Baseball

Bishop Gorman advances to 5A baseball state title game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 19, 2023 - 8:06 pm
 
Bisho Gorman's Kamdyn Perry delivers a pitch against Desert Oasis High during Class 5A state hi ...
Bisho Gorman's Kamdyn Perry delivers a pitch against Desert Oasis High during Class 5A state high school baseball winner's bracket game at UNR's Peccole Park, on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Reno. Gorman won 12-2. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

RENO — Bishop Gorman will play for the Class 5A state baseball title.

The Gaels rolled to a 12-2 win over Desert Oasis on Friday at UNR’s Peccole Park in a winner’s bracket game to advance to Saturday’s title game at 12:30 p.m. The game ended after five innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.

Desert Oasis will play Bishop Manogue in an elimination game later Friday night to determine Gorman’s opponent.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

