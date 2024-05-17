Durango baseball downs Silverado to advance to 4A state championship

Durango celebrates after scoring during a Class 4A high school state playoff game against Sierra Vista on Saturday, May 11, 2024, at Durango High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Baseball

Class 4A

No. 1M Durango 6. No. 2S Silverado 3: At Faith Lutheran, Carson Crosby went 2-for-2 with an RBI to lead the Trailblazers (25-7) past the Skyhawks (19-13) in the winners’ bracket semifinals. Jayden Shuford had a double and an RBI to help Durango, which plays for the championship at 9 a.m. Saturday at Faith Lutheran. Silverado plays either Bonanza or Sierra Vista in the losers’ bracket semifinals at 4 p.m. Friday at Bishop Gorman.

No. 3S Bonanza 12, No. 2D Clark 6: At Faith Lutheran, Tyson Owens went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and two RBIs, and the Bengals (15-17) scored six runs in the sixth inning to beat the Chargers (14-12). Dominic Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs to help Bonanza, which plays Sierra Vista at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Bishop Gorman, with the winner earning a spot in the semifinals.

No. 1S Sierra Vista 7, No. 1D Tech 6: At Faith Lutheran, Jayson Schmeisser went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, and the Mountain Lions (26-7) rallied with four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat the Roadrunners (27-7). Dallas Smith had two hits to help Sierra Vista.

Class 3A

No. 1N Churchill County 4, No. 2S The Meadows 3: At Churchill County, the Greenwave (25-5) scored a run in the fifth inning and held on for a win over the Mustangs (25-11). Simon Tesfaye had two of The Meadows’ four hits. Churchill County hosts Virgin Valley at 1:30 p.m. Friday, and the Mustangs play Spring Creek in an 11 a.m. elimination game.

No. 1S Virgin Valley 10, No. 2N Spring Creek 1: At Churchill County, Bryce Intagliata went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs as the Bulldogs (29-1) established momentum with a five-run first inning to cruise past the Spartans (27-6). Drake Wakefield went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI to help Virgin Valley. Mason Montoya struck out eight while pitching six innings to earn the victory.

Class 2A

No. 1S Needles 12, No. 2N Yerington 0: At Durango, Logan Parker went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI to help the Mustangs (26-8) defeat the Lions (22-9). JD Lusk added three hits and three RBIs for Needles, and Talon Paget pitched four hitless innings to earn the win. Needles plays Lake Mead at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Durango.

No. 2S Lake Mead 5, No. 1N West Wendover 4: At Durango, Bowe Farmer went 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs as the Eagles (21-3) edged the Wolverines (24-7). Cameron LaPres had a home run and a double for Lake Mead. LaPres also pitched four innings to earn the win.

Class 1A

No. 1N Smith Valley 7, 2S Pahranagat Valley 6: At Fernley, the Bulldogs (16-1) rallied for three runs in the seventh inning to beat the Panthers (19-9). Two Smith Valley pitchers held Pahranagat to three hits. The Bulldogs play Indian Springs at 11 a.m. Friday at Fernley, while Pahranagat Valley plays Excel Christian in an elimination game at 1:30 p.m.

No. 1S Indian Springs 20, 2N Excel Christian 5: At Fernley, Ethan Ferrumpau-Perez went 4-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs in the Thunderbirds’ three-inning victory over the Warriors (12-9). Carlos Avles went 3-for-3 with a double, a triple and six RBIs to lead Indian Springs (19-1).

Softball

Class 4A

2S Sierra Vista 4, No. 1M Desert Oasis 0: At Faith Lutheran, Laura Episom tossed a complete-game one-hitter to lead the Mountain Lions (18-10) past the Diamondbacks (15-9) in the winners’ bracket semifinals. Riley Watkins went 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI for Sierra Vista, and Reagan Foglia went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. The Mountain Lions play for the championship at 9 a.m. Saturday at Faith Lutheran.

No. 1D Rancho 1, No. 4S Doral Academy 0: At Faith Lutheran, the Rams (16-4) scored an unearned run in the fourth-inning despite finishing with no hits to beat the Dragons (16-14). Doral Academy’s Jenna Becker struck out eight but suffered the loss. Rancho plays Basic at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Bishop Gorman, with the winner moving into a 4 p.m. losers’ bracket semifinal game against Desert Oasis.

No. 1S Basic 9, No. 3S Spring Valley 5: At Faith Lutheran, Isabella Chistensen had two doubles and an RBI as the Wolves (22-7) grabbed an early lead and hung on for a win over the Grizzlies (14-16). Mia Frias went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to help Basic.

Class 3A

No. 1N Churchill County 5, No. 2S Pahrump Valley 0: At Churchill County, the Trojans (19-8) were held to two hits in a loss to the Greenwave (20-6). Pahrump plays Boulder City in a losers’ bracket game at 11 a.m. Friday.

2N. Fernley 14, No. 1S Boulder City 9: At Churchill County, Payton Rogers went 2-for-4 with a double and the Eagles (23-7) scored six runs in the first inning before the Vaqueros (23-17) rallied for a win.

Class 2A

No. 1S Needles 15, No. 2N Yerington 0: At Durango, Emmerson Powell had a home run, a double and five RBIs to lead the Mustangs (26-4) past the Lions (19-9). Rylie Willis went 1-for 2 with two RBIs for Needles, and teammate Jaelyn Garcia struck out six while tossing a three-inning no-hitter. Needles plays White Pine in the semifinals Friday at 2:30 p.m.

No. 2S White Pine 16, No. 1N Pershing County 5: At Durango, Camden Johnson went 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI to help the Bobcats (18-11-1) hand the Mustangs (26-1) their first loss of the season.

Class 1A

No. 1N Coleville 4, No. 2S Round Mountain 3: At Fernley, the Wolves (17-3) scored a run in the bottom of the 10th inning to defeat the Knights (15-10). Round Mountain plays Carlin in an elimination game at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Fernley. The winner advances to the semifinals. Coleville faces Pahranagat Valley at 11 a.m. Friday in the winners’ bracket semifinals.

No. 1S Pahranagat Valley 14, No. 2N Carlin 4: At Fernley, Roxi Hughes went 4-for-4 with a double, and the Panthers (24-7) scored 11 runs in the first inning on the way to a four-inning victory over the Railroaders (22-7). Myla Walch went 1-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs for Pahranagat Valley.