Bishop Gorman fires baseball coach after investigation into program

Bishop Gorman head coach Chris Sheff watches from third base during a high school baseball cham ...
Bishop Gorman head coach Chris Sheff watches from third base during a high school baseball championship game against Basic in the All Faiths Classic at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. Bishop Gorman announced Thursday that baseball coach Chris Sheff will not return following an investigation into the program. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 13, 2024 - 12:23 pm
 
Updated June 13, 2024 - 12:30 pm

Bishop Gorman announced Thursday baseball coach Chris Sheff will not return after the conclusion of an investigation into the program, according to a statement from the school obtained by the Review-Journal.

“After a full review of the findings, the administration made the decision not to retain coach Chris Sheff,” the statement said. “As this involves a personnel matter, there will be no further comment. A search for a new head coach will begin immediately.”

The school told the Review-Journal on April 10 that Sheff was suspended and the program was being investigated after receiving “some complaints that were concerning regarding our baseball program,” a school spokesperson said at the time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

