Canyon Springs appeals forfeits; case to be heard Thursday

Canyon Springs has filed an appeal to be reinstated into the Class 4A football playoffs after it was forced to forfeit its wins this season for using an ineligible player.

An appeal will be heard Thursday to determine whether Canyon Springs will be reinstated into the Class 4A football playoffs.

The Pioneers defeated Arbor View 24-20 Friday in the Mountain Region quarterfinals, but were disqualified Monday and forced to forfeit their wins this season after using a player who had been ruled ineligible.

According to the NIAA handbook, this will be a Level 2 hearing with the decision being made by a hearing officer who is “appointed by the (NIAA’s) executive director and approved by the board.”

