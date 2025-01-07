45°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Girls Basketball

No. 1 Gorman rolls Faith Lutheran in girls basketball — PHOTOS

Bishop Gorman's Kenzee Holton (14) drives to the basket against Faith Lutheran during a high sc ...
Bishop Gorman's Kenzee Holton (14) drives to the basket against Faith Lutheran during a high school basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Faith Lutheran's Aliyah Maese (12) throws a pass to Emma Herpin (33) during a high school baske ...
Faith Lutheran's Aliyah Maese (12) throws a pass to Emma Herpin (33) during a high school basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Bishop Gorman's Addysen Carr (12) lays up the ball against Faith Lutheran during a high school ...
Bishop Gorman's Addysen Carr (12) lays up the ball against Faith Lutheran during a high school basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Bishop Gorman's Aaliah Spaight (10) drives to the basket past Faith Lutheran during a high scho ...
Bishop Gorman's Aaliah Spaight (10) drives to the basket past Faith Lutheran during a high school basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Faith Lutheran's Emma Herpin (33) and Bishop Gorman's Addysen Carr (12) battle for a rebound du ...
Faith Lutheran's Emma Herpin (33) and Bishop Gorman's Addysen Carr (12) battle for a rebound during a high school basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Bishop Gorman's Kenzee Holton (14) looks to shoot as Faith Lutheran's Emma Herpin (33) defends ...
Bishop Gorman's Kenzee Holton (14) looks to shoot as Faith Lutheran's Emma Herpin (33) defends during a high school basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Faith Lutheran's Kloe Abdalla (14) shoots under pressure from Bishop Gorman's Aaliah Spaight (1 ...
Faith Lutheran's Kloe Abdalla (14) shoots under pressure from Bishop Gorman's Aaliah Spaight (10) during a high school basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Bishop Gorman's Anna Barragan (4) drives to the basket against Faith Lutheran's Jasmyn Jackson ...
Bishop Gorman's Anna Barragan (4) drives to the basket against Faith Lutheran's Jasmyn Jackson (1) during a high school basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Faith Lutheran's London Camacho (23) lays up the ball past Bishop Gorman's Baylee Holton (1) du ...
Faith Lutheran's London Camacho (23) lays up the ball past Bishop Gorman's Baylee Holton (1) during a high school basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Faith Lutheran's Kloe Abdalla (14) looks to pass the ball under pressure from Bishop Gorman dur ...
Faith Lutheran's Kloe Abdalla (14) looks to pass the ball under pressure from Bishop Gorman during a high school basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Faith Lutheran head coach Jennifer Karner talks to her team during a high school basketball gam ...
Faith Lutheran head coach Jennifer Karner talks to her team during a high school basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Bishop Gorman's Aaliah Spaight (10) drives the ball against Faith Lutheran during a high school ...
Bishop Gorman's Aaliah Spaight (10) drives the ball against Faith Lutheran during a high school basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Faith Lutheran players celebrate a play during a high school basketball game at Bishop Gorman H ...
Faith Lutheran players celebrate a play during a high school basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Bishop Gorman's Kenzee Holton (14) shoots over Faith Lutheran's Emma Herpin (33) during a high ...
Bishop Gorman's Kenzee Holton (14) shoots over Faith Lutheran's Emma Herpin (33) during a high school basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Bishop Gorman's Kenzee Holton (14) lays up the ball against Faith Lutheran during a high school ...
Bishop Gorman's Kenzee Holton (14) lays up the ball against Faith Lutheran during a high school basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Faith Lutheran's Emma Herpin (33) passes the ball under pressure from Bishop Gorman's Aaliah Sp ...
Faith Lutheran's Emma Herpin (33) passes the ball under pressure from Bishop Gorman's Aaliah Spaight (10) and Addysen Carr (12) during a high school basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Faith Lutheran's Caylyn Young (5) drives the ball against Bishop Gorman's Kenzee Holton (14) du ...
Faith Lutheran's Caylyn Young (5) drives the ball against Bishop Gorman's Kenzee Holton (14) during a high school basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Faith Lutheran's Aliyah Maese (12) looks to pass during a high school basketball game at Bishop ...
Faith Lutheran's Aliyah Maese (12) looks to pass during a high school basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Bishop Gorman's Aaliah Spaight (10) shoots against Faith Lutheran's Emma Herpin (33) during a h ...
Bishop Gorman's Aaliah Spaight (10) shoots against Faith Lutheran's Emma Herpin (33) during a high school basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Bishop Gorman head coach Sheryl Krmpotich looks on during a high school basketball game against ...
Bishop Gorman head coach Sheryl Krmpotich looks on during a high school basketball game against Faith Lutheran at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Faith Lutheran's Jasmyn Jackson (1) grabs a loose ball during a high school basketball game at ...
Faith Lutheran's Jasmyn Jackson (1) grabs a loose ball during a high school basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Bishop Gorman's Addysen Carr (12) brings the ball up court as Faith Lutheran's guard Caylyn Yo ...
Bishop Gorman's Addysen Carr (12) brings the ball up court as Faith Lutheran's guard Caylyn Young (5) eyes the ball during a high school basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Bishop Gorman's Aaliah Spaight (10) drives the ball against Faith Lutheran's guard Emma Herpin ...
Bishop Gorman's Aaliah Spaight (10) drives the ball against Faith Lutheran's guard Emma Herpin during a high school basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Bishop Gorman's Anna Barragan (4) throws a pass under pressure from Faith Lutheran's Jasmyn Jac ...
Bishop Gorman's Anna Barragan (4) throws a pass under pressure from Faith Lutheran's Jasmyn Jackson (1) during a high school basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Faith Lutheran's Camryn Young (24) drives the ball against Bishop Gorman during a high school b ...
Faith Lutheran's Camryn Young (24) drives the ball against Bishop Gorman during a high school basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
More Stories
Bishop Gorman guard Dino Roberts (5) dribbles the ball during a basketball game between Liberty ...
Prep rankings: Bishop Gorman boys, girls No. 1 in 5A basketball
Palo Verde bowler Jonathon Christ bowls during a high school bowling match at the Orleans on De ...
Friday’s high school scores, top performances
Liberty guard Ty Johnson (3) looks for an open teammate during a basketball game between Libert ...
Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Shadow Ridge senior Savanna McDow, right, avoids Liberty defenders during the high school flag ...
Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 6, 2025 - 9:19 pm
 
Updated January 6, 2025 - 9:23 pm

Bishop Gorman, ranked No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, rolled to a 66-36 home win over No. 4 Faith Lutheran in a girls basketball game Monday night.

Aaliah Spaight scored 27 points to lead Gorman (7-4, 2-0 5A Southern League). Savannah Searcy added 17 points for the Gaels.

Emma Herpin led Faith Lutheran (7-8, 2-1) with 25 points.

Gorman next plays at Shadow Ridge at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Faith Lutheran hosts Desert Pines at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MOST READ: NEVADA PREPS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES