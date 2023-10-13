Coronado rolls to third straight 5A girls golf state title

Coronado’s girls golf team won the Class 5A state tournament Thursday to claim its third straight state title. It’s the seventh team state title for the school.

The Coronado girls golf team won its third straight state championship Thursday, shooting a two-day total of 9-under 567 to claim the Class 5A state title at Mountain Falls Golf Club in Pahrump.

Coronado won by 24 strokes over Clark (591) to claim its seventh state title. Bishop Gorman finished third (610), and Palo Verde was fourth (622).

Coronado’s Ali Mulhall won the individual title by five strokes at 7-under 137. She was the only player to shoot two rounds in the 60s (68-69).

Palo Verde’s Amy Cho, Clark’s Angelina Huang and Coronado’s HaYoung Lee and Brynn Kort finished in a four-way tie for second at 2-under 142.

The Cougars jumped out to a 15-stroke lead over Clark after the first day of the tournament Wednesday. Their two-day score is the second-best in state tournament history after the Cougars set the record of 11-under 565 last year.

Class 5A is a Southern-only classification.

The 4A state tournament, featuring Northern and Southern schools, will be held Tuesday at The Club at Sunrise and Wednesday at Aliante Golf Club. Regular-season standings will be used to determine the Southern participants.

The 3A state tournament will be held Tuesday at Palms Golf Course in Littlefield, Arizona, and Wednesday at CasaBlanca Golf Club in Mesquite. The Meadows won the 3A Southern Region title Tuesday.

