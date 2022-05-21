Basic storms past Bishop Gorman to win 5A state baseball title

Basic took the lead for good with five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning Saturday at Las Vegas Ballpark. This was the Wolves’ seventh state championship.

Basic runner Ty Southisene (3) scores past Bishop Gorman during their Class 5A state baseball championship game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Basic runner Mason Neville (26) celebrates a score past Bishop Gorman during their Class 5A state baseball championship game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Basic runner Ty Southisene (3) scores past Bishop Gorman during their Class 5A state baseball championship game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Basic catcher Alex Santiaguin (2) grabs the ball late as Bishop Gorman runner Tai Nguyen (17) scores during their Class 5A state baseball championship game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman players celebrate a score over Basic during their Class 5A state baseball championship game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman pitcher Kamdyn Perry (25) winds up for another throw to a Basic batter during their Class 5A state baseball championship game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Basic runner Ty Southisene (3) scores past Bishop Gorman catcher Ben Fitzgerald (44) during their Class 5A state baseball championship game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman outfielder Justin Crawford secures a long fly ball (3) over Basic during their Class 5A state baseball championship game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Basic scored 14 runs over its final three innings against Bishop Gorman’s depleted pitching staff to win 16-7 and capture the Class 5A state baseball championship Saturday at Las Vegas Ballpark.

This was the Wolves’ seventh state title and their first since 2017.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.