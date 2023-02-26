51°F
Boys Basketball

Durango boys dethrone Liberty to win 5A title

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 25, 2023 - 5:01 pm
 
Durango’s Jevon Yapi (3) shoots during the first half of a Class 5A boys high school bas ...
Durango’s Jevon Yapi (3) shoots during the first half of a Class 5A boys high school basketball state championship game against Liberty at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Durango’s Colton Knoll, left, and Liberty’s Angelo Kambala (2) reach for the ball ...
Durango’s Colton Knoll, left, and Liberty’s Angelo Kambala (2) reach for the ball before it goes out of bounds during the first half of a Class 5A boys high school basketball state championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Liberty’s Angelo Kambala (2) looks to pass while Durango’s Colton Knoll, left, gu ...
Liberty’s Angelo Kambala (2) looks to pass while Durango’s Colton Knoll, left, guards him during the first half of a Class 5A boys high school basketball state championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Liberty’s Dedan Thomas (11) jumps to dunk during the first half of a Class 5A boys high ...
Liberty’s Dedan Thomas (11) jumps to dunk during the first half of a Class 5A boys high school basketball state championship game against Durango at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Liberty’s Dedan Thomas (11) drives around Durango’s Tylen Riley (10) during the f ...
Liberty’s Dedan Thomas (11) drives around Durango’s Tylen Riley (10) during the first half of a Class 5A boys high school basketball state championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Durango boys basketball team defeated defending champion Liberty 57-47 to win the Class 5A state title Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

It’s the Trailblazers’ third state title and first since 1996.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

