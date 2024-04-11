No. 3 Tech routs No. 4 Cheyenne in baseball — PHOTOS
Tech rolled to a road win over Cheyenne in a high school baseball game Wednesday. Here are photos from the game.
Tech, No. 3 in the Review-Journal’s Class 4A rankings, rolled to a 14-2 road win over No. 4 Cheyenne in a high school baseball game Wednesday. The game ended after five innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.
Ayden Timko went 3-for-4 with four RBIs for Tech (18-3, 4-0 4A Desert League), and Tiernon Wolf added three RBIs while earning the win in a five-inning, complete-game effort.
Tech next hosts Bonanza at 3:30 p.m. Friday, and Cheyenne (17-2, 0-2) hosts Doral Academy at 3:30 p.m. Monday.
