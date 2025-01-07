No. 1 Gorman rolls Faith Lutheran in girls basketball — PHOTOS

Bishop Gorman’s girls basketball team claimed a home win against Faith Lutheran Monday night. Here are photos from the game.

Faith Lutheran's Camryn Young (24) drives the ball against Bishop Gorman during a high school basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman's Anna Barragan (4) throws a pass under pressure from Faith Lutheran's Jasmyn Jackson (1) during a high school basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman's Aaliah Spaight (10) drives the ball against Faith Lutheran's guard Emma Herpin during a high school basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman's Addysen Carr (12) brings the ball up court as Faith Lutheran's guard Caylyn Young (5) eyes the ball during a high school basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Faith Lutheran's Jasmyn Jackson (1) grabs a loose ball during a high school basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman head coach Sheryl Krmpotich looks on during a high school basketball game against Faith Lutheran at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman's Aaliah Spaight (10) shoots against Faith Lutheran's Emma Herpin (33) during a high school basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Faith Lutheran's Aliyah Maese (12) looks to pass during a high school basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Faith Lutheran's Caylyn Young (5) drives the ball against Bishop Gorman's Kenzee Holton (14) during a high school basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Faith Lutheran's Emma Herpin (33) passes the ball under pressure from Bishop Gorman's Aaliah Spaight (10) and Addysen Carr (12) during a high school basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman's Kenzee Holton (14) lays up the ball against Faith Lutheran during a high school basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman's Kenzee Holton (14) shoots over Faith Lutheran's Emma Herpin (33) during a high school basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Faith Lutheran players celebrate a play during a high school basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman's Aaliah Spaight (10) drives the ball against Faith Lutheran during a high school basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Faith Lutheran head coach Jennifer Karner talks to her team during a high school basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Faith Lutheran's Kloe Abdalla (14) looks to pass the ball under pressure from Bishop Gorman during a high school basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Faith Lutheran's London Camacho (23) lays up the ball past Bishop Gorman's Baylee Holton (1) during a high school basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman's Anna Barragan (4) drives to the basket against Faith Lutheran's Jasmyn Jackson (1) during a high school basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Faith Lutheran's Kloe Abdalla (14) shoots under pressure from Bishop Gorman's Aaliah Spaight (10) during a high school basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman's Kenzee Holton (14) looks to shoot as Faith Lutheran's Emma Herpin (33) defends during a high school basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Faith Lutheran's Emma Herpin (33) and Bishop Gorman's Addysen Carr (12) battle for a rebound during a high school basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman's Aaliah Spaight (10) drives to the basket past Faith Lutheran during a high school basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman's Addysen Carr (12) lays up the ball against Faith Lutheran during a high school basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Faith Lutheran's Aliyah Maese (12) throws a pass to Emma Herpin (33) during a high school basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman's Kenzee Holton (14) drives to the basket against Faith Lutheran during a high school basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman, ranked No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, rolled to a 66-36 home win over No. 4 Faith Lutheran in a girls basketball game Monday night.

Aaliah Spaight scored 27 points to lead Gorman (7-4, 2-0 5A Southern League). Savannah Searcy added 17 points for the Gaels.

Emma Herpin led Faith Lutheran (7-8, 2-1) with 25 points.

Gorman next plays at Shadow Ridge at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Faith Lutheran hosts Desert Pines at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

