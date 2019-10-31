Las Vegas hosts Desert Pines in a battle of undefeated teams

The Northeast League title is on the line when Desert Pines travels to meet Las Vegas, and the regular season will wrap up in the Southweast and Southeast leagues.

Las Vegas High's quarterback Ja'shawn Scroggins sets up to pass the ball during the first half of their football game at against Silverao High at Silverado High School on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Desert Pines at Las Vegas

It’s a battle of undefeated teams, and the No. 1 seed from the Northeast League is at stake. Desert Pines (7-0, 3-0) was tested for the first time all season last week, but it survived a 21-14 battle with Legacy. The Jaguars have allowed eight points per game. Las Vegas (8-0, 3-0) hasn’t scored fewer than 37 points in any game, and Ja’Shawn Scroggins has a valley-high 31 touchdown passes to go with 2,115 yards.

Faith Lutheran at Palo Verde

Both teams are securely in the playoffs, and they’re both in play for the Northwest League title. Faith Lutheran (4-4, 3-1) rebounded from its 24-17 league loss to Arbor View with a 37-27 win over Shadow Ridge last week. Riley Schwartz sparked the Crusaders with 358 yards and four TD passes, two apiece to Peyton Thornton and Quenton Rice. Palo Verde (6-2, 3-1) was handed its first league loss last week, 50-36 against Centennial. But Charron Thomas had 137 yards and a touchdown rushing to move 25 yards from 1,000 for the season.

Foothill at Chaparral

Foothill dropped a 24-23 double-overtime decision to Green Valley last week, but it’s still in a solid playoff position. It needs to win or lose by fewer than 13 to avoid a three-way tie scenario with Chaparral and Coronado. Chaparral’s hopes were saved by Green Valley’s win, but it needs to win by 13 or more and hold Foothill to 12 or fewer points to get into the postseason.

Silverado at Desert Oasis

The valley’s top two rushers go head to head. Desert Oasis’ Christian Vaughn leads the way with 1,515 yards. Aginae Cunningham is on his heels with 1,439 for Silverado (6-2, 4-1 Southwest League). They both have 16 rushing touchdowns. Desert Oasis (5-4, 2-3) has the added benefit of Tyler Stott’s 1,725 yards and 23 scores through the air.

Canyon Springs at Eldorado

The season hasn’t gone the way either team would have preferred, but they are still in the playoff mix. The winner likely clinches a postseason berth. Canyon Springs (1-6, 1-2 Northeast League) has been competitive against tough opponents like Centennial (21-6 loss) and Las Vegas (37-26 loss). Eldorado (1-7, 1-2) has been outscored 310-70 in its losses.

More preps: Follow at reviewjournal.com/nevadapreps and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.