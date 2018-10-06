Foothill flies flag proudly after rivalry win at Basic

Foothill won its rivalry football game at Basic 21-17 on Friday, then celebrated by planting its flag at midfield.

Basic’s Franco Mays Jr. (10), right, deflects a pass intended for Foothill’s Jordan Wilson (6) during the first half of a varsity football game at Basic High School in Henderson on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Foothill’s Jordan Wilson (6), center, stiffs arms Basic’s Christopher Render (2) during the first half of a varsity football game at Basic High School in Henderson on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Basic quarterback Paul Myro IV (3) throws a pass against Foothill during the first half of a varsity football game at Basic High School in Henderson on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Basic running back Dorian Mcallister (21), center, carries there ball past Foothill defenders during the first half of a varsity football game at Basic High School in Henderson on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Foothill wide receiver Braeden Wilson (28) is tackled by Basic defenders Tommy Paonessa (4), center, and Brayden Maack (28) during the first half of a varsity football game at Basic High School in Henderson on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Foothill wide receiver Braeden Wilson (28) makes a catch for a touchdown past Basic defenders Brayden Maack (28), left, and Tommy Paonessa (4) during the second half of a varsity football game at Basic High School in Henderson on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Basic wide receiver Michael Click (27) runs for a touchdown against Foothill defenders during the second half of a varsity football game at Basic High School in Henderson on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Basic defensive end Julio Duron (65) celebrates after recovering a fumble against Foothill during the second half of a varsity football game at Basic High School in Henderson on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Foothill quarterback Koy Riggin (15) hands off the ball to running back Mario Armendariz (26) against Basic during the second half of a varsity football game at Basic High School in Henderson on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Foothill players celebrate their 21-17 victory over Basic following a varsity football game at Basic High School in Henderson on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Foothill players, including Devin Cabrales (14), celebrate their 21-17 victory over Basic following a varsity football game at Basic High School in Henderson on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Mateo Monterde sees the big “B” on the mountain near Basic’s football field. He and his Foothill football team can’t quite reach that, so he figured planting his school’s flag in the grass after Friday’s game is the next-best thing.

The Falcons stormed into the Battle for Boulder Highway, and after falling behind in the fourth quarter, engineered a final drive capped by Jordan Blakely’s second 2-yard touchdown run, to win Friday’s rivalry game 21-17.

“We had the plan that we were going to bring the flag here and claim it for us,” Monterde said. “Since they claimed the mountain, we were going to claim their field. This is basically our Super Bowl.”

The schools are separated by just over two miles, and emotions were hot most of the game. Foothill (6-0, 1-0 Southeast League) brought a strong student contingent that traded chants with Basic fans all night.

The Foothill fans were loud early after their team marched down the field on the opening drive and scored on Blakely’s 2-yard Wildcat run. He had an identical run to cap the scoring in the fourth, something the team spent last week’s bye week working on.

“We knew we could do it in short yardage,” Foothill coach Marty Redmond said. “We went with a heavier package, and he’s really athletic, so we just snapped the ball right to him and let him get in the end zone, which is something he does pretty well.”

Added Blakely: “We wanted to shake it up and bring something new to the table.”

Foothill opened the third quarter with an onside kick, then scored on a 32-yard fourth-down pass from Koy Riggin to Braeden Wilson. The ball went through the defender’s hands and over Wilson’s opposite shoulder for a reception Redmond called “one of the best catches I’ve ever seen in high school football.”

It was 14-0 then, but the Wolves (2-4, 0-1) rallied.

Michael Click caught his first touchdown pass from Paul Myro from 17 yards out with 4:04 left in the third, making it 14-7. He then caught a screen pass at midfield and darted 50 yards to tie the game with 11:26 left in the fourth.

After a fumble on Foothill’s first play of the next drive, Basic took its first lead on a 29-yard field goal by Torres Miller with 10:53 to play.

But the Falcons had that late drive in them. They moved down the field, aided by three Basic personal fouls, and Blakely scored with 4:40 left. The final march gave Foothill its sixth straight victory, its best start to a season since 2008 when it started 8-0.

More important to the Falcons players was this win was their second straight over Basic.

“My parents graduated from (Basic) and my cousins are still playing there,” Blakely said. “We were all down, but I kept myself up because I knew at the end of the we were going to win this game no matter what.

“We were going to continue to be undefeated.”

More preps: Follow all of our Nevada Preps coverage online at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.