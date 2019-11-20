72°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Football

Canyon Springs appeals forfeits; case to be heard Thursday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 19, 2019 - 4:50 pm
 

An appeal will be heard Thursday to determine whether Canyon Springs will be reinstated into the Class 4A football playoffs.

The Pioneers defeated Arbor View 24-20 Friday in the Mountain Region quarterfinals, but were disqualified Monday and forced to forfeit their wins this season after using a player who had been ruled ineligible.

According to the NIAA handbook, this will be a Level 2 hearing with the decision being made by a hearing officer who is “appointed by the (NIAA’s) executive director and approved by the board.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More preps: Follow at reviewjournal.com/nevadapreps and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty)
Roundup: Canyon Springs stuns Arbor View 24-20
RJ

Martin Blake threw 17-yard touchdown pass to Donte McJoy on a botched field goal for the winning score. Bishop Gorman, Liberty advance to Desert Region final.

Palo Verde's Charron Thomas (2) reaches the end zone to score a touchdown past Las Vegas' Jaeli ...
Palo Verde erupts in second half for 41-23 playoff victory
By Jeff Wollard Special to the / RJ

Running back Charron Thomas rushed for 203 yards and two touchdowns to lead Palo Verde past Las Vegas on Friday night in the Mountain Region quarterfinals.

Desert Pines sophomore running back Javontae Barnes (22) breaks a big run past Faith Lutheran s ...
Desert Pines RB honors grandmother in 41-17 playoff victory
By Robert Horne Special to the / RJ

Desert Pines running back Javontae Barnes, whose grandmother died last weekend, ran for 197 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Jaguars past Faith Lutheran on Friday night.