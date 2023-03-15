Boulder City fends off Spring Valley in baseball — PHOTOS
Boulder City defeated Spring Valley in a high school baseball tournament game Tuesday. Here are photos from the game.
Boulder City held off Spring Valley for a 5-4 win in a high school baseball tournament game Tuesday at Cimarron-Memorial High School.
The Eagles (4-4) struck for five runs in the bottom of the second. After the Grizzlies (2-5) scored four runs in the top of the fourth, the Eagles kept Spring Valley’s bats quiet the rest of the way.
Dylan Spencer and Brayden Cook each had two RBIs for Boulder City. Jackson Rieckmann went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Spring Valley.
