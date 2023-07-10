5 class of 2025 high school football recruits to watch this season

Recruiting attention is turning to class of 2025 prospects. A talented group of high school football players entering their junior years has emerged in Southern Nevada.

Arbor View’s Christian Thatcher (42) runs into the end zone for a touchdown as Palo Verde’s Dustin Kane (54) tries to stop him during the second half of a football game, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The dust is beginning to settle on a busy recruiting season for prospects in the class of 2024.

Some of the top high school football recruits in Southern Nevada will go into their senior seasons with their college plans set.

Bishop Gorman’s Elija Lofton, a four-star tight end and the state’s top class of 2024 prospect according to 247Sports, committed to Miami last month.

Other notable top recruits in the state also committed this summer. Three-star Gorman running back Micah Kaapana, the No. 3 recruit, committed to Michigan. The No. 4 recruit, Liberty three-star athlete Landon Bell, committed to Arizona. Gorman wide receiver Audric Harris, a three-star and the state’s No. 6 recruit, committed to Arizona.

David Washington, a four-star and the state’s No. 2 recruit, will announce his college decision on Monday, with UCLA, Oregon State, Utah and California being his top four schools. (Washington attended Arbor View last year but announced on social media that he was leaving the school. 247Sports has him listed as attending Las Vegas Academy.)

While those entering their senior year look to finish their career on a high note, some talented juniors are looking to make an impact on potential schools.

Here is a look at five class of 2025 prospects to watch this season:

— Douglas Utu, Bishop Gorman offensive lineman: Utu is the state’s top recruit by 247Sports and helped lead a young Gorman offensive line with three sophomores last year who were all first-team Class 5A all-Mountain League selections by the coaches.

Listed at 6 feet 5 inches and 270 pounds, Utu’s stock has been rising through various offseason camps and showcases this spring and summer. According to 247Sports, the four-star recruit has 20 Division I offers from a who’s who of college football, including Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon and Southern California.

— Christian Thatcher, Arbor View linebacker: Thatcher led the state last season with 133 total tackles. His physicality and sure-tackling ability have made him the top linebacker recruit in the state.

Listed at 6-2, 195, the four-star’s offer list has grown this year with Oklahoma, Oregon, Arizona State, Texas A&M, USC and West Virginia.

— Seuseu Alofaituli, Bishop Gorman offensive lineman: Alofaituli has kept busy this summer, as the attention around the four-star guard has grown through spring and summer camps.

He was named a to the first team on MaxPreps’ all-sophomore team and is ranked No. 8 in ESPN’s top 300 class of 2025 recruits list. Listed at 6-2, 250, Alofaituli holds notable offers from Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana State, Penn State and Tennessee.

— Matai Tagoa’i, Faith Lutheran safety: Tagoa’i emerged as one of the top defensive backs in Southern Nevada last season. At 6-4, 190, his height made it difficult for opposing receivers.

The four-star prospect has added several high-profile offers this year, including Notre Dame, Texas, Alabama, Auburn and USC.

— Alai Kalaniuvalu, Bishop Gorman, offensive lineman: Kalaniuvalu, another four-star interior lineman for the Gaels, is a top-150 recruit nationally. And like his Gorman teammates, his stock has risen this year.

Listed at 6-3, 275, Kalaniuvalu added offers from USC, Alabama and LSU in the last two months. According to 247Sports, he has 25 offers, with other schools such as Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State and Tennessee also interested.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.