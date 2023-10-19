Girls state golf: The Meadows breezes to 3A title

The Meadows rolled to the Class 3A girls golf state title Wednesday. Northern teams claimed the 4A and 2A titles.

Getty Images

The Meadows shot a two-day total of 159-over 731 to win the Class 3A girls golf state title Wednesday at CasaBlanca Golf Club in Mesquite.

The Mustangs won by 59 strokes over second-place Virgin Valley (790). Boulder City was third (820). It’s the third straight title for The Meadows, which won the 2A state titles in 2021 and 2022 and won the Southern Region title by 61 strokes last week.

Boulder City’s Emmerson Hinds won the individual title with a score of 2-under 141. The Meadows’ Mizara Norton was third at 3-over (146) and Virgin Valley’s Abi Llewellyn was third (150). Hinds was the only player to shoot under par (72) in both rounds (70-71).

Class 4A

Northern champion Bishop Manogue won the 4A state title with a two-day score of 71-over 615 at Aliante Golf Club. The final round on Wednesday was shortened to 16 holes due to darkness.

The Miners won by 95 strokes over Douglas (705). Reed finished third (738) and Foothill, the only Southern team to qualify for the tournament, finished fourth (751).

Bishop Manogue’s Ella Rawson won the individual title with a two-day score of 6-over 144 over teammates Kalli Locklin (150) and Adeline Truong, who tied for third with Douglas’ Gianna Zlinke (155). Eldorado’s Zariyah was fifth (158) and the South’s highest-finishing individual.

Class 2A

North Tahoe rolled to the 2A title with a two-day score of 213-over 789, finishing 308 strokes ahead of second-place White Pine at Toiyabe Golf Club in Washoe City.

North Tahoe’s Libby Webb won the individual title by 10 strokes with a two-day score of 38-over 182. North Tahoe swept the top three spots with Baylie Gensburg finishing second (192) and Addison Jones was third (193).

Coronado won its third straight 5A state title on Oct. 12, with Coronado’s Ali Mulhall claiming the individual title.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.