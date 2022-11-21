SLAM Academy falls to Truckee in 3A title game at Allegiant
Truckee jumped to a 20-0 first-quarter lead and never looked back on its way to a Class 3A state championship, beating SLAM Academy at Allegiant Stadium.
Truckee rolled to a 40-13 win over SLAM Academy to win the Class 3A football state championship game Monday at Allegiant Stadium.
Truckee quarterback Julian Hall threw two touchdown passes. Running back Luciano Trotter had a rushing and receiving touchdown.
The win gives Truckee (11-1) its 13th state title and first since 2012. SLAM Academy finishes at 8-4.
The game was the second of four state title games Monday at Allegiant Stadium. The rest of the schedule today is:
— 2A: Lincoln County (10-1) vs. The Meadows (11-1), 3:40 p.m.
— 4A: Shadow Ridge (11-1) vs. Silverado (11-0), 7 p.m.
Pahranagat Valley won the Class 1A state title in the first game.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
