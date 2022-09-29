Nevada Preps: Top 5 football games for Week 7

Green Valley High's wide receiver Nate Richter (11) celebrates his touchdown with his teammates, including wide receiver Trey Glasper (81) as Basic High's Avonte Toombs (32) looks on during the second half of a football game at Basic High School, on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Top 5 games

All games at 6 p.m.

Desert Pines at Green Valley

Green Valley (1-4) finally broke through with a victory, defeating fellow Henderson rival and previously undefeated Basic 24-10. Are the Gators back? They get a stern test against Desert Pines (4-1), which because of the dominance of Bishop Gorman and Liberty is flying under the radar. The Jaguars scored at least 37 points over the past four games and didn’t allow more than a touchdown in any of them. Their defense, in fact, allowed just 14 points over that time.

Arbor View at Palo Verde

This is a potential bounce-back game for Arbor View (4-1), which saw its undefeated record disintegrate in a 63-0 loss to Gorman. The Aggies still have plenty to play for, and they need to quickly focus on what could be a deceptively challenging opponent. Palo Verde’s three losses were blowouts to dominant programs Liberty, Silverado and Shadow Ridge. But the Panthers (3-3) are coming off back-to-back victories and slowly building momentum.

Bishop Gorman at Canyon Springs

Oh, poor Canyon Springs (2-3), and this isn’t a slight to the Pioneers. It’s just the reality of a Gorman team that is 5-1 and on another level from most of its Nevada brethren. This is another name-the-score game. So why is this game on this list? Because there are a number of expected routs on Friday’s schedule, and Gorman is worth watching if for no other reason than to see future college standouts.

Silverado at Cimarron-Memorial

If you’re looking for any kind of sliver of hope this will be a close game, Cimarron (1-4) is coming off a convincing victory, having defeated Cheyenne 38-12. Silverado (5-0) has won by scores of 57-7, 42-7, 61-7, 43-0 and 65-0. It’s difficult to imagine this game being any different.

Liberty at Centennial

Sense a theme? This Friday schedule is the high school version of that week late in the college football season when Southeastern Conference teams play a bunch of FCS schools, except these are league games. Liberty (3-3) likely will be playing with the lead and a running clock in the second half against Centennial (0-6).

Mark Anderson Las Vegas Review-Journal