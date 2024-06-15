Meet the 2024 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team

Here is the 2024 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team, selected after the spring sports season.

Basic outfielder Troy Southisene, left, and pitcher Tee Southisene, who is acting as first base coach while injured, laugh after Troy hit a single during a high school baseball game against Faith Lutheran on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Basic’s Andruw Giles celebrates after hitting a homer during a high school Class 5A Southern Region playoff baseball game against Coronado at Basic High School on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas’ Bryden Bull (22) high fives Gage McCown after scoring a run during a high school baseball game against Palo Verde on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at Las Vegas High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Basic’s Ty Southisene smiles before batting against Bishop Gorman during a high school baseball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas pitcher Joseph Ponticello throws to Desert Oasis during a high school baseball game at Desert Oasis High School on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Palo Verde head coach Dustin Romero talks to the bench during a Class 5A baseball state tournament game against Coronado on Friday, May 17, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde pitcher Zach Bender throws to Bishop Manogue during a Class 5A baseball state tournament opening round game on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View's Landon Blais is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team.

Green Valley's Caden Kirby is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team.

Palo Verde's Drew Kaplan is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team.

Palo Verde's Ethan Clauss is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team.

Palo Verde's Tanner Johns is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team.

Coronado's Louis Dion is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team.

Coronado's Dillon Victoravich is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team.

Coronado's Evan Festa is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team.

Faith Lutheran's Alexander Jang is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team.

Faith Lutheran's Kingston Kela is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team.

Faith Lutheran's Chase Sorlie is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team.

Bishop Gorman's Burke Mabeus is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team. (Keri Rouvas photos).

Palo Verde's Brady Dallimore is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team.

Palo Verde's Connor Rosinski is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team.

Durango's Xander Mercurius is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team.

Basic’s Tate Southisene throws to first base for an out on Coronado during a high school Class 5A Southern Region playoff baseball game at Basic High School on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

First Team

P: Zach Bender, Palo Verde — Went 6-2 with 68 strikeouts and a 3.05 ERA in 55 innings for the Class 5A state champion.

P: Joseph Ponticello, Las Vegas — The 5A pitcher of the year went 6-1 with a 1.99 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 56⅓ innings.

P: Chase Sorlie, Faith Lutheran — The 5A Mountain League pitcher of the year went 6-0 with a 1.42 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 49⅓ innings.

P: Dillon Victoravich, Coronado — Went 6-1 with a 2.43 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 57⅔ innings for the 5A state semifinalist.

C: Brady Dallimore, Palo Verde — Hit .565 with five home runs, 32 RBIs and 32 runs scored in 20 games for the 5A state champion.

C: Burke Mabeus, Bishop Gorman – The 5A Desert League player of the year hit .320 with 21 RBIs and 14 runs scored

IF: Ethan Clauss, Palo Verde — Hit .404 with 39 runs scored and 20 RBIs for the 5A state champion.

IF: Louis Dion, Coronado — Hit .427 with six home runs, 34 RBIs and 32 runs scored for the 5A state semifinalist.

IF: Tanner Johns, Palo Verde — Hit .422 with four home runs, 43 RBIs and 42 runs scored for the 5A state champion.

IF: Drew Kaplan, Palo Verde — Hit .438 with seven home runs, 43 RBIs and 43 runs scored for the 5A state champion.

IF: Caden Kirby, Green Valley — Hit .403 with 50 runs scored and 20 RBIs.

IF: Tate Southisene, Basic — The 5A player of the year hit .576 with seven home runs, 49 RBIs and 40 runs scored.

IF: Ty Southisene, Basic — Hit .495 with 44 runs scored and 24 RBIs.

OF: Landon Blais, Arbor View — Hit .402 with 33 runs scored and 25 RBIs.

OF: Bryden Bull, Las Vegas — Hit .456 with 24 RBIs and 24 runs scored.

OF: Evan Festa, Coronado — Hit .450 with 38 runs scored and 22 RBIs for the 5A state semifinalist.

OF: Andruw Giles, Basic — Hit .420 with 31 RBIs and 15 runs scored.

OF: Troy Southisene, Basic — Hit .450 with 42 runs scored and 31 RBIs.

UTL: Alexander Jang, Faith Lutheran — Hit .410 with 28 runs scored, 16 RBIs and a .537 on-base percentage.

