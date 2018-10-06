Pahrump Valley flips script, wins with defense

(Thinkstock)

Pahrump Valley is comfortable riding its methodical triple-option offense to victories. On Friday night at Del Sol, the Trojans rode the other side of the ball.

It was the defense’s turn, and the Trojans limited Del Sol’s high-powered offense to 137 yards in a 27-14 road victory.

“We played just the opposite of what we normally do, which is our defense has been our weak point,” Pahrump Valley coach Joe Clayton said. “So, it just the exact opposite of how we normally play.”

Pahrump Valley (4-3, 3-0 Class 3A Sunset League) remained alone in first place with its third straight victory. Del Sol sunk to 4-4, 1-2.

“They went man defense for the most part, and the windows are a little tighter,” Del Sol coach Mike Valenzuela said. “We still have to be able to complete (passes) and put balls where they’re not.”

After Del Sol senior quarterback Andre Nevarez scrambled for a 25-yard touchdown to put the hosts in front 14-7 with 7:57 left in the second quarter, Pahrump Valley scored the final 20 points of the game.

Pahrump’s Joey Koenig hauled in a 69-yard touchdown pass from Dylan Wright on the ensuing possession, then the Trojans took the lead for good after its defense forced a Del Sol three-and-out.

“We throw for first downs and touchdowns,” Clayton said. “We might throw three or four times a game max.”

Wright was 2-for-3 passing for 112 yards and a score. He also ran for 58 yards and a score on 17 carries.

Pahrump’s Casey Flennory broke off a 68-yard down to the 1-yard line, and Wright dived in on the next play with 2:16 left in the third. Flennory finished with 128 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. His 7-yard touchdown run with 6:50 left capped the scoring.

Flennory started the scoring with a 2-yard plunge on the Trojans’ opening drive.

It was Del Sol’s defense that knotted the game two drives later, as Jayden Faumuina scooped up a fumble and rolled 55 yards.

Nevarez was 12-for-24 passing for 122 yards.