Nevada Preps: Top 5 football games for Week 7
It’s blowout Friday in Southern Nevada high school football, but there are still some games worth keeping an eye on.
Top 5 games
All games at 6 p.m.
Desert Pines at Green Valley
Green Valley (1-4) finally broke through with a victory, defeating fellow Henderson rival and previously undefeated Basic 24-10. Are the Gators back? They get a stern test against Desert Pines (4-1), which because of the dominance of Bishop Gorman and Liberty is flying under the radar. The Jaguars scored at least 37 points over the past four games and didn’t allow more than a touchdown in any of them. Their defense, in fact, allowed just 14 points over that time.
^
Arbor View at Palo Verde
This is a potential bounce-back game for Arbor View (4-1), which saw its undefeated record disintegrate in a 63-0 loss to Gorman. The Aggies still have plenty to play for, and they need to quickly focus on what could be a deceptively challenging opponent. Palo Verde’s three losses were blowouts to dominant programs Liberty, Silverado and Shadow Ridge. But the Panthers (3-3) are coming off back-to-back victories and slowly building momentum.
^
Bishop Gorman at Canyon Springs
Oh, poor Canyon Springs (2-3), and this isn’t a slight to the Pioneers. It’s just the reality of a Gorman team that is 5-1 and on another level from most of its Nevada brethren. This is another name-the-score game. So why is this game on this list? Because there are a number of expected routs on Friday’s schedule, and Gorman is worth watching if for no other reason than to see future college standouts.
^
Silverado at Cimarron-Memorial
If you’re looking for any kind of sliver of hope this will be a close game, Cimarron (1-4) is coming off a convincing victory, having defeated Cheyenne 38-12. Silverado (5-0) has won by scores of 57-7, 42-7, 61-7, 43-0 and 65-0. It’s difficult to imagine this game being any different.
^
Liberty at Centennial
Sense a theme? This Friday schedule is the high school version of that week late in the college football season when Southeastern Conference teams play a bunch of FCS schools, except these are league games. Liberty (3-3) likely will be playing with the lead and a running clock in the second half against Centennial (0-6).
Mark Anderson Las Vegas Review-Journal
Football schedule
All games 6 p.m. unless noted
Friday
5A
Arbor View at Palo Verde
Bishop Gorman at Canyon Springs
Desert Pines at Green Valley
Foothill at Legacy
Liberty at Centennial
4A
Chaparral at Desert Oasis
Cheyenne at Sunrise Mountain
Clark at Durango
Coronado at Mojave
Shadow Ridge at Bonanza
Sierra Vista at Spring Valley
Silverado at Cimarron-Memorial
3A
Eldorado at Boulder City, 7 p.m.
Mater East at Cadence
Moapa Valley at Valley
Pahrump Valley at SLAM Nevada
Virgin Valley at Rancho
Western at Somerset-Losee
2A
Democracy Prep at Laughlin, 7 p.m.
Lincoln County at The Meadows, 7 p.m.
Needles at Calvary Chapel, 7 p.m.
White Pine at Lake Mead, 7 p.m.
1A
Green Valley Christian at Indian Springs, 7 p.m.
Mineral County at Tonopah, 7 p.m.
Pahranagat Valley at Beatty, 7 p.m.
Spring Mountain at Beaver Dam