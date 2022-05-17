93°F
Boys Golf

Bishop Gorman, Coronado favored in 5A boys state golf tourney

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 16, 2022 - 8:07 pm
 
(Thinkstock)
(Thinkstock)

For a day, Bishop Gorman held the trophy and title of Class 5A Southern Region boys golf champion.

The Gaels tied with Coronado, both teams shooting a two-day total of 590 at Bear’s Best Las Vegas and Aliante Golf Club last week. Gorman was awarded the trophy on the basis of having a better second-day total, 294 to 297.

Unfortunately for the Gaels, they were notified the next day that was incorrect, and Coronado was named the regional champion based on a better score among the teams’ fifth player.

“It was a disappointment the next day,” Gorman coach Dusty Allen said. “We want to be regional champions, but what we really want is to be state champions.”

Gorman, along with Coronado and Shadow Ridge from the Southern Region, and Galena, Reno and Bishop Manogue from the Northern Region, will have that chance when they play the 5A state tournament Tuesday and Wednesday at Coyote Springs Golf Club.

Allen said he considers Coronado to be the favorite, but wouldn’t be surprised any of the southern teams win the title. That includes Shadow Ridge, which shot 604 at regionals. Allen said he didn’t know enough about the northern schools to comment on their chances.

Galena won the 5A Northern Region title with a 637, but Allen was quick to point out the northern schools often play in harsher weather conditions, so determining how good they are can be difficult.

Coyote Springs also could be an equalizing factor because of its “large and undulating greens.”

“I think it depends on who can limit 3-putts and big numbers as to what will determine the state champion,” Allen said.

Coronado’s Tommy Chung won the individual Southern Region title with an 8-under 136, edging Foothill’s Andrew Hawk by one stroke. Coronado’s Brett Sawaia (141) and Bishop Gorman’s Avery Lazarski (142) and R.J. Arone (144) rounded out the top five at regionals and figure to be in the mix for the state crown.

Class 4A

Las Vegas shot a first-day total of 63-over 343 at Wildhorse Golf Club to lead the state tournament by 17 strokes.

Centennial (360) is second, followed by Durango (372), Silverado (376) and Basic (398). Doral Academy’s Bradley Bourn leads the individual race after a 1-under 69. Spring Valley’s Cormack Goecke (75) is six strokes back in second, and Las Vegas’ Nathan Ingleberger (76) is third.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

THE LATEST
All-state teams to be announced in June
By Bartt Davis / RJ

All-state teams in all eight spring sports will be released one per day, beginning on June 6 with boys golf.

Faith Lutheran’s Colton Cherry watches his drive during the Nevada State High School R ...
2019 Boys Golf Honors
RJ

Here are the all-league and all-region teams, as selected by coaches.

Coronado High’s Benjamin Sawaia hits his tee shot at Reflection Bay Golf Club on Monda ...
State Golf: Michael Sarro, Coronado hold Class 4A leads
RJ

Coronado senior Michael Sarro birdied the 18th hole Monday to grab a share of the lead at the halfway point of the Class 4A state boys golf tournament at Somersett Country Club in Reno.

Arbor View’s Hazen Newman watches his drive during the Nevada State High School Region ...
Mountain: Eldorado’s Matthew Manganello holds on for win
By Sam Gordon / RJ

Manganello shot 72 on the second day of the Mountain Region golf tournament to finish with a two-day total of 139 — and his second region championship at Reflection Bay on Wednesday evening.

(Thinkstock)
Jake Johnson shoots 66, leads Gorman to victory
RJ

Jake Johnson carded a 6-under-par 66 at Bear’s Best on Thursday to earn medalist honors and lead Bishop Gorman to victory in a Southwest League match.