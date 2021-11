Pahranagat Valley and Eureka will play for the Class 1A football state championship Saturday.

Pahranagat Valley and Eureka will play the Class 1A football state championship game Saturday at Bishop Gorman High School. Photo taken Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Class 1A football state championship game time and location have been changed.

The title game between Pahranagat Valley and Eureka will be played at noon Saturday at Bishop Gorman High School. It was originally scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at White Pine High in Ely.

