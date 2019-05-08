Region golf: Eldorado’s Matthew Manganello shoots 5-under

Eldorado’s Matthew Manganello birdied seven holes at Reflection Bay on Tuesday en route to a 5-under-par 67 and the first-round lead at the Mountain Region Tournament.

(Thinkstock)

Manganello has a four-stroke lead over Palo Verde’s Max Cooper entering Wednesday’s final round, also at Reflection Bay.

Faith Lutheran’s Colton Cherry is third at 72. Arbor View’ Kameron Kelsey, Hazen Newman and Caden Gambini, and Shadow Ridge’s Grant Harvey all are tied at 73.

Arbor View shot 296 to lead the team competition. Palo Verde is second at 300, followed by Faith Lutheran at 305.

Desert Region

Bishop Gorman’s Skyler Ngo shot a 4-under 68 at Reflection Bay and holds the 18-hole lead at the Desert Region Tournament.

Ngo has a one-stroke edge over Foothill’s Noah MacFawn, Coronado’s Brett Sawaia and Spring Valley’s Cormack Goecke.

Coronado’s Michael Sarro and Joey Dotta each shot 72 to tie for fifth and helped the Cougars grab the lead in the team competition.

Coronado shot 1-under 287 but leads by only three strokes over Bishop Gorman. Foothill shot 309.

Class 3A Southern Region

Western’s Jared Smith won a one-hole playoff at Boulder Cree to claim medalist honors in the Class 3A Southern Region Tournament.

Boulder City’s Blake Schaper shot 1-under 71 to match Smith with a 36-hole total of 147.

Virgin Valley’s Jeron Dalton finished third at 164, and Boulder City’s Dustin Landerman was fourth at 166.

Boulder City easily won the team title with a total of 651. Pahrump Valley was the only other school to post a team score and shot 709.

Both teams and all five individuals on non-qualifying teams advance to next week’s state tournament at Genoa Lakes Golf Course.