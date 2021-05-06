Wednesday’s best high school baseball, softball performances

Check out the top performances from Wednesday’s high school baseball and softball action and look forward to Thursday’s schedule.

Bishop Gorman's second baseman Maddox Riske (2), left, catches a ground ball while Palo Verde's outfielder Zach Helein (27) slides into second base and Bishop Gorman's short stop Demitri Diamant looks on during a high school baseball game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. Bishop Gorman won 9-5. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Wednesday’s best

Wednesday’s top high school baseball and softball performances.

Baseball

Austin Cates, Coronado: The senior threw a complete-game three-hitter with 15 strikeouts in a 4-1 win over Cimarron-Memorial.

Jesus Gonzalez, Basic: The senior was 3-for-4 with a double, home run, two RBIs and a run scored and threw a complete game with eight strikeouts in an 11-1 win over Liberty.

Luke Hughes, Tech: The sophomore was 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored and threw a shutout with four strikeouts in a 13-0 win over Valley.

Cole Roberts, Desert Oasis: The senior was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and threw five innings and struck out eight in a 7-0 win over Green Valley.

Roman Roberts, Bonanza: The junior was 2-for-4 with a double, home run, three RBIs and a run scored and allowed one earned run in five innings to get the win in a 5-3 victory over Durango.

Softball

Kaylee Farasy, Tech: The freshman was 3-for-4 with a triple, three RBIs and three runs scored in a 16-5 win over Mojave.

Sarah Fonseca, Bishop Gorman: The sophomore was 3-for-5 with a double, four RBIs and three runs scored in a 21-4 win over Silverado.

Katelyn Hunter, Bishop Gorman: The senior was 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored in a 21-4 win over Silverado.

Jessica Marco, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior was 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored in a 12-2 win over Spring Valley.

Samantha Rubio, Arbor View: The junior was 2-for-3 with two home runs, three RBIs and two runs scored in an 18-1 win over Foothill.

Wednesday’s scores

Baseball

Coronado 4, Cimarron-Memorial 1

Faith Lutheran 4, Las Vegas 2

Desert Oasis 7, Green Valley 0

Arbor View 13, Spring Valley 8

Sierra Vista 6, Shadow Ridge 5

Palo Verde 14, Rancho 4 (5)

Basic 11, Liberty 1 (6)

Bonanza 5, Durango 3

Tech 13, Valley 0 (6)

Chaparral 18, Desert Pines 6 (5)

Boulder City 10, Virgin Valley 0 (5)

Pahrump Valley 13, Moapa Valley 3 (6)

White Pine 10, Lincoln County 4

Lake Mead 23, Laughlin 0 (3)

Lake Mead 15, Laughlin 0 (3)

Softball

Shadow Ridge 3, Rancho 2

Centennial 8, Liberty 2

Desert Oasis 6, Faith Lutheran 0

Palo Verde 11, Basic 8

Cimarron-Memorial 12, Spring Valley 2 (5)

Arbor View 18, Foothill 1 (5)

Las Vegas 10, Chaparral 9

Bishop Gorman 21, Silverado 4 (5)

Tech 16, Mojave 5 (5)

Lake Mead 29, Laughlin 8 (3)

Laughlin 33, Lake Mead 21 (5)

Thursday’s schedule

All games at 3:30 p.m.

Baseball

Palo Verde at Arbor View

Faith Lutheran at Basic

Desert Oasis at Cimarron-Memorial

Las Vegas at Bishop Gorman

Liberty at Green Valley

Rancho at Coronado

Spring Valley at Foothill

Eldorado at Boulder City

Western at Pahrump Valley

Moapa Valley at Virgin Valley

Softball

Coronado at Silverado

Pahrump Valley at Virgin Valley

Boulder City at Desert Pines

Valley at SLAM Nevada

Jason Orts/Las Vegas Review-Journal