97°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Baseball

Roundup: Crusaders rally to edge Eldorado

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 3, 2019 - 7:21 pm
 

C.J. Jaramillo’s bases-loaded single to right plated Jacob Ortega with the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning Friday as Faith Lutheran’s baseball team rallied past visiting Eldorado, 12-11.

Eldorado scored 10 in the top of the first and still led 11-7 going to the bottom of the seventh, but the Crusaders bunched six hits and two walks together to storm back for the win.

Jaramillo was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, and Ortega was 3-for-5 with a home run, a triple and four RBIs for Faith Lutheran. Parker Sylvester was 3-for-5 for the Crusaders.

Ryan Muldoon went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and Aaron Rogers was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the Sundevils.

Green Valley 6, Legacy 2 — At Green Valley, Brandon Smith struck out all six batters he faced in two perfect innings of relief to allow the Gators to rally past the Longhorns.

Garrett Nelson was 2-for-4 with a triple, a double and two RBIs, and Max Leuga went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Green Valley. Josh George was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for the Gators, who scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Isaiah Buhecker was 2-for-3 for Legacy.

Centennial 8, Sierra Vista 4 — At Centennial, Nathan Martin went 4-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, and the Bulldogs broke a 4-4 tie with a four-run sixth inning on their way to a win over the Mountain Lions.

Miles Brown was 2-for-4 with an RBI for Centennial.

Casey Bochenczak was 4-for-4 with two RBIs, and Zach Kreithe and Isaiah Williams each went 2-for-4 with an RBI for Sierra Vista.

Desert Pines 8, Cheyenne 5 — At Desert Pines, Jorge Milian went 3-for-4 with two RBIs to help the Jaguars top the Desert Shields.

Fernando Fuentes was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, and Jose Maldonado was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Desert Pines. Winning pitcher James Greco went 2-for-5.

Joseph Moreno and Joseph Barile each went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Cheyenne.

Cimarron-Memorial 14, Durango 6 — At Durango, Elie Kligman went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs to help the Spartans down the Trailblazers.

Ethan Daniel was 2-for-5 with four RBIs, and Anthony Ortiz and Lawrence Campa each went 2-for-3 with a double for Cimarron.

Robbie Gallegos was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, and Chase Ludwick was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Durango.

Chaparral 11, Sunrise Mountain 1 — At Chaparral, Bryan Gonzalo tossed a six-inning one-hitter and struck out 11 to help the Cowboys down the Miners.

Cannon Greene was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, and Dairon Oliva was 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI for Chaparral.

Laughlin 10-14, Lake Mead 0-4 — At Laughlin, Tyrell Gonzalez threw a six-inning two-hitter with 13 strikeouts in the opener as the Cougars swept the Eagles.

Dann Perry was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Tyreece Gonzalez homered for Laughlin in the first game.

Malik Ksouri was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Benedict Garganera was 2-for-2 with an RBI for Laughlin in the second game.

Lake Mead’s Alan Underwood was 2-for-3 with a double in the second game.

Needles 17-18, Mountain View 2-2 — At Mountain View, Gabriel Belt went 2-for-2 with an RBI in the opener and 3-for-3 with a double and five RBIs in the nightcap as the Mustangs swept two three-inning games from the Saints.

Dillon Horn was 2-for-2 with three runs and two RBIs for Needles in the first game.

In the second game, Dawson Yeager tossed a no-hitter, and Coy Cameron went 3-for-3 with two RBIs for Needles.

Indian Springs 15-10, Beaver Dam 0-0 — At Indian Springs, Taylor Hickman went 2-for-2 with a home run, a double and three RBIs in the opener as the Thunderbirds blanked the Diamondbacks in a doubleheader.

Nathan Miller was 3-for-4, and Zack Williams went 2-for-4 with an RBI in the opener for Indian Springs.

In the nightcap, Ryan Gertz went 4-for-5 with a double, and Williams was 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs for Indian Springs, which also got a solo homer from Mason Torneskog.

Pahranagat Valley 7-7, Sandy Valley 0-0 — At Sandy Valley, the Panthers won twice by forfeit.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
2019 Best of Nevada Preps Awards — VIDEO
RJ

Find out the winners of the male and female athletes of the year, the coach and team of the year, winners of each sport’s athlete and coach of the year, and two special awards.

All-state teams to be announced in June
By Bartt Davis / RJ

All-state teams in all eight spring sports will be released one per day, beginning on June 6 with boys golf.

Desert Oasis players celebrate their win over Reno 9-1 during the tie-breaker game of their ...
Class 4A: Desert Oasis wins first state title
By Mark Anderson / RJ

The Diamondbacks needed two games to get the job done, but they defeated Reno 9-1 in the decisive game Friday night at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Thinkstock
Small schools: Mason Thornock guides Lynx into 2A title game
RJ

Mason Thornock went 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI and tossed a five-hit shutout to help Lincoln County return to the Class 2A state championship game with a 10-0 win over Yerington in the winners’ bracket final at The Meadows.