No. 1 Sierra Vista blanks No. 2 Legacy in baseball — PHOTOS

Sierra Vista, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 4A rankings, claimed a road win over Legacy in a high school baseball game Thursday. Here are photos from the game.

Sierra Vista outfielder Michael Alvarado (27) closes in on a short fly ball against a Legacy batter during the sixth inning of their high school baseball game on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sierra Vista batter Owen Angelo (30) slides home safely after a late throw to Legacy catcher Zachary Diedrich (50) during the sixth inning of their high school baseball game on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sierra Vista batter Owen Angelo (30) attempts a bunt from a Legacy pitcher during the sixth inning of their high school baseball game on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sierra Vista batter Alex Guevara (8) turns from a high and inside pitch from a Legacy pitcher during the sixth inning of their high school baseball game on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Legacy players and coach come together on the mound against Sierra Vista during the fifth inning of their high school baseball game on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sierra Vista infielder Ethan Villa (23) receives a throw just late as Legacy runner Kyler Avila (2) slides in safely to second base during the fourth inning of their high school baseball game on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Legacy players cheer on a big hit against a Sierra Vista pitcher during the fourth inning of their high school baseball game on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Legacy outfielder Tyson Lake (10) runs down a fly ball against a Sierra Vista batter during the fourth inning of their high school baseball game on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Legacy batter Tyler Stosich (11) eyes a pitch by a Sierra Vista pitcher during the third inning of their high school baseball game on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Legacy infielder Kyler Avila (2) makes a throw to stop a Sierra Vista runner during the third inning of their high school baseball game on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sierra Vista infielder Alex Guevara (8) tosses a throw to first base against a Sierra Vista runner during the second inning of their high school baseball game on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Legacy batter Kyler Avila (2) connects on a throw from a Sierra Vista pitcher during the second inning of their high school baseball game on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sierra Vista baserunner Austin Webb (2) dives safely back to first base against a throw from a Legacy pitcher during the second inning of their high school baseball game on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sierra Vista batter Alex Guevara (8) connects on a throw from a Legacy pitcher during the second inning of their high school baseball game on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sierra Vista pitcher Austin Angelo (25) releases another throw to a Legacy batter during the first inning of their high school baseball game on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sierra Vista head coach gives a signal to his players against Legacy during the first inning of their high school baseball game on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Legacy batter William Glover (6) prepares to hit against a Sierra Vista pitcher during the first inning of their high school baseball game on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Legacy pitcher Jose Becerra (23) gets a high-five from a coach against Sierra Vista during the first inning of their high school baseball game on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Legacy pitcher Jose Becerra (23) releases another throw to a Sierra Vista batter during the first inning of their high school baseball game on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sierra Vista runner Jayson Schmeisser arrives to second base safely ahead of a throw to Legacy infielder Tyler Stosich (11) during the sixth inning of their high school baseball game on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sierra Vista, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 4A rankings, blanked No. 2 Legacy 4-0 in a high school baseball game Thursday at Legacy.

Austin Angelo threw a complete game, allowing three hits with four strikeouts for Sierra Vista (19-4). Owen Angelo added two RBIs for the Mountain Lions.

Sierra Vista next hosts Del Sol at 3:30 p.m. Friday, and Legacy (15-4) plays at No. 3 Tech at 3:30 p.m. Monday.

