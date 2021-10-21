64°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Girls Golf

Basic wins Class 4A girls state golf championship

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 20, 2021 - 8:44 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

The Basic girls golf team won the first state championship in the new Class 4A on Wednesday.

The Wolves shot a two-day total of 320-over-par 896 at Aliante Golf Club in North Las Vegas to win the three-team event. Shadow Ridge was second at 930 and Foothill third at 990.

Basic’s Cienna Cabrera won the individual championship by 12 strokes, finishing at 12-over 156. Cimarron-Memorial’s Violet Ritter (168) was second, Durango’s Abigail Shih (182) third, Rancho’s Elenie Zuniga (200) fourth and Basic’s Jazmyn Hunter (210) fifth.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
Coronado wins girls state golf title with record score
Coronado wins girls state golf title with record score
2
Prep football playoff scenarios complicated by cancellations
Prep football playoff scenarios complicated by cancellations
3
Tuesday’s best high school soccer and volleyball performances
Tuesday’s best high school soccer and volleyball performances
4
Can anybody around here score against Bishop Gorman?
Can anybody around here score against Bishop Gorman?
5
Sunrise Mountain hosts Green Valley in boys soccer — PHOTOS
Sunrise Mountain hosts Green Valley in boys soccer — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Centennial sophomore McKenzi Hall drives the ball at Stallion Mountain Golf Club on Wednesda ...
2018 Girls Golf Honors
RJ

Here are the Class 4A and 3A girls golf honors, as selected by coaches.

Centennial’s Hailey Stevenson takes a shot during the Class 4A state golf tournament a ...
Centennial capture first state girls golf title
By Justin Emerson / RJ

The Bulldogs shot 325 Tuesday to build on their five-stroke lead and win the Class 4A state tournament at Dayton Valley Golf Course by nine strokes.

(Thinkstock)
Breanne Nygaard, Pahrump lead after first day of 3A state golf
By Justin Emerson / RJ

The Trojans shot 375 as a team on the first day of the Class 3A state tournament at Schaffer’s Mill on Monday, and Breanne Nygaard shot 8-over-par 80 to take the individual lead.

Thinkstock A hole-in-one occurred June 26 at Lakeview Executive Golf Course in Pahrump ...
Centennial with slim lead after Day 1 of state golf
By Justin Emerson / RJ

Centennial took the lead after the first day of the tournament at Dayon Valley Golf Course on Monday with a team score of 320, and with two teams within seven strokes.

Clark sophomore Riana Mission drives the ball at Stallion Mountain Golf Club on Wednesday, O ...
Riana Mission powers Clark girls to first region golf title
By Justin Emerson / RJ

The Clark sophomore carded a 6-under-par 138 over the two-day tournament to capture the individual championship on Wednesday by seven strokes. Her performance helped the Chargers shoot 653 as a team and claim the first region championship in program history.