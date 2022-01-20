Check out the top performances from Wednesday’s high school basketball action.

Wednesday’s best high school basketball performances:

Boys

Zakary Abdalla, Foothill — The freshman scored 22 points in a 64-48 win over Palo Verde.

Ewayne Brown, Pahrump Valley — The senior scored 23 points in a 65-57 loss to Coral Academy.

David Estes, Basic — The senior scored 21 points in an 80-76 loss to Cimarron-Memorial.

Frank Evans, Eldorado — The senior scored 20 points in an 85-44 loss to Cheyenne.

Nakalayah Fabello, Valley — The junior scored 23 points in an 88-77 win over Shadow Ridge.

Taviontae Jackson, Las Vegas — The senior scored 34 points in a 71-51 win over Green Valley.

Tayshaun Jackson, Las Vegas — The freshman scored 20 points in a 71-51 win over Green Valley.

Davin Mabry, Shadow Ridge — The junior scored 21 points in an 88-77 loss to Valley.

Isaac Peralta, Coronado — The senior scored 19 points in an 82-45 win over Faith Lutheran.

Rone Perlman, Coral Academy — The junior scored 26 points in a 65-57 win over Pahrump Valley.

Jake Price, Clark — The senior had 12 points, five rebounds, six assists and four steals in an 87-40 loss to Bishop Gorman.

Jase Richardson, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore had 16 points, five assists and five steals in an 87-40 win over Clark.

Xavier Shufford, Valley — The freshman scored 21 points in an 88-77 win over Shadow Ridge.

Robert Simms, Pahrump Valley — The senior scored 17 points in a 65-57 loss to Coral Academy.

Tayan Thompson, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior scored 25 points in an 80-76 win over Basic.

Donte Turner, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior scored 21 points in an 80-76 win over Basic.

Donovan Webster, Cheyenne — The senior scored 21 points in an 85-44 win over Eldorado.

Phoenix Wortham, Green Valley — The senior scored 19 points in a 71-51 loss to Las Vegas.

Girls

Aliyah Harris, Lake Mead — The freshman scored 14 points in a 46-12 win over Laughlin.

Wednesday’s scores

Boys

Bishop Gorman 87, Clark 40

Canyon Springs 58, Desert Pines 49

Cheyenne 85, Eldorado 44

Cimarron-Memorial 80, Basic 76

Coral Academy 65, Pahrump Valley 57

Coronado 82, Faith Lutheran 45

Foothill 64, Palo Verde 48

Las Vegas 71, Green Valley 51

Liberty 69, Arbor View 38

Moapa Valley 56, Sky Pointe 46

Mojave 76, Western 61

SLAM Nevada 60, Tech 27

Somerset Losee 79, Equipo Academy 13

Valley 88, Shadow Ridge 77

Girls

Lake Mead 46, Laughlin 12

