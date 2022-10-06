Nevada Preps: Top 5 football games for Week 8
Coronado plays at Shadow Ridge with major Class 4A implications on the line. But it’s not the only 4A game that will affect playoff seeding.
Top 5 games
All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Coronado at Shadow Ridge
This game likely will decide the Class 4A Sky League representative, which will be especially important when the playoffs begin. Neither team wants to meet Silverado in the postseason sooner than necessary.
Coronado (5-1, 2-0 league) won last season’s meeting 25-21, but this game is at Shadow Ridge (6-1, 2-0). Both teams are hot. Coronado outscored its past two opponents by a combined 96-0. Shadow Ridge is on a five-game winning streak in which its closest game was decided by 13 points.
Las Vegas at Durango
This matchup also is important for 4A playoff seeding, with the winner the expected Mountain League champion, which puts that team on the side of the Coronado-Shadow Ridge bracket. Not ideal, but also not locked in with Silverado.
Durango (5-2, 2-0) and Las Vegas (5-1, 2-0) are peaking at the right time. Las Vegas has won five in a row, all by at least two touchdowns. Durango has won five of six games, the past two by a combined 69-6.
Green Valley at Liberty
Liberty (4-3, 2-0 Mountain League) has been nearly impossible to stop since going to a two-quarterback system. The Patriots again look like the best Class 5A team not named Bishop Gorman, but this is a potential trap game.
Liberty faces a Green Valley team that is 1-5, 0-1 in league, but in the past two games beat Basic 24-10 and had its chances against Desert Pines before losing 28-10. If the Patriots play as they have, it won’t be much of a contest. But Green Valley can make them sweat a little if the Patriots aren’t careful.
Cheyenne at Silverado
Will someone finally give Silverado (6-0, 2-0 Desert League) a game? Probably not. The Skyhawks are simply on another level from their 4A brethren. Cheyenne (3-4, 0-2) doesn’t exactly enter on a roll, either, having lost both league games by a combined 72-15.
The Desert Shields understand the challenge in front of them. If they could delay the running the clock until the second half, that in itself would be a victory.
Legacy at Bishop Gorman, 7 p.m.
Games at Gorman (6-1, 2-0 Desert League) begin an hour later than most because the Gaels don’t have to adhere to Clark County School District kickoff start times. All the later start does is delay the inevitable.
Maybe Gorman should move its games up to 6 p.m. and allow its supporters to truly begin the weekend more quickly. Those who support Legacy (2-5, 0-2) probably would appreciate the gesture.
Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.
Friday Football schedule
All games 6 p.m. unless noted
5A
Canyon Springs at Palo Verde
Centennial at Faith Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Foothill at Arbor View
Green Valley at Liberty
Legacy at Bishop Gorman, 7 p.m.
5A vs 4A
Clark at Desert Pines
4A
Basic at Del Sol
Cheyenne at Silverado
Coronado at Shadow Ridge
Desert Oasis at Cimarron-Memorial
Las Vegas at Durango
Mojave at Sierra Vista
Spring Valley at Bonanza
Sunrise Mountain at Chaparral
3A
Mater East at Eldorado
Pahrump Valley at Cadence
SLAM Nevada at Boulder City, 7 p.m.
Somerset Losee at Rancho
Valley at Virgin Valley, 7 p.m.
Western at Moapa Valley, 7 p.m.
2A
Lake Mead at Calvary Chapel, 7 p.m.
Laughlin at White Pine, 7 p.m.
The Meadows at Democracy Prep, 7 p.m.
Needles at Lincoln County, 7 p.m.
1A
Beatty at Tonopah, 7 p.m.
Round Mountain at Mineral County, 7 p.m.
Word of Life at Sandy Valley