UTL: Kingston Kela, Faith Lutheran — Hit .404 with 21 RBIs and 19 runs scored.

UTL: Xander Mercurius, Durango — Hit .474 with 32 RBIs and 33 runs scored for the 4A state champion and was the 4A pitcher of the year with an 8-2 record, 1.84 ERA and 110 strikeouts.

UTL: Connor Rosinski, Palo Verde — Hit .371 with 33 RBIs and 32 runs scored for the 5A state champion.

Coach of the Year

Dustin Romero, Palo Verde — Guided Panthers to the Class 5A Southern Region and state titles in his first year.

Second Team

P: Austin Angelo, Sierra Vista — Went 8-2 with a 2.01 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 59⅓ innings.

P: Lincoln Evans, Basic — Went 7-0 with a 0.54 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 38⅔ innings.

P: Mickey Martinez, Las Vegas — Went 5-2 with a 2.13 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 42⅔ innings.

P: Mayson Reichartz, Palo Verde — Went 6-2 with 66 strikeouts and a 3.08 ERA in 59 innings for the 5A state champion.

C: Tyson Owens, Bonanza — Hit .483 with seven home runs, 54 runs scored and 30 RBIs.

C: Jayden Shuford, Durango — Hit .465 with 40 RBIs and 28 runs scored for the 4A state champion.

IF: Jase DeSantis, Arbor View — Hit .364 with 24 RBIs and 19 runs scored.

IF: Hogan Hawkins, Silverado — Hit .495 with 39 runs scored and 21 RBIs for the 4A state runner-up.

IF: Mason Montoya, Virgin Valley — Led the state with 63 RBIs, hit .485 with 42 runs scored and went 5-0 with a 1.31 ERA on the mound.

IF: Aiden Otano, The Meadows — Hit .461 with 45 RBIs and 44 runs scored.

IF: Jackson Rieckmann, Spring Valley — Hit .469 with 24 RBIs.

IF: T.J. Shaw, Green Valley — Hit .432 with 37 RBIs.

IF: Andrew Torres, Shadow Ridge — Hit .349 with 30 hits and 12 RBIs for the Desert League regular-season champion.

OF: Michael Cortez, Coronado — Hit .397 with 25 RBIs and 21 runs scored for the 5A state semifinalist.

OF: Ben Garber, The Meadows — Hit .381 with 51 RBIs and 41 runs scored.

OF: Ben Lovering, Faith Lutheran — Hit .357 with 24 RBIs.

OF: Jayson Schmeisser, Sierra Vista — Hit .487 with 48 runs scored and 36 RBIs.

OF: Tyler Straily, Foothill — Hit .387 with 25 RBIs and 24 runs scored.

UTL: Brock Barlow, Tech — The 4A state player of the year hit .454 with 41 RBis and 35 runs scored.

UTL: Kurt Felix, Virgin Valley — Hit .568 with 60 RBIs, 23 doubles and 36 runs scored.

UTL: Ryan Hunter, Bishop Gorman — Hit .373 with 19 RBIs.

UTL: Bryce Intagliata, Virgin Valley — Hit .500 with 34 RBIs and 47 runs scored and went 9-1 with a 0.94 ERA and 78 strikeouts on the mound.

Honorable Mention

Kyler Avila, Legacy

Colton Boardman, Bishop Gorman

Nathan Fennema, Lake Mead Academy

Alex Gelb, Basic

Blake Goudie, Durango

Adam Groeblinghoff, Indian Springs

Christian Gross, Faith Lutheran

Dylan Hayden, Eldorado

Jaydrien Klein-Baker, Liberty

Hayden Lucibello, Palo Verde

Gage McCown, Las Vegas

Cole Neilson, Liberty

James Nelson, The Meadows

Evan Noble, Shadow Ridge

Teagan Payne, Durango

Samuel Ponce, Cimarron-Memorial

Cameron LaPres, Lake Mead Academy

Rouselle Shepard, Faith Lutheran

Dodger Smith, Virgin Valley

Alex Scaggs, Legacy

Ryan Soto, Rancho

Colton Stanton, Legacy

Bruce Trzpis, Tech

James Whitaker, Bishop Gorman

Tiernon Wolf, Tech

Hunter Zierleyn, Lake Mead Academy

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.