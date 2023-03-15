Boulder City fends off Spring Valley in baseball — PHOTOS

Boulder City defeated Spring Valley in a high school baseball tournament game Tuesday. Here are photos from the game.

Boulder City's Steven Uszynski (17) walks to the home plate after hiring a two-run homer during a spring break baseball tournament game against Spring Valley at Cimarron-Memorial High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Spring Valley's Tyler Terk (4) lays on the ground as his teammate Grant Kelly (27) looks on, after getting hit with the ball during a spring break baseball tournament game against Boulder City at Cimarron-Memorial High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Spring Valley's Grant Kelly (27) makes a catch in the outfield as his teammate Eddy Zurita (13) looks on during a spring break baseball tournament game at at Cimarron-Memorial High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Boulder City's Caleb Ramsay-Brown (19) makes a catch in the outfield for an out during a spring break baseball tournament game against Spring Valley at Cimarron-Memorial High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Spring Valley's Charlie Stewart (9) runs home for a run during a spring break baseball tournament game against Boulder City at Cimarron-Memorial High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Spring Valley's Jackson Rieckmann (9) slides safe to second base as Boulder City's Jeremy Spencer (3) works to control the ball during a spring break baseball tournament game at at Cimarron-Memorial High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Boulder City's Isaac Gibson (6) throws the ball to first base for a double play during a spring break baseball tournament game against Spring Valley at Cimarron-Memorial High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Spring Valley's Victor Quinonez (3) makes a catch in the infield for an out against Boulder City during a spring break baseball tournament game at Cimarron-Memorial High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Boulder City's Landon Baker (46) tosses the ball to second base for an out during a spring break baseball tournament game against Spring Valley at Cimarron-Memorial High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Spring Valley's Tyler Terk (4) bunts the ball during a spring break baseball tournament game against Boulder City at Cimarron-Memorial High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Boulder City's Kanon Welbourne (22) pitches the ball during a spring break baseball tournament game against Spring Valley at Cimarron-Memorial High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Boulder City's Dylan Spencer (13) connects with the ball for a single during a spring break baseball tournament game against Spring Valley at Cimarron-Memorial High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Boulder City's Isaac Gibson (6) advances to first base after a walk during a spring break baseball tournament game against Spring Valley at Cimarron-Memorial High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Boulder City's Landon Baker (46) slides back to first day safely after a check by a Spring Valley pitcher during a spring break baseball tournament game at Cimarron-Memorial High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Spring Valley's Hunter Sarver (25) throws the ball to first base for an out during a spring break baseball tournament game against Boulder City at Cimarron-Memorial High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Boulder City's Kanon Welbourne (22) gets hits by the ball to advance to first base during a spring break baseball tournament game against Spring Valley at Cimarron-Memorial High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Boulder City's Derek Render (1) throws the ball to first base for an out during a spring break baseball tournament game against Spring Valley at Cimarron-Memorial High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Spring Valley's Eddy Zurita (13) drops the ball as Boulder City's Ian Aldridge (10) slides to second base safely during a spring break baseball tournament game at Cimarron-Memorial High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Boulder City held off Spring Valley for a 5-4 win in a high school baseball tournament game Tuesday at Cimarron-Memorial High School.

The Eagles (4-4) struck for five runs in the bottom of the second. After the Grizzlies (2-5) scored four runs in the top of the fourth, the Eagles kept Spring Valley’s bats quiet the rest of the way.

Dylan Spencer and Brayden Cook each had two RBIs for Boulder City. Jackson Rieckmann went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Spring Valley.

