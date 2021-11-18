Gorman routing McQueen at halftime of Class 5A championship game — LIVE BLOG

Nevada’s high school football champions will be crowned today at Allegiant Stadium. Follow the action here as we bring you live updates from all the games.

Yerington's Donovan Martinez goes up for a pass against The Meadows' Joseph Victorio (8) in the first half of the Class 2A state championship game at Allegiant Stadium. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Yerington running back Erick Rodriguez (30) battles for more yards against The MeadowsÕ defenders during the first half of their Class 2A football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Yerington quarterback Cade Mushrush (2) dives over the goal line for a touchdown over The MeadowsÕ defense during the first half of their Class 2A football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The MeadowsÕ running back Gage Rinetti (3) looks for running room against Yerington linebacker Erick Rodriguez (30) during the first half of their Class 2A football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Class 5A championship

Bishop Gorman 42, McQueen 0 — Halftime

1:47 p.m. — Bishop Gorman leads McQueen 42-0 at halftime.

1:41 p.m. — Zachariah Branch catches a 5-yard touchdown pass from Micah Alejado, and it’s 42-0 Gorman with 26 seconds to go before halftime.

1:27 p.m. — Cam Barfield scores a 1-yard touchdown run, and Gorman leads 35-0 with 4:50 left before halftime.

1:13 p.m. — Bishop Gorman strip sacks McQueen quarterback Robby Snelling, and Jamih Otis rumbles 17 yards with the fumble for a touchdown. Gorman 28, McQueen 0 with 9:20 left in the first half.

1:03 p.m. — Micah Alejado throws a strike on a deep cross to Jonathan Brady, who takes it the rest of the way for a 61-yard touchdown. It’s 21-0 Gorman with 10:40 to go before halftime.

12:57 — Bishop Gorman 14, McQueen 0 after the first quarter. McQueen faces second-and 14 from the Gorman 34 as the second quarter begins.

12:51 p.m. — Micah Alejado and Zachariah Branch connect for a 46-yard pass that sets Gorman up inside the McQueen 20, then fires to Maleik Pabon for a 15-yard touchdown to make it a 14-0 Gorman lead with 1:44 to go in the first quarter.

12:38 p.m. — Jake Taylor, a Gorman offensive lineman playing fullback, plows in from 5 yards out, and Gorman leads 7-0 over McQueen. The Gaels had two TDs called back on the drive but score anyway.

12:15 p.m. — We just had the national anthem for the second game of the day, the 5A final between Bishop Gorman and McQueen. We’re about five minutes from kickoff.

Class 2A championship

Yerington 35, The Meadows 26 — Final

11:26 a.m. — The first state championship game of the day is in the books. Yerington 35, The Meadows 26 — final. It’s the Lions’ 12th state championship.

11:25 a.m. — Yerington scores on a 3-yard touchdown run from Erick Martinez, and that will likely do it. Yerington 35, The Meadows 26, less than a minute left.

11:16 a.m. — Derek Bain scores a 4-yard touchdown run, but The Meadows’ two-point try is no good. It’s 28-26 Yerington with 2:35 to go.

11:03 a.m. — Yerington drives inside The Meadows 30 but fumbles. The Mustangs’ Robert Stamanis is on it, and they will start on their own 32 with less than eight minutes remaining and trailing 28-20.

10:56 a.m. — Sean Gosse to John McGill for a 9-yard touchdown pass for The Meadows. The snap on the PAT is high, and the kick is no good. It’s 28-20 Yerington with 10:56 to go in the game. Gosse has three touchdown passes, two of which have gone to McGill.

10:48 a.m. — Yerington leads The Meadows 28-14 at the end of the third quarter. The Meadows has the ball at the Yerington 34, facing third-and-5.

10:40 a.m. — Yerington with a long drive that doesn’t get points but does take about five minutes off the clock. The Lions still lead The Meadows 28-14 as the clock runs with less than three minutes to go in the third quarter.

10:13 a.m. — Yerington had three rushing touchdowns from quarterback Tucker Rowe and one from Felix Garcia, while The Meadows scored on two touchdown passes from Sean Gosse, one to John McGill and one to Tanner Woods. The game turned in Yerington’s favor, when it scored, recovered an onside kick and scored again to take a 20-7 lead in the second quarter.

10:08 a.m. — The Meadows drives into Yerington territory but has bad snaps on the last two plays of the half and loses 54 yards total on those plays. At halftime, Yerington leads The Meadows 28-14.

9:49 a.m. — The teams are playing on the artificial turf used by UNLV, but the field has Raiders markings such as the logo at the 50-yard line and Las Vegas in one end zone and Raiders in the other.

Schedule

Nevada’s high school football champions will be crowned today at Allegiant Stadium. Follow the action here as we bring you live updates from all the games.

Here’s today’s schedule:

— Class 2A: The Meadows vs. Yerington, 9 a.m.

— Class 5A: Bishop Gorman vs. McQueen, 12:20 p.m.

— Class 4A: Silverado vs. Shadow Ridge, 3:40 p.m.

— Class 3A: Moapa Valley vs. Virgin Valley, 7 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.