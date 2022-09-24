Prep football roundup: Shadow Ridge runs past Sierra Vista

Four players rushed for touchdowns as host Shadow Ridge overwhelmed Sierra Vista. Davison Glenn had three of the seven TDs in the 53-7 victory.

Arbor View quarterback Michael Kearns (7) runs the ball against Bishop Gorman at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman's Zachariah Branch (1) makes a touchdown catch under pressure from Arbor View's Tanner Aitken (15) in the first half of a football game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Valley High's wide receiver Nate Richter (11) runs against Basic High's running back Miguel Barrangan (33) during the first half of a football game at Basic High School, on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

When Shadow Ridge gets its triple option going, the Mustangs can run their opponent off the field.

That’s what they did Friday night when four players rushed for touchdowns and the host Mustangs overwhelmed Sierra Vista 53-7.

This despite having just five offensive plays in the second half. Shadow Ridge still scored two touchdowns.

“We kept getting a short field, and we were able to execute,” Mustangs coach Travis Foster said.

Davison Glenn rushed for three touchdowns, JaQuieze Holland ran for two TDs, and Coen Coloma and Jon Wilson had one apiece.

Coloma also rushed for 124 yards on just five carries, and passed for 134 yards despite throwing just seven times and completing four of them. His top target was Jeremiah Campbell, who caught three passes for 102 yards.

Shadow Ridge also got the job done defensively, with Stanton Cox intercepting two passes.

The Mustangs (5-1) have won four in a row, topping 40 points in each one. This was the the first time they hit the 50-point mark.

Sierra Vista is 3-3.

■ Silverado 65, Chaparral 0 — At Silverado, Brandon Tunnell passed for four touchdowns and rushed for another TD. He completed 8 of 11 passes for 201 yards.

Caden Harris rushed for a touchdown and caught two TD passes.

This was the second shutout in a row for Silverado (5-0). The Skyhawks have outscored their opponents by a combined 268-21.

Chaparral is 1-5.

■ Desert Pines 42, Centennial 7 — At Centennial, Gregory Burrell rushed for two touchdowns to lead the Jaguars.

Desert Pines (4-1) ran its winning streak to four games. The Jaguars scored at least 40 points in three of those games and 37 in the other.

Their defense has been just as dominant, posting two shutouts and allowing a single touchdown in the other two games.

Centennial is 0-6.

■ Canyon Springs 27, Legacy 14 — At Canyon Springs, the Pioneers scored two touchdowns in the third quarter to take control with a 21-6 lead.

Darrell Finks rushed for two touchdowns for Canyon Springs (2-3), and Amere Swan had a TD rushing and receiving.

Legacy is 2-4.

■ Coronado 55, Bonanza 0 — At Coronado, the Cougars dominated from the beginning, scoring four touchdowns in the first quarter. They added another TD in the second period to take 35-0 lead en route to the victory.

Coronado (4-1) bounced back strong after suffering its only loss of the season, a 43-0 defeat to Silverado.

Bonanza is 0-5.

■ Durango 41, Del Sol 6 — At Del Sol, Durango broke open a close game with three second-half touchdowns on the way to a 28-0 halftime lead.

The Trailblazers (4-2) have won four of their past five games. Del Sol is 1-5.

■ Las Vegas 55, Clark 20 — At Clark, the Wildcats stretched their winning streak to four games with a dominating performance.

Las Vegas (4-1) has won convincingly each week, its closest game being 15 points during this stretch. Against Clark (3-3), the Wildcats scored a season high.

■ Moapa Valley 45, Rancho 7 — At Moapa Valley, the Pirates have had some close calls recently, but they easily kept their record perfect.

Moapa Valley ended any doubts by scoring 26 points in the second quarter, breaking open what was just a 7-0 lead.

The Pirates (6-0) finished the night with their most dominant performance of the season. This after beating Pahrump Valley 7-6 just a week ago and Boulder City 26-22 two weeks before that.

Rancho is 2-4.

■ Boulder City 28, Pahrump Valley 25 — At Pahrump Valley, the Eagles survived a late rally to hold on to the victory.

Pahrump Valley (2-3) entered the fourth quarter trailing 28-17, but scored a touchdown and was successful on the two-point conversion with about 1:11 left. Boulder City (4-1) then recovered the onside kick.

