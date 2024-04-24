Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.
Tuesday’s top high school performances:
Baseball
— Ryan Hunter, Bishop Gorman: The junior went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and three RBIs as the Gaels cruised to an 11-1 win over Desert Oasis.
— Barrett Johnson, Palo Verde: The senior’s three-run home run helped the Panthers rally for a 10-8 win over Green Valley.
— Jase Pashales, Coronado: The senior pitcher held Arbor View to four hits over six innings to earn a 3-1 victory.
— Randall Riley, Basic: The sophomore went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBIs in the Wolves’ 10-2 victory over Faith Lutheran.
— Andrew Torres, Shadow Ridge: The junior’s home run was one of just two hits for the Mustangs, who managed to edge Las Vegas 2-0.
Softball
— Jenna Becker, Doral Academy: The senior struck out 10 while pitching a five-inning no-hitter and also went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs in the Dragons’ 16-0 win over Bonanza.
— Brooklynn Braun, Rancho: The junior pitcher earned a four-inning win while also going 3-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs at the plate to lead the Rams past Desert Pines 18-0.
— Madison Castellon, Legacy: The sophomore went 5-for-6 with a home run, two doubles and four RBIs as the Longhorns outlasted Durango for a 22-16 win.
— Madilyn Lowy, Arbor View: The freshman went 3-for-3 with a home run and an RBI as the Aggies rolled to a 16-1 victory over Cimarron-Memorial.
— Halley Redd, Basic: The senior went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBIs to help the Wolves defeat Sierra Vista 9-7.
Boys volleyball
— Kingston Jerome, Shadow Ridge: The junior racked up 14 assists, 12 kills and seven digs to help the Mustangs defeat Sierra Vista 25-15, 25-14, 25-21.
— Andrew Muniz, Virgin Valley: The senior had eight digs and three aces to help the Bulldogs cruise past Mater East 25-18, 25-13, 25-22.
— Easton Welbourne, Boulder City: The junior recorded 25 assists in the Eagles’ 25-9, 25-8, 25-11 win over Canyon Springs.
— Talen Wolf, Arbor View: The senior finished with 18 kills, 18 digs and two blocks in Arbor View’s 25-19, 20-25, 21-25, 28-26, 15-13 loss to Palo Verde.
Scores
Baseball
Basic 10, Faith Lutheran 2
Bishop Gorman 11, Desert Oasis 1
Centennial 12, Spring Valley 1
Coronado 3, Arbor View 1
Pahranagat Valley 6, Liberty Baptist 0
Pahranagat Valley 16, Liberty Baptist 6
Palo Verde 10, Green Valley 8
Shadow Ridge 2, Las Vegas 0
Softball
Arbor View 16, Cimarron-Memorial 1
Basic 9, Sierra Vista 7
Boulder City 5, Pahrump Valley 3
Democracy Prep 30, Cheyenne 29
Desert Oasis 11, Foothill 1
Doral Academy 16, Bonanza 0
Legacy 22, Durango 16
Mojave 4, Chaparral 2
Rancho 18, Desert Pines 0
SLAM Academy 18, Valley 0
Spring Valley 15, Eldorado 0
Tech 10, Las Vegas 0
The Meadows d. Sunrise Mountain, forfeit
Virgin Valley 17, Moapa Valley 8
Boys volleyball
Boulder City 3, Canyon Springs 0
Cadence 3, Cristo Rey 1
Palo Verde 3, Arbor View 2
Shadow Ridge 3, Sierra Vista 0
Valley 3, Founders Academy 0
Virgin Valley 3, Mater East 0
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal