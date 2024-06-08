2024 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys golf team announced

Here is the 2024 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys golf team.

New champions could be coming as spring state week begins

Palo Verde's Wynn Roongphornchai is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys golf team.

Bishop Gorman's RJ Arone is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys golf team.

Coronado's Anderson Lee is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys golf team.

Coronado's Brent Chung is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys golf team.

Faith Lutheran's Carson Craig is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys golf team.

Shadow Ridge's Bridger Johnson is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys golf team.

Sky Pointe's Drake Harvey is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys golf team.

First Team

RJ Arone, Bishop Gorman — The Class 5A player of the year won the Southern Region individual title and tied for sixth at state.

Brent Chung, Coronado — Finished third in 5A Desert League regular-season point standings and tied for third at state to help the Cougars win the team title.

Carson Craig, Faith Lutheran — Finished third in 5A Mountain League regular-season point standings and tied for sixth at state.

Michael Edwards, Doral Academy — Was the 4A Desert League regular-season point leader, finished second in the state tournament to help the Dragons win the team title and was a first-team All-Las Vegas selection by the coaches.

Drake Harvey, Sky Pointe — Won his second straight 4A individual state title, was the Mountain League regular-season point leader and a first-team All-Las Vegas selection by the coaches.

Bridger Johnson, Shadow Ridge — Was the 5A Desert League regular-season point leader and tied for third at state.

Anderson Lee, Coronado — Won the 5A individual state championship and helped the Cougars win the team title.

Wynn Roongphornchai, Palo Verde — Finished second in the 5A Mountain League regular season point standings and tied for 14th at state.

Coach of the Year

Andrew Grisnik, Doral Academy — Guided Doral Academy to the 4A team state championship, the school’s first boys golf title.

Second Team

Bradley Bourn, Doral Academy — Finished third in 4A Desert League regular-season point standings, finished fifth at state to help the Dragons win the team title and was a second-team All-Las Vegas selection by the coaches.

Luke Cheplak, Doral Academy — Finished second in 4A Desert League regular-season point standings, was fourth in the state tournament to help the Dragons win the team title and was a first-team All-Las Vegas selection by the coaches.

Forrest Davis, Sierra Vista — Finished second in 4A Mountain League regular-season point standings and was a second-team All-Las Vegas selection by the coaches.

Kyle Guloy, Shadow Ridge — Finished fifth in 5A Desert League regular-season point standings and tied for sixth at state.

Colby Hutton, Bishop Gorman — Finished fourth in 5A Mountain League regular-season point standings and tied for 11th at state.

Colton Pash, Shadow Ridge — Finished fourth in the 5A Desert League regular-season point standings and tied for 19th at state.

Ryan Schwarz, Faith Lutheran — Finished fifth in 5A Mountain League regular-season point standings and tied for 14th at state.

Matthew Utter, Centennial — Finished fourth in 4A Desert League regular-season point standings, was third in the state tournament and was a second-team All-Las Vegas selection by the coaches.

Honorable Mention

Agustin Acosta, Boulder City

Brendan Barbeau, Faith Lutheran

Cooper Glendon, The Meadows

Grady Grant, Coral Academy

Chase Kovacevich, Boulder City

Dominic Massi, Bishop Gorman

Matthew Maurice, Palo Verde

Gabriel Navarro, Palo Verde

Maddox Perry, Silverado

Andrew Stout, Shadow Ridge

Zach Stout, Shadow Ridge

Brock Walters, Coronado

Sebastian Zuniga, Arbor View

Jackson Valentine, Green Valley

Adrian Trejo, Canyon Springs

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.