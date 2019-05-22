94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Baseball

All-state teams to be announced in June

By Bartt Davis Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 22, 2019 - 12:33 pm
 

Coming in June, the Las Vegas Review-Journal and Nevada Preps will release their all-state teams in each of the eight spring sports.

First and second teams and honorable mention selections will be released on the Nevadapreps.com website in one sport per day, beginning June 6 with the teams also appearing in the next day’s Review-Journal print edition.

In addition, the Best of Nevada Preps show will be released at 9 a.m. on June 3 on Nevadapreps.com. The show will highlight the athletes and coaches of the year in 23 sports from the 2018-19 school year and honor the top overall athletes, coaches and team along with the winners of the No Limits and Richard Nelson Courage awards.

Following is the schedule for the release of the all-state teams.

June 6 — Boys golf

June 7 — Boys swimming

June 8 — Girls swimming

June 9 — Boys volleyball

June 10 — Boys track

June 11 — Girls track

June 12 — Softball

June 13 — Baseball

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
2019 Best of Nevada Preps Awards — VIDEO
RJ

Find out the winners of the male and female athletes of the year, the coach and team of the year, winners of each sport’s athlete and coach of the year, and two special awards.

Desert Oasis players celebrate their win over Reno 9-1 during the tie-breaker game of their ...
Class 4A: Desert Oasis wins first state title
By Mark Anderson / RJ

The Diamondbacks needed two games to get the job done, but they defeated Reno 9-1 in the decisive game Friday night at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Thinkstock
Small schools: Mason Thornock guides Lynx into 2A title game
RJ

Mason Thornock went 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI and tossed a five-hit shutout to help Lincoln County return to the Class 2A state championship game with a 10-0 win over Yerington in the winners’ bracket final at The Meadows.