Durango boys dethrone Liberty to win 5A title

The Durango boys basketball team defeated Liberty to win the Class 5A state title Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Durango’s Jevon Yapi (3) shoots during the first half of a Class 5A boys high school basketball state championship game against Liberty at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Durango’s Colton Knoll, left, and Liberty’s Angelo Kambala (2) reach for the ball before it goes out of bounds during the first half of a Class 5A boys high school basketball state championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Liberty’s Angelo Kambala (2) looks to pass while Durango’s Colton Knoll, left, guards him during the first half of a Class 5A boys high school basketball state championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Liberty’s Dedan Thomas (11) jumps to dunk during the first half of a Class 5A boys high school basketball state championship game against Durango at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Liberty’s Dedan Thomas (11) drives around Durango’s Tylen Riley (10) during the first half of a Class 5A boys high school basketball state championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Durango boys basketball team defeated defending champion Liberty 57-47 to win the Class 5A state title Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

It’s the Trailblazers’ third state title and first since 1996.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.