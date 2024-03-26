No. 1 Sierra Vista routs Cimarron-Memorial in baseball — PHOTOS

Sierra Vista, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 4A baseball rankings, rolled to a home win over Cimarron-Memorial. Here are photos from the game.

Sierra Vista pitcher Austin Angelo (25) throws against Cimarron-Memorial in the 1st inning of their baseball game at Sierra Vista High School in Las Vegas Monday, March 25, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Cimarron-Memorial baserunner Kai Mares (7) dives back to first during a pickoff attempt by Sierra Vista pitcher Austin Angelo in the 1st inning of their baseball game at Sierra Vista High School in Las Vegas Monday, March 25, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Sierra Vista Owen Angelo (30) turns a double play after getting out Cimarron-Memorial baserunner Kai Mares in the 1st inning of their baseball game at Sierra Vista High School in Las Vegas Monday, March 25, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Cimarron-Memorial pitcher Kai Mares throws against Sierra Vista in the 1st inning of their baseball game at Sierra Vista High School in Las Vegas Monday, March 25, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Cimarron-Memorial second baseman Kai Mares (7) throws to first after getting out Sierra Vista baserunner Owen Angelo (30) in the 2nd inning of their baseball game at Sierra Vista High School in Las Vegas Monday, March 25, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Sierra Vista pitcher Austin Angelo (25) throws against Cimarron-Memorial in the 2nd inning of their baseball game at Sierra Vista High School in Las Vegas Monday, March 25, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Sierra Vista baserunner Sierra Vista baserunner Ashton Mohler (49) scores as Cimarron-Memorial catcher Jace Beliveau (22) waits for the throw in the 2nd inning of their baseball game at Sierra Vista High School in Las Vegas Monday, March 25, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Sierra Vista, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 4A rankings, rolled to a 16-0 home win over Cimarron-Memorial in a high school baseball game Monday.

The game ended in the third inning due to the 15-run rule.

Austin Webb went 1-for-2 with three RBIs for Sierra Vista (10-3). Dallas Smith, Owen Angelo and Dillon Smith each added two RBIs for the Mountain Lions.

Sierra Vista next hosts Stansbury (Utah) at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, and Cimarron-Memorial (2-8) hosts Silverado at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

