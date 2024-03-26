No. 1 Sierra Vista routs Cimarron-Memorial in baseball — PHOTOS
Sierra Vista, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 4A rankings, rolled to a 16-0 home win over Cimarron-Memorial in a high school baseball game Monday.
The game ended in the third inning due to the 15-run rule.
Austin Webb went 1-for-2 with three RBIs for Sierra Vista (10-3). Dallas Smith, Owen Angelo and Dillon Smith each added two RBIs for the Mountain Lions.
Sierra Vista next hosts Stansbury (Utah) at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, and Cimarron-Memorial (2-8) hosts Silverado at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
