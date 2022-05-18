Las Vegas High rolls to Class 4A boys golf title

The Las Vegas High boys golf team won the Class 4A championship by 54 strokes over runner-up Centennial. Doral Academy’s Bradley Bourn took the individual crown.

(Thinkstock)

Even with the school year ending, all the Las Vegas High boys golf team can think about is getting out on the course.

That’s how coach Michele Bryk described the work ethic of her team, and the Wildcats made it pay off with a state championship Tuesday at Wildhorse Golf Club in Henderson.

Las Vegas shot a two-day total of 127-over 687 to win the Class 4A title by 54 shots over second-place Centennial. Silverado (760), Durango (761) and Basic (799) rounded out the top five.

“This was a team effort, by all means,” Bryk said. “There wasn’t one person who stood out. They knew they had to work hard and play as a team to win state. I couldn’t get them to not practice, and it’s just pure excitement and joy.”

Doral Academy’s Bradey Bourn won the individual title with an 8-over 148, one shot better than Spring Valley’s Cormack Goecke. Nathan Ingleberger was Las Vegas’ highest finisher in third at 13-over 153.

Class 5A

Coronado shot an 8-over 296 for a one-shot lead over Shadow Ridge after the first day of the 5A state tournament at Coyote Springs Golf Club in Moapa Valley.

Bishop Gorman is tied for third with Galena at 22-over 310.

Coronado’s Brett Sawaia and Carson’s Lukas Taggart are tied for the individual lead at 2-under 70, and Foothill’s Andrew Hawk is third at 1-under 71. Gorman’s Avery Lazarski, Shadow Ridge’s Bridger Johnson and Coronado’s Tommy Chung all shot par 72.

Class 3A

Truckee is the team leader at the Class 3A state tournament after shooting a first-round 47-over 335 on Tuesday at Mountain Falls Golf Club in Pahrump.

Pahrump Valley is second, 11 shots behind at 346. Fernley (348), Elko (363) and Boulder City (380) round out the team scores.

Truckee’s Gabe Smith leads the individual race after a 4-over 76. The top Southern Nevada player is Pahrump Valley’s Kasen Moore, who is part of a four-way tie for third at 10-over 82.

Class 2A

North Tahoe won the Class 2A state tournament with a two-day total of 79-over 655. Lake Mead finished second at 101-over 677.

Sierra Lutheran’s Brock Walters won the individual crown with a 2-under 142. Lake Mead’s Nicklaus Dubois tied for second at 9-over 153.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.