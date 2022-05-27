2022 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys golf team
Here is the 2022 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys golf team.
First team
RJ Arone, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore finished second in the Class 5A Mountain League points race, fifth in the Southern Region tournament and tied for third at the state tournament.
Tommy Chung, Coronado — The senior was the Class 5A Southern Region champion and finished fourth in the Class 5A Desert League points race before an 11th-place finish at state.
Will Dexheimer, Shadow Ridge — The senior finished third in the Class 5A Mountain League points race, ninth in the Southern Region tournament and tied for 16th at state.
Ian Fritz, Coronado — The senior finished fifth in the Class 5A Desert League points race, 16th at the Southern Region tournament and tied for ninth at state.
Andrew Hawk, Foothill — The senior won the Class 5A Desert League points race and finished second at the Southern Region and state tournaments.
Avery Lazarski, Bishop Gorman — The junior won the Class 5A Mountain League points race and finished fourth at the Southern Region tournament and tied for fifth at state.
Brett Sawaia, Coronado — The senior finished third in the Class 5A Desert League points race, third at the Southern Region tournament and tied for fifth at state.
Mason Snyder, Palo Verde — The junior Class 5A state champion finished second in the Desert League points race and seventh at the Southern Region tournament.
Coach of the Year
Steve Huesch, Shadow Ridge — The coach guided the Mustangs to a second-place finish at the Class 5A state meet, two shots behind Coronado.
Second team
Bradley Bourn, Doral Academy — The sophomore Class 4A state champion also won the Mountain League points race.
Vincent Kyle Forbes, Legacy — The sophomore won the Class 3A Desert League standings and Southern Region tournament and tied for third at state.
Caden Gambini, Arbor View — The senior finished sixth in the Class 5A Mountain League points race and Southern Region tournament before tying for 11th at state.
Cormack Goecke, Spring Valley — The senior Class 4A state runner-up was also second in the Mountain League points race.
Nathan Ingleberger, Las Vegas — The junior finished third in the Class 4A state tournament after taking third in the Mountain League points race.
Bridger Johnson, Shadow Ridge — The freshman finished fifth in the Class 5A Mountain League points race, tied for 13th at the Southern Region tournament and tied for fifth at state.
Nicholas Kilgore, Shadow Ridge — The senior finished fourth in the Class 5A Mountain League points race, eighth at the Southern Region tournament and tied for ninth at state.
Troy Mason, Foothill — The junior was sixth in the Class 5A Desert League points race, tied for 10th at the Southern Region tournament and tied for 16th at state.
Honorable mention
Brevin Barlow, Silverado
Adam Bennett, Liberty
Joshua Chiu, Palo Verde
Emmanuel Dela Cruz, Bishop Gorman
Dylan Empey, Silverado
Chance Gambini, Arbor View
Brandon Goh, Palo Verde
Daniel Golin, Bishop Gorman
Kyle Guloy, Shadow Ridge
Ethan Hare, Centennial
Darren Hung, Coronado
Carter McCoy, Las Vegas
Keaton McCoy, Las Vegas
Kasen Moore, Pahrump Valley
Monty Niu, Faith Lutheran
Trey Repetti, Coronado
Nolan Wilson, Foothill