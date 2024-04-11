75°F
Baseball

No. 3 Tech routs No. 4 Cheyenne in baseball — PHOTOS

Tech batter Asa Briggs connects on a Cheyenne pitch during the second inning of their NIAA baseball game at Cheyenne High School on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Tech pitcher Tiernon Wolf tosses the ball the the plate and a Cheyenne batter during the first inning of their NIAA baseball game at Cheyenne High School on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Tech runner Ayden Timko arrives safely at second base as a throw ball arrives off to Cheyenne infielder Esai Esparza during the second inning of their NIAA baseball game at Cheyenne High School on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Cheyenne pitcher Raider Campos tosses the ball the the plate and a Tech batter during the first inning of their NIAA baseball game at Cheyenne High School on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Cheyenne catcher Ramiro Lopez just misses an infield fly ball for Tech during the second inning of their NIAA baseball game at Cheyenne High School on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Tech runner Brock Barlow arrives safely at third base beating a Cheyenne throw during the fourth inning of their NIAA baseball game at Cheyenne High School on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Cheyenne head coach Wade Schmidt is a bit dismayed as his team is down many runs to during the fourth inning of their NIAA baseball game at Cheyenne High School on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Cheyenne batter Noel Bravo, left, and teammate Adrian Catalan celebrate scores against Tech during the fourth inning of their NIAA baseball game at Cheyenne High School on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Tech runner Nathan Johnson arrives safely at second base beating the tag by Cheyenne infielder Esai Esparza during the third inning of their NIAA baseball game at Cheyenne High School on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Cheyenne outfielder Tapa'aufa'asisina Gamoras sprints to grab a fly ball against Tech during the fifth inning of their NIAA baseball game at Cheyenne High School on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Cheyenne infielder Raider Campos tags first base just for an out ahead of Tech runner Nick Collingbourne during the fourth inning of their NIAA baseball game at Cheyenne High School on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Tech infielder Asa Briggs scoops up a bouncing ball to first base ahead of a Cheyenne runner during the third inning of their NIAA baseball game at Cheyenne High School on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Tech pitcher Tiernon Wolf chats with teammates on the mound as Cheyenne has bases loaded during the fourth inning of their NIAA baseball game at Cheyenne High School on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Cheyenne infielder Esai Esparza misses a tough ground ball from Tech during the third inning of their NIAA baseball game at Cheyenne High School on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Cheyenne batter Noel Bravo connects for a hit against Tech during the fourth inning of their NIAA baseball game at Cheyenne High School on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Cheyenne pitcher Manuel Maldonado winds up for another throw to the plate and a Tech batter during the fourth inning of their NIAA baseball game at Cheyenne High School on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Bishop Gorman coach Chris Sheff counsels his players after beating Centennial 4-3 at Centennial ...
Bishop Gorman suspends baseball coach, is investigating program
Coronado's Bailey Goldberg (1) gets a hit on Liberty during a high school softball game on Tues ...
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Sierra Vista pitcher Brady Skinner throws to Shadow Ridge during a Class 4A high school basebal ...
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Sierra Vista’s Brady Skinner
(Getty Images)
Monday’s high school scores, top performances
April 10, 2024 - 7:18 pm
April 10, 2024 - 7:18 pm
 

Tech, No. 3 in the Review-Journal’s Class 4A rankings, rolled to a 14-2 road win over No. 4 Cheyenne in a high school baseball game Wednesday. The game ended after five innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.

Ayden Timko went 3-for-4 with four RBIs for Tech (18-3, 4-0 4A Desert League), and Tiernon Wolf added three RBIs while earning the win in a five-inning, complete-game effort.

Tech next hosts Bonanza at 3:30 p.m. Friday, and Cheyenne (17-2, 0-2) hosts Doral Academy at 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

