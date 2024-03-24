Nevada Preps rankings: Basic moves up to No. 2 in 5A baseball
Unbeaten Las Vegas High remains No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A baseball rankings. But there was movement elsewhere in baseball, softball and volleyball.
Southern Nevada high school rankings
Records through Sunday
Baseball
Class 5A
1. Las Vegas High (13-0-1)
2. Basic (7-2)
3. Foothill (11-1-1)
4. Faith Lutheran (8-2)
5. Palo Verde (10-6)
Class 4A
1. Sierra Vista (9-3)
2. Legacy (6-2)
3. Tech (10-3)
4. Cheyenne (13-0)
5. Durango (6-5)
Class 3A
1. Virgin Valley (7-1)
2. The Meadows (6-3)
3. Moapa Valley (7-5)
4. Mater East (8-5)
5. Pahrump Valley (7-7)
Games to watch
All games at 3:30 p.m.
Monday
The Meadows at Moapa Valley
Pahrump Valley at Virgin Valley
Tuesday
Coronado at Desert Oasis
Palo Verde at Spring Valley
Thursday
Desert Oasis at Coronado
Spring Valley at Palo Verde
Softball
Class 5A
1. Palo Verde (9-1)
2. Centennial (11-2-1)
3. Shadow Ridge (6-3)
4. Coronado (3-1)
5. Arbor View (5-7)
Class 4A
1. Foothill (5-3)
2. Doral Academy (6-5)
3. Cimarron-Memorial (5-6)
4. Basic (4-6)
5. Spring Valley (4-7)
Class 3A
1. Virgin Valley (13-0-1)
2. Boulder City (7-5)
3. Pahrump Valley (4-2)
4. SLAM Academy (4-1)
5. Moapa Valley (7-7)
Games to watch
All games at 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Bishop Gorman at Liberty
Faith Lutheran at Coronado
Green Valley at Palo Verde
Arbor View at Centennial
Thursday
Faith Lutheran at Palo Verde
Bishop Gorman at Shadow Ridge
Arbor View at Liberty
Boys volleyball
Class 5A
1. Palo Verde (9-1)
2. Coronado (6-1)
3. Arbor View (13-4)
4. Green Valley (8-3)
5. Shadow Ridge (7-6)
Class 4A
1. Mojave (4-0)
2 Legacy (7-4)
3. Basic (7-7)
4. Bishop Gorman (5-4)
5. Del Sol (7-5)
Class 3A
1. Boulder City (8-3)
2. Valley (6-1)
3. Moapa Valley (4-1)
4. Canyon Springs (4-5)
5. Somerset-Losee (5-7)
Games to watch
All games at 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Legacy at Somerset-Losee
Centennial at Shadow Ridge
Coronado at Palo Verde
Sierra Vista at Green Valley
Thursday
Centennial at Coronado
Arbor View at Shadow Ridge
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.