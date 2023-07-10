Nevada’s No. 2 football recruit commits to Pac-12 school

David Washington, a four-star wide receiver and the No. 2 class of 2024 high school football recruit in the state, announced his college commitment Monday.

Arbor View’s David Washington (18) catches the pass and runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Palo Verde during the second half of a football game, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

David Washington, ranked as the No. 2 high school football recruit in Nevada in the class of 2024, is committed to play in college at Utah, he announced Monday on his social media accounts.

Washington, a four-star wide receiver according to 247Sports, chose the Utes over three other Pac-12 schools — UCLA, Oregon State and California. Listed at 6 feet and 185 pounds, Washington took an official visit to Utah last month.

“Culture means everything to me, and I can’t wait to leave my mark as a Ute,” Washington said in an Instagram video.

Washington attended Arbor View last year but previously announced on social media that he was leaving the school. 247Sports has him listed as attending Las Vegas Academy. It is still unclear which school he will attend for his upcoming senior year.

Last season with the Aggies, Washington had 826 receiving yards on 52 receptions with seven touchdowns in 11 games.

With Washington’s commitment, nine of the top 10 class of 2024 Southern Nevada recruits have announced their college plans.

Bishop Gorman’s Alexander Ruggeroli, a three-star offensive lineman is the only recruit from Southern Nevada that’s still undecided. His notable offers include Nebraska, Boston College, Washington State, UNLV and UNR.

