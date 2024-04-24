Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.

Tuesday’s top high school performances:

Baseball

— Ryan Hunter, Bishop Gorman: The junior went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and three RBIs as the Gaels cruised to an 11-1 win over Desert Oasis.

— Barrett Johnson, Palo Verde: The senior’s three-run home run helped the Panthers rally for a 10-8 win over Green Valley.

— Jase Pashales, Coronado: The senior pitcher held Arbor View to four hits over six innings to earn a 3-1 victory.

— Randall Riley, Basic: The sophomore went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBIs in the Wolves’ 10-2 victory over Faith Lutheran.

— Andrew Torres, Shadow Ridge: The junior’s home run was one of just two hits for the Mustangs, who managed to edge Las Vegas 2-0.

Softball

— Jenna Becker, Doral Academy: The senior struck out 10 while pitching a five-inning no-hitter and also went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs in the Dragons’ 16-0 win over Bonanza.

— Brooklynn Braun, Rancho: The junior pitcher earned a four-inning win while also going 3-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs at the plate to lead the Rams past Desert Pines 18-0.

— Madison Castellon, Legacy: The sophomore went 5-for-6 with a home run, two doubles and four RBIs as the Longhorns outlasted Durango for a 22-16 win.

— Madilyn Lowy, Arbor View: The freshman went 3-for-3 with a home run and an RBI as the Aggies rolled to a 16-1 victory over Cimarron-Memorial.

— Halley Redd, Basic: The senior went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBIs to help the Wolves defeat Sierra Vista 9-7.

Boys volleyball

— Kingston Jerome, Shadow Ridge: The junior racked up 14 assists, 12 kills and seven digs to help the Mustangs defeat Sierra Vista 25-15, 25-14, 25-21.

— Andrew Muniz, Virgin Valley: The senior had eight digs and three aces to help the Bulldogs cruise past Mater East 25-18, 25-13, 25-22.

— Easton Welbourne, Boulder City: The junior recorded 25 assists in the Eagles’ 25-9, 25-8, 25-11 win over Canyon Springs.

— Talen Wolf, Arbor View: The senior finished with 18 kills, 18 digs and two blocks in Arbor View’s 25-19, 20-25, 21-25, 28-26, 15-13 loss to Palo Verde.

Scores

Baseball

Basic 10, Faith Lutheran 2

Bishop Gorman 11, Desert Oasis 1

Centennial 12, Spring Valley 1

Coronado 3, Arbor View 1

Pahranagat Valley 6, Liberty Baptist 0

Pahranagat Valley 16, Liberty Baptist 6

Palo Verde 10, Green Valley 8

Shadow Ridge 2, Las Vegas 0

Softball

Arbor View 16, Cimarron-Memorial 1

Basic 9, Sierra Vista 7

Boulder City 5, Pahrump Valley 3

Democracy Prep 30, Cheyenne 29

Desert Oasis 11, Foothill 1

Doral Academy 16, Bonanza 0

Legacy 22, Durango 16

Mojave 4, Chaparral 2

Rancho 18, Desert Pines 0

SLAM Academy 18, Valley 0

Spring Valley 15, Eldorado 0

Tech 10, Las Vegas 0

The Meadows d. Sunrise Mountain, forfeit

Virgin Valley 17, Moapa Valley 8

Boys volleyball

Boulder City 3, Canyon Springs 0

Cadence 3, Cristo Rey 1

Palo Verde 3, Arbor View 2

Shadow Ridge 3, Sierra Vista 0

Valley 3, Founders Academy 0

Virgin Valley 3, Mater East 0

