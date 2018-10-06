93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Football

Foothill flies flag proudly after rivalry win at Basic

By Justin Emerson Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 5, 2018 - 10:51 pm
 

Mateo Monterde sees the big “B” on the mountain near Basic’s football field. He and his Foothill football team can’t quite reach that, so he figured planting his school’s flag in the grass after Friday’s game is the next-best thing.

The Falcons stormed into the Battle for Boulder Highway, and after falling behind in the fourth quarter, engineered a final drive capped by Jordan Blakely’s second 2-yard touchdown run, to win Friday’s rivalry game 21-17.

“We had the plan that we were going to bring the flag here and claim it for us,” Monterde said. “Since they claimed the mountain, we were going to claim their field. This is basically our Super Bowl.”

The schools are separated by just over two miles, and emotions were hot most of the game. Foothill (6-0, 1-0 Southeast League) brought a strong student contingent that traded chants with Basic fans all night.

The Foothill fans were loud early after their team marched down the field on the opening drive and scored on Blakely’s 2-yard Wildcat run. He had an identical run to cap the scoring in the fourth, something the team spent last week’s bye week working on.

“We knew we could do it in short yardage,” Foothill coach Marty Redmond said. “We went with a heavier package, and he’s really athletic, so we just snapped the ball right to him and let him get in the end zone, which is something he does pretty well.”

Added Blakely: “We wanted to shake it up and bring something new to the table.”

Foothill opened the third quarter with an onside kick, then scored on a 32-yard fourth-down pass from Koy Riggin to Braeden Wilson. The ball went through the defender’s hands and over Wilson’s opposite shoulder for a reception Redmond called “one of the best catches I’ve ever seen in high school football.”

It was 14-0 then, but the Wolves (2-4, 0-1) rallied.

Michael Click caught his first touchdown pass from Paul Myro from 17 yards out with 4:04 left in the third, making it 14-7. He then caught a screen pass at midfield and darted 50 yards to tie the game with 11:26 left in the fourth.

After a fumble on Foothill’s first play of the next drive, Basic took its first lead on a 29-yard field goal by Torres Miller with 10:53 to play.

But the Falcons had that late drive in them. They moved down the field, aided by three Basic personal fouls, and Blakely scored with 4:40 left. The final march gave Foothill its sixth straight victory, its best start to a season since 2008 when it started 8-0.

More important to the Falcons players was this win was their second straight over Basic.

“My parents graduated from (Basic) and my cousins are still playing there,” Blakely said. “We were all down, but I kept myself up because I knew at the end of the we were going to win this game no matter what.

“We were going to continue to be undefeated.”

More preps: Follow all of our Nevada Preps coverage online at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.

Contact Justin Emerson at jemerson@reviewjournal.com or (702) 387-2944. Follow @J15Emerson on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Foothill players celebrate a 21-17 victory over Basic at Basic High School in Henderson on F ...
Prep football television schedule announced
By Bartt Davis / RJ

The 11-game regular-season television schedule was released Friday afternoon. All games will air live at 7 p.m. each Thursday on KVMY (My LV TV).

 
2019 Best of Nevada Preps Awards — VIDEO
RJ

Find out the winners of the male and female athletes of the year, the coach and team of the year, winners of each sport’s athlete and coach of the year, and two special awards.

Centennial sophomore quarterback Colton Tenney (10) runs for big yardage against Sierra Vist ...
2019 Class 4A/3A composite football schedule
By Bartt Davis / RJ

The composite schedule for Southern Nevada’s Class 4A and Class 3A prep football teams is here. The schedule is subject to change.

Ten-year-old Fred Biletnikoff Jr., center, looks in admiration at his father, one of the sta ...
Coronado hires Fred Biletnikoff Jr. as football coach
By Bartt Davis / RJ

The son of the Pro Football Hall of Famer becomes the Cougars’ seventh coach in the past 12 seasons. He has coached at the pro, college, international and high school levels.

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association’s board of control discusses an agen ...
Mountain View football to play as independent, likely headed to Class 1A
By Bartt Davis / RJ

The Saints, who have struggled in recent years to even fill out a team, were granted independent status in football for the 2019 season at Thursday’s Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association board of control meeting at Palace Station.