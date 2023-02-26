Durango boys dethrone Liberty to win 5A title
The Durango boys basketball team defeated Liberty to win the Class 5A state title Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.
It’s the Trailblazers’ third state title and first since 1996.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
