Monday’s high school scores, top performances

Liberty outfielder Rashaan Chavis (34) steals second base against Spring Valley's Royce Ogawa (22) during a baseball game at Liberty High School on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Liberty’s Dominic Ostolaza (33) pitches to Spring Valley during a baseball game at Liberty High School on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Monday’s top high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball performances:

Baseball

Connor, Apeceche, Green Valley: The senior went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs as the Gators clawed back from an early four-run deficit to defeat Basic 8-7 in nine innings.

Kyler Avila, Legacy: The junior went 3-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs in the Longhorns’ 9-2 victory over Cheyenne.

Alexander Mercurius, Durango: The junior had a home run, a triple and two RBIs to help the Trailblazers roll to a 10-0 win over Western.

Chris Onoszko, Liberty: The junior went 3-for-3 with a triple and three runs scored, and the Patriots posted a run in the seventh inning to beat Spring Valley 7-6.

Jaiden Russin, Centennial: The senior went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs in the Bulldogs’ 7-2 win over Faith Lutheran.

Softball

Madison Castellon, Legacy: The sophomore went 3-for-3 with a double, a triple and four RBIs as the Longhorns defeated Desert Pines 19-4.

Jaiden Flores, Spring Valley: The junior went 4-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and five RBIs to help the Grizzlies rout Bonanza 15-0.

Annalise Stout, Rancho: The junior had a double, a triple and five RBIs to help the Rams cruise past Clark 12-1.

Amzi Varela, Mater East: The senior had three triples and five RBIs in the Knights’ 21-6 victory over Cheyenne.

Makenna Webber, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior pitcher struck out 18 while throwing a complete-game four-hitter, and also went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs in the Spartans’ 10-1 win over Cadence.

Volleyball

Travis Hess, Boulder City: The senior logged 13 kills and two blocks in the Eagles’ 25-21, 25-9, 25-9 victory over Desert Pines.

Andrew Muniz, Virgin Valley: The senior had 11 digs to help the Bulldogs log a 25-16, 25-14, 25-19 win over Moapa Valley.

Monday’s scores

Baseball

Bonanza 2, Silverado 0

Cadence 7, Valley 6

Centennial 7, Faith Lutheran 2

Clark 18, Doral Academy 8

Coronado 15, Bishop Gorman 10

Desert PInes 7, Del Sol 1

Durango 10, Western 0

Green Valley 8, Basic 7

Las Vegas 8, Foothill 5

Legacy 9, Cheyenne 2

Liberty 7, Spring Valley 6

Rancho 11, Cimarron-Memorial 3

Shadow RIdge 3, Desert Oasis 2

Sierra Vista 13, Eldorado 1

Softball

Basic 20, Eldorado 5

Chaparral 9, Las Vegas 8

Cimarron-Memorial 10, Cadence 1

Del Sol 19, Democracy Prep 4

Desert Oasis 11, Tech 0

Foothill 16, Mojave 1

Legacy 19, Desert Pines 4

Mater East 21, Cheyenne 6

Moapa 17, Western 0

Pahranagat Valley 18, The Meadows 6

Pahrump Valley 28, Canyon Springs 0

Rancho 12, Clark 1

Sierra Vista 15, Doral Academy 1

Spring Valley 15, Bonanza 0

Boys volleyball

Boulder City 3, Desert Pines 0

Founders Academy 3, Cristo Rey 0

Virgin Valley 3, Moapa Valley 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal