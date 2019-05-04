Roundup: Crusaders rally to edge Eldorado

C.J. Jaramillo’s bases-loaded single to right plated Jacob Ortega with the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning Friday as Faith Lutheran’s baseball team rallied past visiting Eldorado, 12-11.

Eldorado scored 10 in the top of the first and still led 11-7 going to the bottom of the seventh, but the Crusaders bunched six hits and two walks together to storm back for the win.

Jaramillo was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, and Ortega was 3-for-5 with a home run, a triple and four RBIs for Faith Lutheran. Parker Sylvester was 3-for-5 for the Crusaders.

Ryan Muldoon went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and Aaron Rogers was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the Sundevils.

Green Valley 6, Legacy 2 — At Green Valley, Brandon Smith struck out all six batters he faced in two perfect innings of relief to allow the Gators to rally past the Longhorns.

Garrett Nelson was 2-for-4 with a triple, a double and two RBIs, and Max Leuga went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Green Valley. Josh George was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for the Gators, who scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Isaiah Buhecker was 2-for-3 for Legacy.

Centennial 8, Sierra Vista 4 — At Centennial, Nathan Martin went 4-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, and the Bulldogs broke a 4-4 tie with a four-run sixth inning on their way to a win over the Mountain Lions.

Miles Brown was 2-for-4 with an RBI for Centennial.

Casey Bochenczak was 4-for-4 with two RBIs, and Zach Kreithe and Isaiah Williams each went 2-for-4 with an RBI for Sierra Vista.

Desert Pines 8, Cheyenne 5 — At Desert Pines, Jorge Milian went 3-for-4 with two RBIs to help the Jaguars top the Desert Shields.

Fernando Fuentes was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, and Jose Maldonado was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Desert Pines. Winning pitcher James Greco went 2-for-5.

Joseph Moreno and Joseph Barile each went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Cheyenne.

Cimarron-Memorial 14, Durango 6 — At Durango, Elie Kligman went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs to help the Spartans down the Trailblazers.

Ethan Daniel was 2-for-5 with four RBIs, and Anthony Ortiz and Lawrence Campa each went 2-for-3 with a double for Cimarron.

Robbie Gallegos was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, and Chase Ludwick was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Durango.

Chaparral 11, Sunrise Mountain 1 — At Chaparral, Bryan Gonzalo tossed a six-inning one-hitter and struck out 11 to help the Cowboys down the Miners.

Cannon Greene was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, and Dairon Oliva was 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI for Chaparral.

Laughlin 10-14, Lake Mead 0-4 — At Laughlin, Tyrell Gonzalez threw a six-inning two-hitter with 13 strikeouts in the opener as the Cougars swept the Eagles.

Dann Perry was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Tyreece Gonzalez homered for Laughlin in the first game.

Malik Ksouri was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Benedict Garganera was 2-for-2 with an RBI for Laughlin in the second game.

Lake Mead’s Alan Underwood was 2-for-3 with a double in the second game.

Needles 17-18, Mountain View 2-2 — At Mountain View, Gabriel Belt went 2-for-2 with an RBI in the opener and 3-for-3 with a double and five RBIs in the nightcap as the Mustangs swept two three-inning games from the Saints.

Dillon Horn was 2-for-2 with three runs and two RBIs for Needles in the first game.

In the second game, Dawson Yeager tossed a no-hitter, and Coy Cameron went 3-for-3 with two RBIs for Needles.

Indian Springs 15-10, Beaver Dam 0-0 — At Indian Springs, Taylor Hickman went 2-for-2 with a home run, a double and three RBIs in the opener as the Thunderbirds blanked the Diamondbacks in a doubleheader.

Nathan Miller was 3-for-4, and Zack Williams went 2-for-4 with an RBI in the opener for Indian Springs.

In the nightcap, Ryan Gertz went 4-for-5 with a double, and Williams was 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs for Indian Springs, which also got a solo homer from Mason Torneskog.

Pahranagat Valley 7-7, Sandy Valley 0-0 — At Sandy Valley, the Panthers won twice by forfeit.