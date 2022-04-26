Check out the top performances from Monday’s high school baseball and softball action.

Monday’s best high school baseball, softball performances:

Baseball

William Case, Faith Lutheran — The senior got the win by throwing five innings, allowing two earned runs on three hits and striking out three in a 3-2 victory over Bishop Gorman.

Kurt Felix, Virgin Valley — The sophomore was 3-for-4 with a double, two triples, five RBIs and four runs scored in a 31-6 win over Sunrise Mountain.

Bryce Intagilata, Virgin Valley — The sophomore was 4-for-4 with a triple, a home run, eight RBIs and five runs scored in a 31-6 win over Sunrise Mountain.

Aidan Long, Arbor View — The junior threw a complete game, allowing one earned run on two hits and striking out four in a 3-1 win over Rancho.

Reese Lueck, Palo Verde — The senior threw a complete game, allowing one earned run on three hits and striking out 11 in a 3-2 win over Cimarron-Memorial.

Caleb Paule, Eldorado — The freshman was 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and four RBIs in a 12-7 win over Western.

Dylan Venturini, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs in a 3-2 loss to Palo Verde.

Keoni Young, Liberty — The senior was 1-for-1 with a home run and two RBIs and got the win by throwing 5 2/3 shutout innings, allowing three hits and striking out four in a 7-4 victory over Spring Valley.

Softball

Leanna Cortez, Silverado — The junior was 3-for-3 with two home runs, seven RBIs and three runs scored in an 18-2 win over Del Sol.

Macy Magdaleno, Silverado — The junior was 3-for-3 with a double, a triple, a home run, six RBIs and two runs scored in an 18-2 win over Del Sol.

Makenna Webber, Cimarron-Memorial — The sophomore threw a five-inning compete game, allowing one earned run on three hits and striking out 10 in an 11-1 win over Eldorado.

Monday’s scores

Baseball

Arbor View 3, Rancho 1

Boulder City 14, Pahrump Valley 0 (5)

Centennial 12, Las Vegas 2 (5)

Clark 7, Canyon Springs 0 (forfeit)

Coronado 11, Green Valley 1 (6)

Del Sol 8, Doral Academy 3

Eldorado 12, Western 7

Faith Lutheran 3, Bishop Gorman 2

Liberty 7, Spring Valley 4

Palo Verde 3, Cimarron-Memorial 2

SLAM Nevada 17, Valley 0

Virgin Valley 31, Sunrise Mountain 6 (3)

Softball

Chaparral 6, Doral Academy 1

Cimarron-Memorial 11, Eldorado 1 (5)

Silverado 18, Del Sol 2

Spring Valley 17, Mojave 1 (5)

