No. 1 Sierra Vista blanks No. 2 Legacy in baseball — PHOTOS
Sierra Vista, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 4A rankings, blanked No. 2 Legacy 4-0 in a high school baseball game Thursday at Legacy.
Austin Angelo threw a complete game, allowing three hits with four strikeouts for Sierra Vista (19-4). Owen Angelo added two RBIs for the Mountain Lions.
Sierra Vista next hosts Del Sol at 3:30 p.m. Friday, and Legacy (15-4) plays at No. 3 Tech at 3:30 p.m. Monday.
