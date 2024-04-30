Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Monday’s top high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball performances:
Baseball
Connor, Apeceche, Green Valley: The senior went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs as the Gators clawed back from an early four-run deficit to defeat Basic 8-7 in nine innings.
Kyler Avila, Legacy: The junior went 3-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs in the Longhorns’ 9-2 victory over Cheyenne.
Alexander Mercurius, Durango: The junior had a home run, a triple and two RBIs to help the Trailblazers roll to a 10-0 win over Western.
Chris Onoszko, Liberty: The junior went 3-for-3 with a triple and three runs scored, and the Patriots posted a run in the seventh inning to beat Spring Valley 7-6.
Jaiden Russin, Centennial: The senior went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs in the Bulldogs’ 7-2 win over Faith Lutheran.
Softball
Madison Castellon, Legacy: The sophomore went 3-for-3 with a double, a triple and four RBIs as the Longhorns defeated Desert Pines 19-4.
Jaiden Flores, Spring Valley: The junior went 4-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and five RBIs to help the Grizzlies rout Bonanza 15-0.
Annalise Stout, Rancho: The junior had a double, a triple and five RBIs to help the Rams cruise past Clark 12-1.
Amzi Varela, Mater East: The senior had three triples and five RBIs in the Knights’ 21-6 victory over Cheyenne.
Makenna Webber, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior pitcher struck out 18 while throwing a complete-game four-hitter, and also went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs in the Spartans’ 10-1 win over Cadence.
Volleyball
Travis Hess, Boulder City: The senior logged 13 kills and two blocks in the Eagles’ 25-21, 25-9, 25-9 victory over Desert Pines.
Andrew Muniz, Virgin Valley: The senior had 11 digs to help the Bulldogs log a 25-16, 25-14, 25-19 win over Moapa Valley.
Monday’s scores
Baseball
Bonanza 2, Silverado 0
Cadence 7, Valley 6
Centennial 7, Faith Lutheran 2
Clark 18, Doral Academy 8
Coronado 15, Bishop Gorman 10
Desert PInes 7, Del Sol 1
Durango 10, Western 0
Green Valley 8, Basic 7
Las Vegas 8, Foothill 5
Legacy 9, Cheyenne 2
Liberty 7, Spring Valley 6
Rancho 11, Cimarron-Memorial 3
Shadow RIdge 3, Desert Oasis 2
Sierra Vista 13, Eldorado 1
Softball
Basic 20, Eldorado 5
Chaparral 9, Las Vegas 8
Cimarron-Memorial 10, Cadence 1
Del Sol 19, Democracy Prep 4
Desert Oasis 11, Tech 0
Foothill 16, Mojave 1
Legacy 19, Desert Pines 4
Mater East 21, Cheyenne 6
Moapa 17, Western 0
Pahranagat Valley 18, The Meadows 6
Pahrump Valley 28, Canyon Springs 0
Rancho 12, Clark 1
Sierra Vista 15, Doral Academy 1
Spring Valley 15, Bonanza 0
Boys volleyball
Boulder City 3, Desert Pines 0
Founders Academy 3, Cristo Rey 0
Virgin Valley 3, Moapa Valley 0
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal