3

Virgin Valley 5, Mojave 3

Moapa Valley 11, Del Sol 0

Boulder City 7, Pahrump Valley 3, 9 innings

Thursday, May 9

Pahrump Valley 7, Chaparral 2

Virgin Valley 12, Del Sol 2

Boulder City 7, Moapa Valley 4

Friday, May 10

(At Pahrump)

Pahrump Valley 6, Virgin Valley 1

Moapa Valley 6, Pahrump Valley 4

Saturday, May 11

(At Pahrump)

Championship, Boulder City 8, Moapa Valley 7

— —

— —

Class 2A

Southern League Tournament

(At Mountain View)

Thursday, May 9

Laughlin 4, The Meadows 1

Lincoln County 16, Needles 3

Friday, May 10

The Meadows 8, Needles 2

Lincoln County 7, Laughlin 5

The Meadows 2, Laughlin 0

Saturday, May 11

Championship, Lincoln County 10, The Meadows 3

— —

— —

Class 1A

Southern Region Tournament

(At Indian Springs)

Thursday, May 9

Pahranagat Valley 10, Beatty 0

Indian Springs 17, Tonopah 0

Friday, May 10

Pahranagat Valley 6, Indian Springs 2

Tonopah 14, Beatty 4

Indian Springs 16, Tonopah 1

Saturday, May 11

Indian Springs 13, Pahranagat Valley 4

Championship, Indian Springs 3, Pahranagat Valley 0

