No. 1 Gorman rolls Faith Lutheran in girls basketball — PHOTOS
Bishop Gorman’s girls basketball team claimed a home win against Faith Lutheran Monday night. Here are photos from the game.
Bishop Gorman, ranked No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, rolled to a 66-36 home win over No. 4 Faith Lutheran in a girls basketball game Monday night.
Aaliah Spaight scored 27 points to lead Gorman (7-4, 2-0 5A Southern League). Savannah Searcy added 17 points for the Gaels.
Emma Herpin led Faith Lutheran (7-8, 2-1) with 25 points.
Gorman next plays at Shadow Ridge at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Faith Lutheran hosts Desert Pines at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.