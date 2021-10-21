Basic wins Class 4A girls state golf championship

Basic shot 320-over 856 over two days at Aliante Golf Club in North Las Vegas to win the Class 4A state tournament. Basic’s Cienna Cabrera won the individual crown.

(Getty Images)

The Basic girls golf team won the first state championship in the new Class 4A on Wednesday.

The Wolves shot a two-day total of 320-over-par 896 at Aliante Golf Club in North Las Vegas to win the three-team event. Shadow Ridge was second at 930 and Foothill third at 990.

Basic’s Cienna Cabrera won the individual championship by 12 strokes, finishing at 12-over 156. Cimarron-Memorial’s Violet Ritter (168) was second, Durango’s Abigail Shih (182) third, Rancho’s Elenie Zuniga (200) fourth and Basic’s Jazmyn Hunter (210) fifth.

