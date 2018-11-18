100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Football

Big plays doom Needles in 2A state title game

By Damon Seiters Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 17, 2018 - 5:08 pm
 

Needles had clawed its way back into Saturday’s Class 2A state football championship game and had Pershing County facing a third-and-14 situation.

Then Pershing County came up with the biggest play of the game. Ricky Reitz lofted a pass to a wide-open Samuel Bokori for a 60-yard touchdown, and Pershing County went on to defeat Needles 30-18 at Bishop Gorman for its third consecutive state championship.

“We had them pinned a couple times, and they made the plays when they needed to,” Needles coach Matt Fromelt said. “That’s why they are the three-time defending champs.”

The long TD pass was the first of two big plays for Pershing County (11-1) in the third quarter. Jayce Leyva returned a punt 84 yards for a touchdown with 1:19 to go to push the lead to 30-12.

Needles (9-3) got a break on its next possession when a pass from Nathan Parker was nearly intercepted in the end zone. Instead, it went off Jesus Acosta’s hands, and Needles’ John Perez snagged the ball in the back of the end zone for a 16-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 30-18.

But Needles’ next two possessions finished with interceptions, effectively ending the team’s chances.

Needles came into the game with a big-play offense that included four rushers averaging more than 10 yards per carry. But that offense never got untracked on Saturday.

Star running back Marcus Turner, who had rushed for 1,510 yards and 27 TDs entering play, finished with 49 yards on 15 carries. Needles had only one play of more than 30 yards.

“We just couldn’t get the ball rolling,” Fromelt said. “They’re a great D. They bottled us up.”

Needles used a trick play to get on the board when receiver Dawsen Yeager went in motion and took a handoff from Parker. He then tossed a 12-yard pass to a wide-open Perez to cut the lead to 10-6 with 2:54 to go in the first half.

Reitz broke off a 62-yard run on an option keeper to make it 17-6, but Needles was able to drive the length of the field, and Parker hit Turner with an 8-yard scoring pass on the final play of the first half to make it 17-12.

Doogie Harvey had four tackles for loss and caught four passes for 48 yards for Needles.

“These kids did a great job,” Fromelt said. “They worked their tail off all season. And it’s a great accomplishment making the state championship and being the state runner-up. I couldn’t be more proud of the team and their effort.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Foothill players celebrate a 21-17 victory over Basic at Basic High School in Henderson on F ...
Prep football television schedule announced
By Bartt Davis / RJ

The 11-game regular-season television schedule was released Friday afternoon. All games will air live at 7 p.m. each Thursday on KVMY (My LV TV).

 
2019 Best of Nevada Preps Awards — VIDEO
RJ

Find out the winners of the male and female athletes of the year, the coach and team of the year, winners of each sport’s athlete and coach of the year, and two special awards.

Centennial sophomore quarterback Colton Tenney (10) runs for big yardage against Sierra Vist ...
2019 Class 4A/3A composite football schedule
By Bartt Davis / RJ

The composite schedule for Southern Nevada’s Class 4A and Class 3A prep football teams is here. The schedule is subject to change.

Ten-year-old Fred Biletnikoff Jr., center, looks in admiration at his father, one of the sta ...
Coronado hires Fred Biletnikoff Jr. as football coach
By Bartt Davis / RJ

The son of the Pro Football Hall of Famer becomes the Cougars’ seventh coach in the past 12 seasons. He has coached at the pro, college, international and high school levels.

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association’s board of control discusses an agen ...
Mountain View football to play as independent, likely headed to Class 1A
By Bartt Davis / RJ

The Saints, who have struggled in recent years to even fill out a team, were granted independent status in football for the 2019 season at Thursday’s Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association board of control meeting at Palace Station.