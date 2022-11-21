60°F
jeff_german
Football

SLAM Academy falls to Truckee in 3A title game at Allegiant

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 21, 2022 - 2:43 pm
 
SLAM Academy WR Chysten Tabangcura (21)extends in the end zone for a reception with Truckee CB ...
SLAM Academy WR Chysten Tabangcura (21)extends in the end zone for a reception with Truckee CB Jake Solberg (5) close during the first half of their 3A state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
SLAM Academy Head Coach Mike Cofer instructs his players win the sidelines versus Truckee durin ...
SLAM Academy Head Coach Mike Cofer instructs his players win the sidelines versus Truckee during the first half of their 3A state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
SLAM Academy QB Donnell Colbert (9) looks for more yards on a run with Truckee MLB Max Ellermey ...
SLAM Academy QB Donnell Colbert (9) looks for more yards on a run with Truckee MLB Max Ellermeyer (6) over his back during the first half of their 3A state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
SLAM Academy defenders team up to stop Truckee SB Dylan Sumner (3) on a run during the first ha ...
SLAM Academy defenders team up to stop Truckee SB Dylan Sumner (3) on a run during the first half of their 3A state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
SLAM Academy QB Donnell Colbert (9) looks for more yards on a run with Truckee OLB Jake Doughty ...
SLAM Academy QB Donnell Colbert (9) looks for more yards on a run with Truckee OLB Jake Doughty (4) pursuing over his back during the first half of their 3A state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Truckee rolled to a 40-13 win over SLAM Academy to win the Class 3A football state championship game Monday at Allegiant Stadium.

Truckee quarterback Julian Hall threw two touchdown passes. Running back Luciano Trotter had a rushing and receiving touchdown.

The win gives Truckee (11-1) its 13th state title and first since 2012. SLAM Academy finishes at 8-4.

The game was the second of four state title games Monday at Allegiant Stadium. The rest of the schedule today is:

— 2A: Lincoln County (10-1) vs. The Meadows (11-1), 3:40 p.m.

— 4A: Shadow Ridge (11-1) vs. Silverado (11-0), 7 p.m.

Pahranagat Valley won the Class 1A state title in the first game.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

