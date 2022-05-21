Basic storms past Bishop Gorman to win 5A state baseball title
Basic took the lead for good with five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning Saturday at Las Vegas Ballpark. This was the Wolves’ seventh state championship.
Basic scored 14 runs over its final three innings against Bishop Gorman’s depleted pitching staff to win 16-7 and capture the Class 5A state baseball championship Saturday at Las Vegas Ballpark.
This was the Wolves’ seventh state title and their first since 2017.
