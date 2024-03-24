61°F
Nevada Preps

Nevada Preps rankings: Basic moves up to No. 2 in 5A baseball

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 24, 2024 - 1:01 pm
 
Basic pitcher Lincoln Evans (21) pitches the ball during a baseball game between Palo Verde and Basic at Basic High School on Friday, March 22, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Southern Nevada high school rankings

Records through Sunday

Baseball

Class 5A

1. Las Vegas High (13-0-1)

2. Basic (7-2)

3. Foothill (11-1-1)

4. Faith Lutheran (8-2)

5. Palo Verde (10-6)

Class 4A

1. Sierra Vista (9-3)

2. Legacy (6-2)

3. Tech (10-3)

4. Cheyenne (13-0)

5. Durango (6-5)

Class 3A

1. Virgin Valley (7-1)

2. The Meadows (6-3)

3. Moapa Valley (7-5)

4. Mater East (8-5)

5. Pahrump Valley (7-7)

Games to watch

All games at 3:30 p.m.

Monday

The Meadows at Moapa Valley

Pahrump Valley at Virgin Valley

Tuesday

Coronado at Desert Oasis

Palo Verde at Spring Valley

Thursday

Desert Oasis at Coronado

Spring Valley at Palo Verde

Softball

Class 5A

1. Palo Verde (9-1)

2. Centennial (11-2-1)

3. Shadow Ridge (6-3)

4. Coronado (3-1)

5. Arbor View (5-7)

Class 4A

1. Foothill (5-3)

2. Doral Academy (6-5)

3. Cimarron-Memorial (5-6)

4. Basic (4-6)

5. Spring Valley (4-7)

Class 3A

1. Virgin Valley (13-0-1)

2. Boulder City (7-5)

3. Pahrump Valley (4-2)

4. SLAM Academy (4-1)

5. Moapa Valley (7-7)

Games to watch

All games at 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Bishop Gorman at Liberty

Faith Lutheran at Coronado

Green Valley at Palo Verde

Arbor View at Centennial

Thursday

Faith Lutheran at Palo Verde

Bishop Gorman at Shadow Ridge

Arbor View at Liberty

Boys volleyball

Class 5A

1. Palo Verde (9-1)

2. Coronado (6-1)

3. Arbor View (13-4)

4. Green Valley (8-3)

5. Shadow Ridge (7-6)

Class 4A

1. Mojave (4-0)

2 Legacy (7-4)

3. Basic (7-7)

4. Bishop Gorman (5-4)

5. Del Sol (7-5)

Class 3A

1. Boulder City (8-3)

2. Valley (6-1)

3. Moapa Valley (4-1)

4. Canyon Springs (4-5)

5. Somerset-Losee (5-7)

Games to watch

All games at 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Legacy at Somerset-Losee

Centennial at Shadow Ridge

Coronado at Palo Verde

Sierra Vista at Green Valley

Thursday

Centennial at Coronado

Arbor View at Shadow Ridge

